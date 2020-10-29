Dakota Valley falls in first round of Class 11A playoffs

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- For the second straight season, Dakota Valley's season came to an end in the first round of the Class 11A playoffs.
This time it was against Madison, who made a concerted effort to derail Dakota Valley's potent rushing attack.
Coming into the first-round playoff game, the No. 4-seeded Panthers averaged 170.2 rushing yards per game.
At halftime, the Panthers only had 49 yards on 19 carries, allowing Madison to open a two-score lead.
The ground game never got going for Dakota Valley as the Bulldogs, who hit on some big plays in the second half, held the Panthers to only 134 rushing yards, which led to a 40-7 victory for fifth-seeded Madison.
Dakota Valley ends the season with a 6-4 record while Madison moves to face Tea Area in the next round.
"That's two years in a row that it's been a tough way to end the season," Dakota Valley coach Jeff VanDenHul said. "You know, it always comes down to execution. They executed, we didn't. Not to the level we needed to in order to put a competitive game together. I am proud of my boys. Proud of my coaching staff. We've come a long way and a lot of good things to look forward to."
The dominance of Madison's front was on display all game, holding the Panthers to 3.3 yards per carry in the contest, but they made their statement midway through the second quarter.
Madison scored on their first possession of the game. Facing third-and 11 from their own 24-yard line, Bulldog quarterback Nate Ricke, who passed for 113 yards and ran for 123 more, found Mickale Dohrer wide open in the middle of the field and he went for 18 yards. On the next play, Ricke went deep and Carter Bergheim got a step on the defender for the 59-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
Madison kept that lead after forcing Dakota Valley to go three-and-out on its first possession and then allowed 18 yards on the next possession.
The Panthers did move the football on their first drive of the second quarter. A pass to Hunter Beving went for 15 yards and a 29-yard reception by Evan Foster helped get Dakota Valley inside Madison's 10-yard line.
After a 7-yard run by Chayce Montagne, Madison's front seven stiffen. The Bulldogs stopped Kobey June, who had 72 yards in the game but only averaged 3.8 yards per carry, for a loss of two. An offsides put the Panthers back at the Madison 2-yard line but Montagne was stopped at the line of scrimmage on third down and on fourth down, the Bulldogs broke free and stopped June for a loss of one for a turnover on downs.
Linebacker Logan Allbee led Madison's front seven with 11 tackles and linebacker Trey Smith had eight tackles, including two for a loss.
"They were just more physical than we wanted to be tonight," VanDenHul said. "You know, it comes down to that. It comes down to a test of wills and they were ready to play hard and we weren't able to match their intensity."
Dakota Valley's defense was holding strong until Madison's last possession of the half, which started because of a Panther interception.
Madison got the interception with 2:45 left in the half and went 74 yards in 11 plays. The scoring strike came when Ricke hit a diving Dillon Bickett for the 21-yard score for a 13-0 halftime lead.
The Panthers' defense never recovered.
On Madison's first play of the second half, Chris Reece, who finished with 80 yards on eight carries, broke free for a 59-yard touchdown scamper for a 19-0 lead.
"We knew we were going to have to avoid the big plays with them because they are a big-play offense," VanDenHul said. "They hit that one right before half and that really changed the outlook of the second half. You go into the second half down 6-0, you feel pretty good about things. Then they hit that one right away and we weren't able to sustain a drive and they hit another one and they were off to the races."
Madison's next score came on a Mike Peters' 66-yard interception return for a touchdown. Later in the third quarter, Ricke scored on a 36-yard run. The final Bulldog score came on a 1-yard run by Reece.
Dakota Valley's lone score came with 3:23 left when Foster hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Montagne.
