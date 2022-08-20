East picks up first win in coach Winklepleck era

GLENWOOD, Iowa. – First-year head coach Michael Winklepleck and his East Black Raiders got their season off on the right foot Friday night.

After an hour weather delay due to lightning in the area, East ran past Glenwood 50-33. It is the fourth consecutive season that the Black Raiders opened the year with a win.

“They played great, the effort was incredible,” Winklepleck said. “They executed the game plan. Obviously there’s some things that we need to clean up, there’s some mistakes that we made, some penalties that we had that we aren’t going to be able to get away with as the season goes on, but I was extremely pleased with the focus, the energy and the execution.”

Both offenses were quiet in the first quarter of the game and regular season. Glenwood started with the ball, went four-and-out with a failed fourth down conversion attempt and the Black Raiders followed suit.

On Glenwood’s second possession, a third down pass from Glenwood quarterback Kayden Anderson was intercepted by Brecken Schossow and Schossow returned it 35 yards for the pick-six.

Anderson had a strong performance outside of the interception, throwing for 346 yards and five touchdowns, three to Cody Krause.

The Schossow interception return was the only score of the first quarter, but 20 seconds into the second quarter, Schossow was in the end zone again. A 51-yard rushing score from Schossow and a converted extra point put East up 14-0.

The first of three first half touchdown passes for Anderson to Krause was converted on the following possession, but the extra point snap was mishandled and there was no kick, making the score 14-6.

Cole Ritchie, who made plays with his legs all night, completed a pass to Preston Dobbs for a touchdown to extend the East lead to 21-6 later in the quarter.

In the final three minutes of the opening half, Anderson and Krause connected twice more for scores, both of over 25 yards, and East’s lead was 21-19 at the half. Krause finished the game with 206 yards receiving on 11 catches.

East had the ball to start the second half, and Ritchie was the catalyst in a scoring drive to open the half.

The second-year starter for East converted a third and 15 on a scramble and found receiver Logan Dolphin for a fourth down conversion to put East in scoring position.

Moments later, Ritchie found Kelynn Jacobsen for a touchdown. Ritchie finished with two passing touchdowns on the night.

“He’s going to take what the defense gives him,” Winklepleck said. “There were a couple of times on third down, the defense was dropped back into coverage and he saw lanes and he rushed for some big first downs. That helped keep drives alive that we ended up scoring on.”

Despite Anderson’s efforts for Glenwood, the East rushing attack would be too much to overcome the rest of the way. Schossow scored two more times on the ground in the second half, once in each quarter. He finished with four total touchdowns and made plays on both sides of the ball to help East to a victory.

“He’s a great athlete, great football player,” Winklepleck said. “He’s worked hard all year long, he knows what we’re doing X’s and O’s wise and we just put him in position and he made plays.”

Brady Wavrunek added a 49-yard scamper for a touchdown for East and the Black Raiders were helping Winklepleck celebrate his first victory as coach of the Black Raiders in week zero.

East picked up the game with Glenwood this season as a week zero game and faces Heelan next week at Elwood Olsen Stadium. The weight of win number one is off East’s shoulders.

“I think it’s important because the kids have bought in and they’ve been working their tails off ever since I got the job,” Winklepleck said. “The message of team, family, doing stuff together, in that aspect the kids have bought in and just see that when they’re doing that, type of team that we can have.

“It’s something special, so I think (the win) is important for the psyche and mental aspect of our team,” Winklepleck said.