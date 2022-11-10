Cedar Catholic faces rival Battle Creek with winner advancing to state finals

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- After knocking off an unbeaten team with a fourth-down TD in overtime last week, Hartington Cedar Catholic faces a familiar foe Friday night in the semi-finals of the Nebraska Class C2 playoffs.

Cedar Catholic, 8-3, travels to Battle Creek for a rematch with their rival. Battle Creek, 9-2, edged the Trojans, 20-12, in a regular season game on Oct. 7.

The Trojans advanced to the Class D2 final four for the first time since 2014 after beating previously undefeated Malcom, 10-9 in overtime.

"There is definitely a lot of excitement, but I have felt that our kids are very business-like this week," Cedar Catholic head coach Chad Cattau said in an email Thursday. "They have had a great approach to every day of practice and I believe they are very confident going into the game.

"We will need to play four full quarters at a high level in order to win this game. I know our kids are up to the challenge though and they will be excited to play."

Last week's quarterfinals match against Malcom was a defensive struggle, with Cedar Catholic taking a 3-0 lead in the second quarter on a Grant Arens' 22-yard field goal. Malcom tied the game with a 25-yard FG with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter.

After getting the ball first in overtime, Malcom and scored on a five-year Haden Frank run, but failed on a two-point conversion.

On fourth and goal, the Trojans' Carson Arens scored on a 3-yard pass from Braeden Reifenrath.

"Initially on the last play we had it called, but then Malcolm called a timeout so we adjusted our personnel and motioned into the formation so our receiver could get a running start on his route and we were lucky enough that it worked out for us," Cattau said.

Grant Arens kicked the extra point to give the Trojans the 10-9 victory.

Arens, who was injured in the last Battle Creek game, was cleared to play against Malcon but was limited to kicking duties.

"I was so happy for him because he has worked extremely hard all four years of his career and to be able to have a memory like this is something nobody will ever be able to take away from him," Cattau said.

"It was a great game to be a part of, and one of those that the kids will remember for a long time. I am just happy to be a small part of it,'' the coach added.

Cedar's offense is run oriented, with a mix of about 70 percent running plays to passes. The Trojans have had a rash of injuries at running back, with four players going down, Cattau said. At the start of the playoffs, Cedar moved starting quarterback Andrew Jones to RB to replaced injured Spencer Albers.

"We're on our fifth starting running back," Cattau said.

For the season, Jones has rushed for 543 yards and 11 touchdowns, and also completed 52 passes for 869 yards, with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. Reifenrath has completed 20 passes for 206 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

A trio of Trojans have over 200 yards receiving, led by Carson Arens with 15 catches for 301 yards and three touchdowns. Grant Arens had 11 catches for 222 years and five touchdowns before sustaining injuries to his knee. Jaxon Bernecker has 17 catches for 207 yards and two scores.

On defense, Carson Arens has picked off four passes, including one returned for a touchdown. Alberts is the leading tackler, with 53.5 stops, including eight for loss.

Cattau said the defense must control the line of scrimmage to contain Battle Creek's potent rushing attack.

"The biggest thing we will have to do is be very physical throughout the game. They are going to line up and run at us, so we have to be prepared to stop that.

"They will also mix in play action so we have to be disciplined on the back end for those plays."

Cattau noted the Braves have a talented roster that includes some college recruits.

"They have some all-state kids," he said. "Their running back is a big strong kid that runs downhill behind an offensive line that has some very good players. They have a lineman that is going to play at Wayne State next year and another one that will be playing somewhere, but he isn't committed at this point that I know of."

Cedar Catholic is seeking to advance to the Class C2 state championship game for the first time since 2014, when the Trojans lost to Aquinas Catholic, 40-6, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.