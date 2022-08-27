Dakota Valley football outlasts Vermillion for season opening win

VERMILLION, S.D. — Dakota Valley High School football coach Jeff VanDenHul couldn’t stop smiling Friday night.

His Panthers, after recording one win in the 2021 football season, have matched that win total with a season opening victory in the DakotaDome in Vermillion Friday night.

The Panthers toppled Vermillion 15-3 in a defensive showdown that had Dakota Valley turning the ball over three times, but finding the end zone twice while keeping the Tanagers out of the end zone for 48 minutes.

“The kids came to play, they came to play, they played hard,” VanDenHul said. “They were flying around the ball on defense, our offense turned out yards when they needed to and iced the game for us. It was a full team effort, all the coaches, everybody had a lot of fun, that was a lot of fun.”

The Panthers and Tanagers held each other scoreless in the first quarter, but a deep throw from Ethan Anema to Trae Piel put the Panthers on the board first midway through the second quarter.

Vermillion, having to replace a strong senior class from a season ago, struggled to move the ball Friday night. They were able to get into field goal range at the end of the half, converting a 26-yarder off the foot of Luke Knutson to make it 7-3 Panthers at the half.

“I think our kids played 48 minutes hard,” Vermillion coach Tom O’Boyle said. “I think we showed some inexperience, I think Coach O’Boyle showed a bad offensive scheme which certainly needs to get better. Three points, you're not going to win very many games. I love our kids, I love our effort. We show up and work our tails off every day. They hold nothing back.”

The second half was much of the same for both sides. Outside of a Jackson Boonstra scramble for a score, there wasn’t any scoring in the second half.

“I think our offense did a great job tonight. First game of the year and we got to figure out what to clean up and that's where we're at right now,” VanDenHul said. “I'm sure our offense and our offensive coordinator are unsatisfied, and I don't want them to be satisfied. But they had some big plays at the right times to keep the clock moving. They scored enough points for us to get a win and that's all that matters, we’re gonna win and lose together.”

Defensively, VanDenHul said the team didn’t have lapses in coverage, which helped prevent too many big plays for the Tanagers.

Anema threw for 128 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 36 yards. Lake Kistner added 58 yards rushing and Boonstra 43 yards and the score. Piel caught one pass for 39 yards and a score.

For the Tanager offense, O’Boyle wants to see the team finish plays and drives out stronger, he said. The offense finished with 171 yards of total offense. Sophomore Sean Dohn threw for 99 yards and rushed for 39. Zoan Robinson finished with 53 yards receiving.

The Tanagers turn their attention to Lennox in week two. The Orioles opened the season with a 40-8 win over Chamberlain.

“So there's certainly a lot of things I think we'll have a pretty easy time cleaning up, but the schedule doesn't get any easier,” O’Boyle said. “We go to Lennox, and they're very good, so our kids know that. We're going to have to play 48 minutes hard. Our defense gave us three turnovers tonight and put us in position to score points and and unfortunately, we just didn't get that done. And that's that's on me.”

The message to the Panthers after the game was that the work is just starting. VanDenHul and the team will enjoy this win, but it’s week one of a nine week season.

“It's 1-0 every week and that's kind of been our goal, we don't want to look too far ahead,” VanDenHul said. “We got Chamberlain next week, and we'll see film and we got to clean up some things, but that's what every team is saying tonight.”

The Panthers host the Chamberlain Cubs on Friday night in North Sioux City.