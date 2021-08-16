East football eyeing state playoff berth in 2021

SIOUX CITY--Expectations are high on the East High football field this year.
With the Black Raiders coming off of a 6-2 season in 2020, and senior quarterback Luke Longval back under center, head coach Brian Webb is hoping that his squad can make it back to the state playoffs.
Before the 2020 season, in which every team in Iowa qualified for the playoffs, the Black Raiders hadn’t made a postseason appearance since 2015.
“I think making the playoffs is a goal and an aspiration that our kids have,” Webb said. “That is big picture. You could talk about those things, but I think it comes down to day to day process, and taking it game by game. You’ve got to take care of what is in front of you, and what is in front of you is today and tomorrow. It’ll just happen if we do the right things today and tomorrow.”
Last year, Longval emerged as a standout quarterback for the Black Raiders in his first varsity season, with a 58.3 completion percentage, 1,458 yards passing, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions, for a quarterback rating of 131.2.
While Longval’s throwing arm is one of the team’s most valuable weapons, Webb think that his leadership ability is even more important.
“I think his leadership is Number 1,” Webb said. “He goes to every single workout, he works his butt off, goes to camps and clinics, and is always trying to improve himself. The kids see how hard he works towards our program. He has put a lot of time in his entire life, and now he is going to be a senior and hopefully go do some things in college.”
Longval is drawing plenty of interest from college programs, including local powerhouse Morningside University.
“His leadership is everything you look for in a high school quarterback, with his work ethic and his ability to rally the troops, and put us in a position to win more games,” Webb said.
With a season already under his belt, Longval is eager to improve in Year Two.
“I’m really excited,” Longval said. “I think I feel a little more comfortable than the last couple years. It should be a good season. I can learn from my mistakes, and stuff like that. I did some good things last year that I can add on to.”
Elsewhere on offense, the Black Raiders have lost several top players to graduation, but still have plenty of contributors who can help Longval put points on the board. Tyson Helseth-Bryan and Davares Whitaker are the team’s top two returning rushers, after the departure of senior Kyler Peterson.
Taejon Jones is another player who could see some action after rushing for 169 yards last season on 29 carries.
Helseth-Bryan had 209 rushing yards in 2020 on 28 carries, while Whitaker took the ball 13 times for 172 times. Whitaker will also be a big contributor for East this season in the passing game, a year after finishing third on the team with 203 receiving yards on nine catches. He and junior Kelynn Jacobsen will lead the corps as the Black Raiders do their best to replace departed senior Terrick Thompson.
"We have a lot of experience and talent on the offensive side of the ball that I am pretty excited about," Webb said. "Juan Deanda is an up and comer on the offensive line. Kelynn Jacobsen started for us last year as a sophomore and he is going to have a good year. We have a lot of good pieces and some depth to rotate some kids in, and have some good production.”
Defensively, sacks leader Ethan Sneider returns to the line, along with junior Nick Wells, who finished 2020 with 7.5 tackles for loss. Taejon Jones had 49 tackles last season, and is the team’s top returning tackler.
Sneider will also play some tight end for the Black Raiders, after catching nine passes for 118 yards a season ago,
“I think we are going to have a great season this year,” Sneider said. “We have a bunch of great teammates that help support us, and we have a great solid senior class. I think it’s going to be a great year.”
Jacobsen will see some time at safety for the Black Raiders this season, while DaVante Simmons and Brecken Schossow are some other players that Webb hopes to see big things from.
“There are some pieces there to make us successful,” Webb said. “I don’t think we are as deep, position-wise on the defensive side as we are on the offensive side, but with reps and teaching, I think the kids will get better.”
On special teams, Emmanuel Moreno is back to kick, while junior Jacob Schroeder will handle the place-kicking duties. Schroeder converted 33 of 34 PATs last season, and hit five of his seven field goal attempts.
With 25 seniors on the Black Raiders roster this year, Webb is hoping that the Black Raiders can make a run at the playoffs. The team certainly has the talent to do it, and the East senior class has come achingly close over the past several years.
“You think about the lifetime and all the games they've played, and all the practices they played,” Webb said. “Here it is, the finality of high school football. Almost everybody does not go on to play college football, so we make it as great an experience for as many seniors as we can, as they leave our program at East High School.”
East will open its season on Aug. 27, with a road game at Bishop Heelan. The Black Raiders’ home opener will be Sept. 3, against Sioux City North.