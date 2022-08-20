East runs away with season opening 50-33 win at Glenwood

GLENWOOD, IA -- A four touchdown performance from Brecken Schossow led East to a 50-33 win over Glenwood at Glenwood Friday night.

Schossow was the only person to find the end zone in the first 12 minutes of action, scoring on a pick-six in the first quarter.

He added a second touchdown of the game 20 seconds into the second quarter when he broke free for a 51-yard rush.

East score one more time in the half, a Cole Ritchie pass to Preston Dobbs. The score put East up 21-6.

In the final three minutes of the half, Glenwood's quarterback Kayden Anderson found Cody Krause twice, once for a 31-yard touchdown and again 1:23 later on a 28-yard connection. Anderson and Krause connected for scores three times in the first half.

East got the ball to start the second half leading 21-19. The first drive of the half, East works their way down the field, using a 16-yard run by Ritchie on 3rd and 15 and a fourth down completion from Ritchie to Logan Dolphin to put the Black Raiders in scoring position.

The drive was capped with a Ritchie to Kelynn Jacobsen TD and East would be off to the races from there.

After Anderson's fourth touchdown pass of the game, Schossow scored his third touchdown of the game and a broken play on the extra point turned into a two-point conversion for the Black Raiders.

Brady Wavrunek scored a 49-yard touchdown and Schossow's fourth score of the game were insurance points in East's win.

The Black Raiders are at for their second game of the season, hosting Heelan Friday night at Olson Stadium.