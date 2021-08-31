East football eyeing state playoff berth in 2021

SIOUX CITY — Expectations are high on the East High football field this year.

With the Black Raiders coming off a 6-2 season in 2020, and senior quarterback Luke Longval back under center, head coach Brian Webb is hoping his squad can finally make it back to the state playoffs.

Before the 2020 season, in which every team in Iowa qualified for the playoffs, the Black Raiders hadn’t made a postseason appearance since 2015.

“I think making the playoffs is a goal and an aspiration that our kids have,” Webb said. “That is big picture. You could talk about those things, but I think it comes down to day-to-day process, and taking it game by game. You’ve got to take care of what is in front of you, and what is in front of you is today and tomorrow. It’ll just happen if we do the right things today and tomorrow.”

Last year, Longval emerged as a standout quarterback for the Black Raiders in his first varsity season, with a 58.3 percent passing rate, 1,458 yards passing, and 17 touchdowns and six interceptions, for a quarterback rating of 131.2.

While Longval’s throwing arm is one of the team’s most valuable weapons, Webb think that his leadership ability is even more important.