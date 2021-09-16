East, Sergeant Bluff-Luton meet in high-stakes rivalry game

SIOUX CITY — Play isn’t going to get any easier for either the East High School football team or the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors on Friday night.
The two rivals meet at 7 o’clock Friday night in Sergeant Bluff, and the game marks some tough sledding for the two teams for a couple weeks.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton has already started on that steep hill.
The Warriors are coming off a 55-26 loss to Class 3A top-ranked Harlan.
The Cyclones spun together 27 straight points in the second half, and Warriors coach Justin Smith admitted that they made some mistakes that led to Harlan scoring plays.
This week, however, the Warriors learned to put that behind them, and focus forward on the Black Raiders.
“Our kids rebound pretty quickly, regardless of a win or a loss,” Smith said. “That’s how we approach things around here. We put the last week in the rearview mirror.”
Smith also reiterated that the Warriors aren’t focused on the wins or the losses.
He said: “If you worry about losing a game, you’re going to lose games. If you’re worried about getting better, then you’re going to get better.”
That mindset has worked the the Class 3A No. 8-ranked team in the state.
The Warriors have won four straight contests against the Black Raiders, including a 41-0 victory in 2019.
There were a lot of seniors who had their fingerprints on that emphatic win for the Warriors, but there were some then-underclassmen who found the stat sheet.
For example, current senior Jacob Imming caught three passes for 25 yards.
Tyler Schenkelberg also caught a pass for four yards that night.
On the season, Schenkelberg — now a senior — leads the Warriors with 243 receiving yards on 15 catches.
Jake Hamilton is second in receiving yards, with 131. Imming has nine catches for 111 yards.
No matter who quarterback Tyler Smith throws the ball to, East’s defense knows it can’t focus on just one guy.
There are many ways the Warriors can score.
East coach Brian Webb is fully aware of that.
“SB-L has had some good teams, and some good players, and Coach Smith has done a really great job,” Webb said. “The last two times we’ve played them, they’ve really kicked our tails. We’re just trying to close that gap.
“I think this is going to be a really close game,” Webb added. “I think it’s going to come down to penalties, turnovers and execution. I’m excited to see what our kids can do.”
Webb pointed out that the Black Raiders’ defensive line has been one of the best ones he’s coached, and is currently one of the best in the area.
Those defensive linemen who Webb mentioned were Blake Hogancamp, Nick Wells, Cale Pittenger and Ethan Sneider.
“They’ve really been the nucleus of us stopping the run game,” Webb said. “They’ve allowed our linebackers to make plays. We’re just a solid defense, and we want to make teams earn it. We just want our opponents to go 80 yards. We don’t ever want to give up a short field.”
The Black Raiders have given up a total of 20 points.
On offense, Tyson Helseth-Bryan leads the East rushing attack with 167 yards on 27 carries.
Former North running back Brady Wavrunek has three touchdowns, the most among the Black Raiders’ rushing group.
Perhaps this is the first true test for the Black Raiders.
The Black Raiders opened the season with a 43-7 win over Bishop Heelan, and then they handled North 54-0 in their home opener at Olsen Stadium.
Then, last week, East defeated Le Mars 42-13.
However, the next three weeks are challenges for the Black Raiders.
After playing SB-L on the road Friday, the Black Raiders host Class 5A No. 9 Ankeny Centennial, then they’ll host Waukee Northwest. The Wolves are brand new to Iowa high school athletics, but they even received a vote in the Associated Press weekly poll (which can be viewed on page B4).