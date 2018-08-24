NORTH SIOUX CITY – Dakota Valley made it all the way to the South Dakota Class 11A state football championship game last season, but Coach Jeff VanDenHul will be the first to tell you that was in the past.
“Last season won’t do this season any favors,” VanDenHul said. “We have to wipe the slate clean no matter what happened in years past. We have to be ready to go because there are new kids, even new coaches, so we have to be ready for the season in front of us.”
It was, though, a glorious 2017 campaign for the Panthers, who went undefeated until a 42-20 setback to Madison in the DakotaDome in November. And, there are some key players returning from a team that finished with an 11-1 record.
Look for Dakota Valley – ranked No. 1 in the preseason Class 11A state poll -- to utilize a deep and talented backfield and plenty of speed on defense. The Panthers have moved senior Nate Rice – the top returning rusher with 868 yards – to quarterback this season. Although it’s a major switch, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Rice feels comfortable.
“I’m not used to throwing the ball but I’m very excited,” Rice said. “Because I’m getting more reps in practice I’m getting used to it. Instead of having just one job to run the ball, now I have multiple.”
Make no mistake, however, the main emphasis will still be on running the football. Sam Chesterman, a 6-1, 190-pound senior, is also back after rushing for 691 yards and seven touchdowns.
Rice, scored 11 touchdowns and, in a brief stint at quarterback, completed three passes, each of them for scores.
“We have a lot of younger guys coming in and we’re really motivated this year to do what we couldn’t last year,” Rice said. “Just take one game at a time. We like to say, 'unfinished business.' We have something to prove this year.”
This is the second season for the Panthers in their current offensive system and, with a good number of players returning, they should be able to hit the ground running.
“We have a lot of experience returning on the offensive side of the ball,” VanDenHul said. “My coaches did a great job of rotating players so we do not have a lot of returning starters, but we do have a lot of returning playing experience.”
The vaunted running attack churned out nearly 3,000 yards. Although it will be a new person chucking the pigskin this fall, DV passed for 834 yards. Jevin Kratz, a 205-pound senior tight end, hauled in four touchdown passes and led the team in receptions.
Veteran linemen Casey Voichahoske and Liam Tureaud are standouts on both sides of the football, while senior Cole Schulz had three interceptions from his safety spot.
“This may be the fastest defense that I have ever coached at DV,” VanDenHul said. “We have the potential for a lot of speed at every level of our defense. Our coaches like to play fast and aggressive, so having speed to burn will really be beneficial.”
Schulz was third on the team with 52 tackles.
“We have some speed on the team,” Schulz said. “We lost a few players from last year but we’ve got some guys stepping up so I’m looking forward to it.”
Ends Kratz and Tadd Green will be anchors on the defensive line while Schulz and Rice are a pair of veteran safeties.
“We’ve got a few holes to fill because of graduation,” VanDenHul said. “But we have so many established players that can lead the new guys just need to be able to fill their hole until they get their feet under them and then they can go full out.”