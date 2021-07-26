DeJean, Norman deliver in Shrine Bowl

CEDAR FALLS – Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz might want to reconsider his decision to play Cooper DeJean on defense.
Because the all-stater from OABCIG is one heck of a quarterback.
DeJean couldn’t resist one more chance to play QB at the UNI-Dome and he didn’t regret it during a masterful performance in Saturday’s Shrine Bowl.
Regarded as one of the best prep athletes in state history, DeJean led the North team on five scoring drives while delivering an abundance of spectacular plays in a 52-24 win.
“It was definitely a lot of fun,” DeJean said. “We had a lot of great athletes to throw to and it was an exciting game to play in. I love big games like this. It was great competing with some of the best players in the state.”
DeJean passed for three second-half touchdowns, including two to Waterloo West standout Tay Norman, in the all-star football game featuring Iowa’s top players.
DeJean launched a beautiful 52-yard TD strike to Parker Rochford of Ed-Co early in the final quarter. He then followed by cranking up and firing a pass to hit Norman perfectly in stride for a 40-yard score.
The last DeJean-to-Norman connection came when the play was changed after a hand signal was made at the line of scrimmage.
“The play we ran wasn’t even the one that was called,” Norman said with a laugh. “It was a play to the left side, but I told Cooper that the corner was pressing me. He said, ‘What do you want?’ I said, ‘I’m running a go.’ He just launched it up and I went and got it.
“Cooper was outstanding. He’s kind of a quiet kid, but he really performs and makes the big plays out there on the field. He’s a great player.”
DeJean has been training at the University of Iowa in preparation for the fall season with the Hawkeyes and had not originally planned to play in the Shrine Bowl.
“I was just going to focus on football at Iowa, but I decided to come up and get one last high school game in. I’m glad I did – it was a lot of fun,” DeJean said. “It was very special, meeting the Shrine kids and talking to them and hearing their stories. I gained some great perspective this week. And it was awesome that we were playing for a great cause.”
The 6-foot-1 Norman, who plans to walk-on at Northern Iowa, had a blast Saturday.
“This has been one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “This was an amazing week. This was a great group of guys to play football with. I loved it.”
DeJean’s abilities as a quarterback certainly caught the attention of his teammates during practices leading up to the game.
Sioux City North senior Dante Hansen marveled at how DeJean looked before the game.
“You should have seen him in practice,” Hansen said. “He’s an unbelievable quarterback with an incredible arm. Everything he was throwing was right on the money. And then on top of that he’s an amazing athlete who can really run. I know he’s going to play defense in college, but he’s a great QB. No matter where they put him, he’s going to excel.”
DeJean and Hansen were just two out of 12 Siouxland area players who played for the bowl game's North team.
DeJean certainly left his stamp on the games he played at the UNI-Dome. He led his team to back-to-back state championships in 2019 and 2020.
“It’s been a lot of fun playing at the Dome – I think I’m 5-0 here,” DeJean said. “It’s like a second home for me, that’s for sure. The game of football is so much fun for me – I just go out and enjoy every moment with a smile on my face.”
Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert served as an assistant on the North squad.
“It was a great week and this turned into a really exciting game,” Remmert said. “The football game is one thing, but you watch and see the kids it’s impacting and where the money raised is going. That’s really the biggest part of it. The football game is awesome, but the relationships we’ve been able to build with these kids in a week is going to be a lifetime worth of memories.”