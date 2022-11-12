Cedar Catholic advances to state football finals

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Arens intercepted a Battle Creek pass with 1:52 left in the game, preserving a 6-0 win Friday night and sending the Trojans to the Nebraska Class C2 state finals.

Cedar Catholic will play rival Norfolk Catholic in the title game at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 22 in Memorial Field, the home of the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers. Norfolk Catholic, 12-0, defeated Ord 35-28 Friday night.

In Friday's semi-final game at Battle Creek, Cedar Catholic faced another nearby rival, looking to avenge a 20-12 loss to the Braves in the regular season on Oct. 7.

To slow down the potent Battle Creek offense, Cedar tweaked its defensive alignment, based on the personnel the Braves had in the game, Cedar head coach Chad Cattau said.

"We came out and ran a little bit different of a defense than we had shown in the playoffs so I'm not sure they were expecting that," Cattau said. "We tried to give them multiple looks to keep them off balance and guessing a little bit.

"I thought the kids played really well at the line of scrimmage and we tackled extremely well. Our plan and hope was to maintain long drives to use up the clock and win the field position game with special teams and we did a great job in both of those areas."

The lone score of the game came on a 2-yard quarterback sneak by Cedar's Braeden Reifenrath with 11:52 left in the second quarter. The PAT was no good, giving the Trojan a 6-0 lead that stood up the rest of the game.

It was the second straight stout defensive peformance by the Trojans. In the quarterfinals last week, Cedar limited then-undefeated Malcom to just a FG, which tied the game at 3-3 at the end of regulation. After getting the ball first in overtime, Malcom scored on a five-year Haden Frank run, but failed on a two-point conversion. On fourth and goal, the Trojans' Carson Arens scored on a 3-yard pass from Reifenrath. Grant Arens kicked the extra point to give Cedar a 10-9 victory.

Cedar, which now stands at 9-3, is advancing to the Class C2 state championship game for the first time since 2014, when the Trojans lost to Aquinas Catholic, 40-6, at Memorial Stadium.

"I am so happy for all the kids and coaches on our team for accomplishing this goal," Cattau said. "We have had so many people behind the scenes do so much work to make this goal achievable. We had a lot of kids really step up and make plays throughout the game that put us in position to win. It was a win that everyone contributed too whether they got on the field or not."

The Trojans now have 10 days to prepare for Norfolk Catholic, which boasts an undefeated 12-0 record.

"Norfolk Catholic is going to play downhill and really run right at us. They are somewhat similar to us in that concept,'' Cattau said. "They play great defense so you really have to earn your points against them. I know our kids will prepare hard and give themselves their best chance at success."