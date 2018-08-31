NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Class A top-ranked Dakota Valley easily improved to 2-0 on the season with a commanding 57-6 victory over Todd County.
The Panthers rushed 20 times for 391 yards and all eight of their touchdowns. Quarterback Nate Rice led the way on the ground as he ran four times for 126 yards and all three first quarter touchdowns for Dakota Valley as it raced out to a 23-0 lead.
Sam Chesterman ran five times for 104 yards and a touchdown and Chayce Montagne scored the final two touchdowns of the game in the third quarter on runs of 45 and 16 yards.
Todd County's lone score came when Josh Rowland caught a 1-yard TDpass from Aiden Bizardie in the third quarter.
The Panthers outgained Todd County 417-212 in the game as Rice threw just three passes.
Defensively, Tanner Schrunk and Zion Robinson both had intercetpions for the Panthers as the game ended early because of the mercy rule.
Dakota Valley hosts Sisseton next week.