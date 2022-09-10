Conner Kraft and Keaten Bonderson build strong connection to lead Gehlen Catholic football

LE MARS, Iowa – The best quarterback-wide receiver connection in Class A, maybe even in the state.

That is the belief Gehlen Catholic senior quarterback Conner Kraft and senior wide receiver Keaten Bonderson have in each other on the football field.

“Honestly, we have the best receiver, quarterback connection in the state,” Kraft said. “We’re great friends off the field and great friends on the field. We know what each other is thinking. I’ll roll out, and he’ll break his route and I know where he’s going to break it.”

That connection, on top of a strong running game, led Gehlen Catholic to a 35-0 win over Lawton-Bronson Friday night in Le Mars.

“We came out and hit a big play right off the bat and that's always fun,” Gehlen coach Jeremy Schindler said. “We had seen it on film and we thought we could take a shot right away. Defensively I thought we ran to the ball and played with such energy and enthusiasm right out of the gate, which was great to see.”

The Jays started with the ball, and Schindler was looking forward to the opening play all day, both Bonderson and Kraft said. The senior duo said their coach couldn’t stop talking about the play they were going to run to open the game.

“Schlinder had that in his head all day, he wanted to run that and then we got out here and we saw one-on-one coverage and they bit on the play action,” Bonderson said. “Conner threw a great ball, the O-Line had great blocking.”

Schindler knew he wanted to throw a deep pass on the first play from scrimmage after looking at the film, and Kraft and Bonderson executed the play to perfection, resulting in a 68-yard touchdown.

“When I got up to the line, (the Lawton-Bronson defense) were all yelling inside, they're like run, run, run, and I knew that the second they said that I'm like, 'Oh, we got this,'” Kraft said.

That was the first of three first-quarter touchdowns for the Jays. By halftime, the lead was 28, and a third-quarter rushing score from Kale Pearson put the running clock in motion.

Aiden Spangler rushed for a score in the first quarter and Pearson added a rushing score to start the second quarter. Bonderson’s second touchdown catch came late in the first quarter.

“They're very unselfish players,” Schindler said. “You know, if we run the ball 40 times and win the game, Keaten Bonderson doesn't care, you know, and Conner Kraft doesn't care. If we have to throw it a lot like we did last week, they're willing to rise to the challenge. They just want to win football games.

“And that's the most important thing and you can say that about all our seniors, they just want to win football games and that's what makes this class really fun to coach,” Schindler continued.

Bonderson and Kraft have been playing together for most of their high school careers, and their relationship on and off the field has helped the Jays find success on the football field. The two put in a lot of work in the offseason to get ready for moments like Friday night.

Bonderson and Kraft would spend three hours a night in the weight room and on the field, working on routes and figuring out plays they could run come football season.

“There's days where I'll just get a little call when I'm working out in the yard or mowing, like, hey, want to go run routes?” Kraft said. “And my dad thank gosh, he's always like, yeah, you can go get those routes in, that's good for you guys.”

Coming off a loss to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in week two, there was an extra sense of focus at practice this week as the Jays geared up for the Eagles. The Jays believe they can get on the level of a team like HMS, who is ranked inside the top five of their class.

Games like Friday night showed what Kraft, Bonderson and the Jays are capable of.

“The way we approached it is the team we played last week, and they were a really good team, they’re a top five team in our class and we want to get to that level,” Schindler said. “We feel like we let a few opportunities last week slip away, and we know we have to get better in certain areas.

“We just take each and every day trying to get better at the little things that's gonna put us up to a level like a team like HMS and and if we get another crack at them, you know, we might be able to beat them,” Schindler continued.