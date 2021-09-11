Dakota Valley football hopeful after solid third quarter against Lennox

Elsewhere on the offense, starting quarterback Ethan Anema finished the night with six completions and close to 100 yards passing. Anema was encouraged by the Panthers’ improvement in the third quarter, but agreed with his head coach that the team still has a long way to go after its subpar showing in the early part of the game.

In the first quarter, the Orioles scored on each of its first two drives, and also ran a Dakota Valley punt 80 yards for a touchdown, and a 21-0 lead.

“Our coaches just told us that we needed to come out and fight,” Anema said. “That maybe we weren’t going to win the game, but we needed to show that we could do it, and we did. The defense did really good in the third quarter, we got two stops. The offense, we had one really good run by Brodey, and one drive that we couldn’t quite finish. But it was way better.”

The Panthers came into this season with 21 new starters on offense, and VanDenHul knew that he would have to adapt. But with three games now in the rearview mirror, the Panthers aren’t using their lack of starting experience as an excuse any longer.