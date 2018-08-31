SIOUX CITY | It’s been a roller coaster of a first two weeks for East’s football team.
Coach Brian Webb’s squad went from being blanked by Bishop Heelan in Week 1 to within a minute of posting a shutout Friday night. Quarterback Nate Zyzda scored on a 2-yard touchdown run 12 plays after his teammates recovered a fumble at East’s 32-yard line in the first quarter and East went on for a 17-6 non-district win over West Friday night at Olsen Stadium.
East, en route to its 21st consecutive win in the series, held West to just 37 yards total offense in the first half, an average of 1.8 yards per play. The Black Raiders, which lost their shutout when quarterback Adien Belt fired a 45-yard touchdown pass to Connor James with 1:14 left in the game, limited the Wolverines to 106 yards total offense.
“This was a win that we needed,” said Webb. “We still had a lot of mistakes, but those are things that we can fix through coaching. Credit West, they played hard, but I felt tonight, if you look at our plays defensively, we had 11 guys swarming to the football.
“That’s the type of effort we’ve been talking about in practice. I told them the effort comes first before the scheme. They bought in. I can’t be prouder.”
East (1-1) won, despite losing three fumbles and an interception. West (1-1) had the same kind of takeaway totals the previous week in a 34-7 rout over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, but was unable to score four times before Belt threw his first touchdown pass of the season.
John Weinmann, a 6-foot-2, 203-pound senior linebacker, was all over the field, defensively for East, which hasn’t won by shutout since capturing two in 2015. The defensive line of Kyle Kritzer, Steven Huscher, Carter Junge and Blake Wiederhold was also a force as West’s rushing offense was held to 45 yards and an average of 2.2 yards per carry.
“Our game plan was to stop the jet sweep,” said Webb. “We felt like the quarterback didn’t like to run the ‘A’ gap and ‘B’ gap, so we contained the back side and made sure he wouldn’t bounce it back on us. So we stopped the jet sweep and we stopped the quarterback from running all the way around the hash. The kids really executed at a high level.”
West had three chances on East’s side of the field in the first half. Nicholas Puente recovered a fumbled kickoff return at the Black Raiders’ 45 about a minute into the game and on the third play of the drive, quarterback Adien Belt ran eight yards to the 33.
Two plays later, East recovered the fumble. Dylan Harper (10 rushes, 94 yards) and Alex Kleider (8 rushes, 63 yards) had respective rushes of 14 and 13 yards on the series while Kayden Jones had two catches for 28 yards, including a 17-yarder at the 2. On the next play, Zyzda scored East’s first touchdown of the year.
West recovered a second fumble after blocking a punt and collected the ball at the 19, but managed only one yard on the three-play series and a 35-yard field goal attempt by Ezekial Turner went wide left.
East stretched its lead to 17-0 as Harper dashed 20 yards for a touchdown at the 8:40 mark of the third quarter, a seven-play, 65-yard series that included runs of eight and 19 yards from Kleider. Harper also had a 10-yard gain prior to his first touchdown run of the series.
West hurt itself with a personal foul and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that wiped out an 82-yard touchdown catch for Emanuel Tameklo early in the fourth quarter. Still, the Wolverines continued a 15-play drive that included Tameklo’s 11-yard gain to the 14, but on the next play, Kleider recovered a fumble at his 13.
West had yet another scoring chance late in the game highlighted by Puente’s 31-yard catch at East’s 15-yard line. However, the seven-play series ended when Zyzda knocked down a pass in the end zone intended for Alec Nieman with 4:14 left.
“We just didn’t execute very well,” said West Coach Joe Schmitz. “We dropped balls. We missed tackles. That’s all it is. Nothing in life is given to you, no matter how hard you work. We finish practice every day, there’s a hill and we sprint up the hill no matter what. Good practice, bad practice, it doesn’t matter.”
West will host North this Friday while East will play at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.