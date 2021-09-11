Dakota Valley football hopeful after solid third quarter against Lennox

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School football team offered its fans of glimmer of hope on Friday night.
For one quarter in the Panthers' 42-7 loss to Lennox at Robert L. Peterson Memorial Stadium, the Panthers looked like a team that had finally figured things out.
After going into halftime against the Orioles trailing 28-0, Dakota Valley put together a solid third frame, with the defense forcing a pair of Lennox punts, and the offense finishing with a pair of solid drives, including one that ended with a 40-yard touchdown run from Panthers’ senior running back Brodey Ballinger.
After that solid quarter, the Orioles went right back to their dominant ways, with two more touchdowns in the fourth, as the Lennox defense kept the Panthers from scoring another touchdown at the end of the 42-7 Orioles victory.
Dakota Valley coach Jeff VanDenHul said Friday’s third quarter was an encouraging sign, but there is still plenty of work to be done.
“We showed ourselves a little bit of what we’re capable of,” VanDenHul said. “But it’s a matter of us being able to do that for four quarters in a football game, and stop making silly mistake after silly mistake. We are still, three good plays and we shoot ourselves in the foot. We need to get better in those aspects.”
A good portion of Dakota Valley’s offense in the second half came from Ballinger, who ran for 93 yards against the Orioles, 40 of which came on his touchdown run with 9:56 left in the third quarter.
“He ran hard,” VanDenHul said. “This is the best game of him running the ball because he was putting his shoulders down and hitting his holes hard. He was just running hard. That has kind of been the difference. We haven’t had that consistency out of him, and tonight he showed that.”
The Panthers operated with a running back by committee system over the first two weeks of the season, with seven different players seeing time at the position. After his breakout performance on Friday though, VanDenHul is hopeful that Ballinger can take over as RB No. 1 on the depth chart.
“That’s what we’d like to see,” VanDenHul said. “But again, it’s got to come to that consistency. That’s what we’re looking for, and we’re at the point in our season where we’re going to start rotating kids and figuring out who wants to play, and who wants to fight for Dakota Valley football.”
In addition to his solid rushing numbers, Ballinger also completed a 22-yard pass in the third quarter to junior Sam Faldmo.
Elsewhere on the offense, starting quarterback Ethan Anema finished the night with six completions and close to 100 yards passing. Anema was encouraged by the Panthers’ improvement in the third quarter, but agreed with his head coach that the team still has a long way to go after its subpar showing in the early part of the game.
In the first quarter, the Orioles scored on each of its first two drives, and also ran a Dakota Valley punt 80 yards for a touchdown, and a 21-0 lead.
“Our coaches just told us that we needed to come out and fight,” Anema said. “That maybe we weren’t going to win the game, but we needed to show that we could do it, and we did. The defense did really good in the third quarter, we got two stops. The offense, we had one really good run by Brodey, and one drive that we couldn’t quite finish. But it was way better.”
The Panthers came into this season with 21 new starters on offense, and VanDenHul knew that he would have to adapt. But with three games now in the rearview mirror, the Panthers aren’t using their lack of starting experience as an excuse any longer.
So far this season, the Panthers have been outscored by their opponents, 109 points to 40.
“People talk about who we lost, but I don’t think they talk enough about who we gained in the process. We’ve got some dogs on this team. We’ve got a great quarterback in Ethan Anema. We’ve got Randy Rosenquist making plays, we’ve got a great tight end, … and we’ve got solid backups too. We just need to show more fight.”
Despite the Panthers' 0-3 record, Friday's third quarter gives VanDenHul some hope for the future of his team.
"We're going to take what we can out of that third quarter, because that is probably the best football that we've played all year," VanDenHul said. "Now we need to learn from that third quarter, take that, and expand that through four quarters."
Dakota Valley will play at home next Friday, against Sisseton.