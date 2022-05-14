Central Lyon's Zach Lutmer announces commitment to Iowa football

Central Lyon High School junior Zach Lutmer is approaching his senior year with the Lions, and on Friday, he committed to the University of Iowa to play safety for the Hawkeyes.

Lutmer received the offer Thursday night, took a night to think about it, and committed the next day.

“They offered on Thursday, then I committed that Friday morning,” Lutmer said. “I took a night, slept on it, and I was ready to go.”

Lutmer held offers from South Dakota State and South Dakota. He said he had also received interest from North Dakota State, but FBS football with the Hawkeyes felt right for him.

“Before Iowa offered, it wasn’t as big,” Lutmer said of his recruiting. “There was SDSU and USD who offered, and then NDSU showed a lot of interest, but when Iowa came, it was the decision that I wanted and I took it.”

Lutmer is a two-way player for the Lions, and will focus on playing safety at the next level. The coach Lutmer talked most with at Iowa was special teams coordinator Levar Woods, an Inwood, Iowa native and West Lyon graduate.

“I heard from coach Woods the most,” Lutmer said. “He is from Northwest Iowa and he was the one who reached out and got the ball rolling.”

Lutmer is a four-sport athlete at Central Lyon, playing football, basketball, baseball and running track. He said that Iowa looks for multi-sport athletes like himself.

“They said they really like multi-sport athletes and they have a big appreciation for them,” Lutmer said. “They love when kids are four sport athletes.”

Versatility is another reason the Hawkeyes were interested in Lutmer. Lutmer said he can play three positions for the Hawkeye defense that runs a three-safety defense. That scheme could also help Lutner see the field quicker in Iowa City.

“I love (playing safety), especially when teams pass the ball,” Lutmer said. “I think I’m pretty versatile. I can play three positions for them. They have a cash position, and I can play free or strong (safety), so I can help them out there. And then, I feel like I’m pretty good in pass coverage.”

For now, Lutmer is focused on his final year-plus of high school athletics. He qualified for the state track and field meet in Des Moines this week in the 100 meter dash, the 200 meter dash, the 4x100 relay and the 4x200 relay. After track finishes up, he will shift his focus to baseball and his senior year of competition that follows.

Lutmer is excited to get to Iowa and said that Iowa feels right for him. Football is his favorite sport and he said looks forward to being in Iowa City.

“It just felt right,” Lutmer said. “It was the best decision for me.”

$1 for 13 weeks Need a gift for the holidays? $1 gets 13 weeks of unlimited access to our E-edition as well as unlimited articles on siouxcityjournal.com, wit…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0