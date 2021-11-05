Dallas Kluender and Kaleb Bleil lead Woodbury Central to state semifinal berth

OVILLE, Iowa — Kaleb Bleil remembered the last time the Woodbury Central High School football team made it to the state tournament.

He was just a sophomore back in 2019 — the last time the Wildcats made it to the UNI-Dome — and didn’t play many times since there were players ahead of him.

Bleil will certainly see some more playing time next week.

The Wildcats beat Logan-Magnolia 26-7 on Friday at home in the Iowa Class A state quarterfinals, and will play Grundy Center at 1 p.m. Thursday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

“The world is so amazing, and my teammates played one whale of a game,” Wildcats senior quarterback Dallas Kluender said. “We’re going to Cedar Falls. That was our goal, but we’re not done. The coaches do a great job. We have the best coaches in the state. I don’t think anyone thought we were going to make it this year.”

Bleil played a big part in the Wildcats pulling away in the second half.

Bleil caught a 35-yard TD pass late in the third quarter, and that put the Wildcats up by two possessions.

Then, with 4 minutes, 38 seconds remaining, the Wildcats senior wide receiver caught a 41-yard TD pass from Kluender that made the score 26-7.

The Wildcats were facing a 3rd-and-8, and had just committed a false start penalty.

Woodbury Central called a passing play, and Bleil’s route assignment was a fly route down the far-side sideline.

Kluender took the snap, and the offensive line gave the senior quarterback time to let Bleil get down the field and get open.

There were a couple Panthers receivers near Bleil, but Kluender found Bleil in a small window.

Bleil made a basket catch, then ran the final few yards to get into the end zone.

Kluender was new at quarterback this year, so there may have been some concerns about whether the receivers could click right away with their new guy under center.

The thing is, Kluender played with his friends at quarterback as a younger student-athlete.

So, the Wildcats knew what they were getting with their new 2021 QB.

“We didn’t know it would translate to a game, it clicked right away,” Bleil said. “All nine receivers, we trust him, because he’s going to get the ball to us. I knew we could do this.

“I knew Dallas was going to get it to me, and I know he’ll find me,” Bleil added.

Kluender was 13-for-24 for 238 yards and those two passing TDs to Bleil.

Bleil also had the game-clinching interception late in the fourth quarter.

Max McGill scored both first-half TDs, both on the ground. On the night, the Wildcats running back had 152 total yards on 19 carries.

He put the Wildcats up for good in the second quarter with a touchdown in the red zone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0