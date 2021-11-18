Chasing perfection: Undefeated Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley battles undefeated Harlan for Class 3A title

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — It’s been a spectacular season on the gridiron for the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley co-op football team. On Friday afternoon, the Nighthawks have a chance to make it perfect.

The Nighthawks are an unblemished 12-0 on the year so far, winning every game by at least 21, and outscoring their opponents by a points margin of 558-110.

As an offense, the Nighthawks rank second in Class 3A in total touchdowns, passing touchdowns, and offensive touchdowns.

The only team ahead of them? Harlan, the team B-H/RV will battle on Friday for the Class 3A state championship. The game is a rematch of last year’s Class 3A semifinal, which Harlan won over B-H/RV, 44-7.

Now, the Nighthawks will get their shot at revenge against one of the state’s elite teams. It’s a bit of mixed blessing.

“I don’t know if that’s a joy,” Brandt said with a laugh. “I just know that we are facing a very talented team, and a very tough, physical team. I think we are coming at them with a very different team than we had last year. We’re a little bit healthier, and the kids that were juniors last year and seniors this year got more experience.”

Another big difference on this year’s Nighthawks team is the addition of senior quarterback Tanner Te Slaa.

Te Slaa has been one of Class 3A’s most electric players this season, with 32 passing touchdowns and 2,264 yards through the air.

Last week, Te Slaa threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns last week in the Nighthawks' 42-0 win over Solon, a week after throwing for five TDs and 278 yards against Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

But even with Te Slaa's dominance one quarterback has seemingly matched him stride for stride. Harlan junior Teagon Kasperbauer.

Kasperbauer has been the driving force this season for a Harlan offense with some eye-popping numbers. The junior has a Class 3A high 44 passing touchdowns, 11 more than any other quarterback.

Kasperbauer also has 3,034 passing yards this season, 423 more than the next closest 3A quarterback, and 770 more than Te Slaa.

As a team, the Cyclones rank first in 3A in total touchdowns, passing touchdowns, receiving touchdowns, passing yards, receiving yards, passing yards per completion, and receiving yards per catch, while placing second in total passing completions.

It’s a Swiss army knife of an offense. No matter where you look, there is a weapon waiting to do damage to whatever defense doesn’t pay it the proper respect.

“That’s the hard thing, you’ve got to cover all of them,” Brandt said. “That’s the big thing, but they’ve got to cover all of us too. I look at these guys, and I think they’re an incredible football team. They’re incredibly well-coached, their coaching staff is incredible, and I just have nothing but the highest respect for what they do, and also their athletes.”

The Cyclones have several top-flight offensive threats outside of their quarterback too.

Senior wide receiver Connor Frame has 1020 yards receiving this season with a 3A-best 21 receiving touchdowns, while junior Aidan Hall has 760 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, along with 726 receiving yards and seven TDs through the air.

Hall ranks fifth in 3A with 8.7 rushing yards per carry, and also ranks first in his class with 24.2 receiving yards per catch.

Close behind him in that category is Frame, who is second with 22.2 receiving yards per catch, while senior Cyclones teammate Joey Moser is fourth in 3A with 20.5 receiving yards per catch.

Needless to say, fans can expect to see some passing fireworks at the UNI-Dome.

The Cyclones have put up an impressive season, but the Nighthawks might be the team best positioned to bring them down. BH/RV has an offense that ranks second in 3A in total touchdowns, passing touchdowns, and receiving touchdowns; while placing third overall in rushing touchdowns.

In addition to Te Slaa, senior Landyn Van Kekerix and Caleb Kats have put up big numbers.

Van Kekerix has a team high 649 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the season, while also hauling in 14 receiving touchdowns and 715 yards. Kats, who played quarterback for the Nighthawks last season in Te Slaa’s absence, has caught 37 passes this season for 633 yards.

Both players are also standout players on defense, with Van Kekerix leading the squad with 65.5 total tackles, while Kats has a pair of interceptions this year.

Last week, the BH/RV defense held Solon to just 135 yards of total offense. The Spartans came into the game ranked third in the state in rushing yards, and were held to just 12 yards on the ground against the Nighthawks.

"Our athletes just went out and did what they do (Friday)," Te Slaa said. "The defense was huge (Friday). You look at the scoreboard and see 42-0, that's tough to do at state. That's pretty special."

With wins over Solon and Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the past two weeks, Brandt is excited to see how his team stacks up against the state's No. 1 team.

“We know what we’ve got to prepare for,” Brandt said. “The kids are excited, and we’ve been playing well. We’re excited to see what we can do next, and we’re going to be doing it against the best. That’s what they are, so we’ll find out where we’re at and what we can do in a hurry.”

The Class 3A state title game between the Nighthawks and Cyclones will kick off on Friday at 1 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0