East, Sergeant Bluff-Luton meet in high-stakes rivalry game

Webb pointed out that the Black Raiders’ defensive line has been one of the best ones he’s coached, and is currently one of the best in the area.

Those defensive linemen who Webb mentioned were Blake Hogancamp, Nick Wells, Cale Pittenger and Ethan Sneider.

“They’ve really been the nucleus of us stopping the run game,” Webb said. “They’ve allowed our linebackers to make plays. We’re just a solid defense, and we want to make teams earn it. We just want our opponents to go 80 yards. We don’t ever want to give up a short field.”

The Black Raiders have given up a total of 20 points.

On offense, Tyson Helseth-Bryan leads the East rushing attack with 167 yards on 27 carries.

Former North running back Brady Wavrunek has three touchdowns, the most among the Black Raiders’ rushing group.

Perhaps this is the first true test for the Black Raiders.

The Black Raiders opened the season with a 43-7 win over Bishop Heelan, and then they handled North 54-0 in their home opener at Olsen Stadium.

Then, last week, East defeated Le Mars 42-13.

However, the next three weeks are challenges for the Black Raiders.