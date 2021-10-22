Clear Lake ends Unity Christian's season in Class 2A football playoff opener

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — Jared DeVries cracked a big smile in Clear Lake's weight room Friday night.

When asked if the Lions 13-play, 70-yard drive to open the second half was the most patient drive of the season, he grinned from ear-to-ear.

"Probably," DeVries said followed with a laugh. "Anytime you have a drive like that and finish, that's huge."

For an offense that prides itself on quick drives and explosive plays, Clear Lake took the methodical approach and it worked.

That was the start of it outscoring Unity Christian 27-14 in the second half as it snared a Class 2A first round playoff win, 41-28, at Lions Field.

The Lions (6-3) will earn their Round of 16 opponent on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. They are one of two teams in the area still alive in the four smallest classifications.

"A lot of happy coaches on this staff," DeVries said. "Huge change in momentum. We made a big play. That was the turning point."

Unity Christian bows out at 5-4. Its head coach Josh VanKampen had noticeable tears in his eyes as he was talking to his team afterwards and in the team prayer.

It has just 12 seniors on its roster. Its starting tailback, one of its better offensive weapons in Jacob Van Donge and quarterback Braedan Bosma could all be back in 2022.

"It is always hard when things come to end," VanKampen said.

It was a 14-14 game at the half. The Knights (5-4) were winning the line of scrimmage and bottled up Clear Lake's quarterback Carson Toebe and running back Jagger Schmitt.

Each time Toebe tried a QB run up the middle, Unity Christian's defensive line closed in.

"We felt like we were in a pretty good spot," VanKampen said. "We were able to do what we wanted."

DeVries changed the formations to get his offensive line in a groove.

"Our guys could have better angles and run downhill," he said. "Made some nice calls and let those guys do what they do."

In the span of 13 seconds, the game turned on its head.

Schmitt capped the long drive with a 29-yard score with 8 minutes, 5 seconds left in the third quarter, his first if four in the second half. On the ensuing kickoff, Unity Christian fumbled and gave Clear Lake a short field.

Two plays later, Schmitt was back in the end zone.

A tie game turned into a two-score lead for the Lions. And they never let the Knights creep to within a score the remainder of the way.

"The way we came out the second half, it set the tone for us," Toebe said.

"That was a big turning point," VanKampen said. "We just didn't do enough offensively."

Schmitt finished with five total TD's and 260 yards of total offense and also hauled in two first half interceptions. Toebe sealed the game with the final turnover in the fourth to set up victory formation.

Toebe, a senior, finished with 181 passing yards. Titan Schmitt hauled in four catches for 82 yards. He scored Clear Lake's first TD of the day on 4th down.

The Knights had four fumbles, three of them lost, and three INT's.

"We gave them a short field," DeVries said. "They did a fantastic job."

Van Donge finished with triple digit rushing and receiving yards to go along with two total touchdowns. Bosma had two rushing scores and a passing touchdown.

Clear Lake is hopeful that this performance can translate to next week.

"That is a big first step," Toebe said. "Whoever we get next week, we'll be ready."

