SIOUX CITY – Chalk this one up to the Bishop Heelan defense.
The Crusaders not only pitched a 19-0 shutout against Hull Western Christian, but the defense also came up with the two biggest plays of the game Friday at Memorial Field.
Senior tackle Brandon Karnes intercepted a pitch in the Western backfield and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown with 4:32 left in the third quarter, extending the lead to two scores.
That came after Jared Sitzmann picked off a pass in the back corner of the end zone on the next to last play of the first half, preserving a 6-0 halftime lead.
Heelan, ranked fifth in Iowa Class 3A, improved its record to 3-0 with its second shutout in three games this season.
The play by Karnes was definitely what turned the tide for the Crusaders, who totally stymied the Western Christian offense to the tune of 81 total yards, just two on the ground.
“When I saw I had the ball in my hands I was thinking of last year on my interception,” Karnes said. “I can't slow down, I can't trip over myself like I did last year. I feel playing rugby this summer and having those open field runs in rugby helped me out a lot. I would like to thank Dawson Fenton for staying on that guy and blocking him all the way down the field.”
The 6-foot, 260-pound Karnes indeed stayed on his feet all the way to the end zone and celebrated with a dance that drew an excessive celebration penalty.
“I just did my moves like my coach taught me.” Karnes said. “I got right past him and I was in the open and I saw the reverse coming. We practice very hard and the coaches are always on us about pushing ourselves more. We always go against our starting offense so it's a huge competition of who is going to be starting at defensive end or tackle for that game.”
Tommy Schiltz rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries for the Crusaders, but it was the defense that made the difference.
“We talked to them at halftime about staying the course, know what your job is and do it,” Heekan Coach Roger Jansen said. “He (Karnes) was there and he did what he was supposed to do. That obviously turned the momentum of the game big time.
“That's a dangerous football team we played. Our defense just keeps playing sound and solid. Offensively we have to catch the football and once that comes we will get some consistency and be all right. We've played three games and our passing games isn't coming the way it should be.”
If there was another cause for concern, it was penalties. The Crusaders were whistled for 13 penalties for 135 yards. Two of those came on punt returns for touchdowns by Jake Beaulieu.
Heelan marched 65 yards on 11 plays on its first possession of the game, Schiltz scoring on a 13-yard run. Those, however, were the only points of the first half thanks to the interception by Sitzmann.
Western Christian benefitted from a late hit penalty on a punt return, getting the ball at the Crusader 35-yard line with 16 seconds remaining before halftime. Lanky quarterback Carter Broek then fired a 32-yard strike to Carter Kooi to the 3-yard line but on the next play Sitzmann pulled down the football on a jump ball situation with a Wolfpack receiver.
The Karnes return made it 13-0 and Schiltz accounted for all 32 yards of a five-play drive after Western was forced to punt from its own end zone. Schiltz bowled over from the 3-yard line on the second play of the fourth quarter.
“Our offense got some things rolling in the second quarter and we should have scored right before half,” Western Christian Coach Travis Kooima said. “They did a great job winning first down against our offense. We were always in second 12, second and 8 third and 7. Then you've really got to make sure you make a good play to get that first down.
“Hats off to our defense, they played a whale of a game. You take away two plays and they probably win 6-0. But that's a good defensive line and good 3A team, they're going to do some damage in their district. I know we got better from last week. Do we like to lose? No, we don't like to lose but we got better, we played a tough opponent. These last two weeks are getting us ready for a really tough district that we have to play in.”
After opening its season with a 37-13 win over MOC-Floyd Valley, Western has lost its last two games to Class 2A top-ranked Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (40-7) and 3A fifth-ranked Heelan.
Broek completed 8 of 22 passes for 78 yards while Cole Habben had 17 carries for a team-high 28 rushing yards.
Heelan was playing without senior wide receiver Drew Olson, who suffered a concussion in last week's win at Glenwood.
It was the first meeting ever between the longtime basketball rivals. Heelan plays West at Olsen Stadium next Friday.