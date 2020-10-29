Dakota Valley falls in first round of Class 11A playoffs

Madison scored on their first possession of the game. Facing third-and 11 from their own 24-yard line, Bulldog quarterback Nate Ricke, who passed for 113 yards and ran for 123 more, found Mickale Dohrer wide open in the middle of the field and he went for 18 yards. On the next play, Ricke went deep and Carter Bergheim got a step on the defender for the 59-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead.

Madison kept that lead after forcing Dakota Valley to go three-and-out on its first possession and then allowed 18 yards on the next possession.

The Panthers did move the football on their first drive of the second quarter. A pass to Hunter Beving went for 15 yards and a 29-yard reception by Evan Foster helped get Dakota Valley inside Madison's 10-yard line.

After a 7-yard run by Chayce Montagne, Madison's front seven stiffen. The Bulldogs stopped Kobey June, who had 72 yards in the game but only averaged 3.8 yards per carry, for a loss of two. An offsides put the Panthers back at the Madison 2-yard line but Montagne was stopped at the line of scrimmage on third down and on fourth down, the Bulldogs broke free and stopped June for a loss of one for a turnover on downs.

Linebacker Logan Allbee led Madison's front seven with 11 tackles and linebacker Trey Smith had eight tackles, including two for a loss.