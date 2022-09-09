East's senior passing duo shines in win over Le Mars

SIOUX CITY – It was clear who East quarterback Cole Ritchie was looking for on passing downs on Thursday night, but Le Mars wasn’t able to stop it.

While Ritchie and senior teammate Kelynn Jacobsen connected on one touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of a 52-17 win at Elwood Olsen Stadium over the Bulldogs, their connection was stronger than ever throughout the night.

“We’ve just been playing since we were younger and we kind of see the field and the coverages the same way, so it just clicks, and tonight it clicked,” Ritchie said.

Jacobsen caught 18 of Ritchie’s 35 pass completions for 263 yards and one touchdown for the Black Raiders.

“Kelynn’s got incredible hands,” East coach Mike Winklepleck said. “He runs great routes and if Cole puts the ball anywhere near him, he’s going to catch it. He had a one-handed grab, then he caught another one in traffic, so he’s just an incredible receiver, he finds ways to get open and he runs great routes.”

Ritchie had a strong performance Thursday, throwing for 445 yards and two touchdowns. He completed passes to seven different receivers, but his 18 completions to Jacobsen was over three times more than to any other receiver. Second on the list was Lincoln Colling with five catches for 79 yards.

“He just steps up, if he needs to roll out, he still gets his eyes downfield, he’s looking for the open receivers,” Winklepleck said. “When needed, he runs the football, and if he can find an open man, he throws the ball. Our receivers did a great job getting open tonight and Cole, he’s calm and composed in the pocket whether there’s pressure or not.”

Being in the same grade, playing with each other for quite some time, Ritchie and Jacobsen have a strong connection with each other on the field. Their timing and execution was strong Thursday.

East fell behind 7-0 early, but the defense stepped up and the offense got rolling to take a 24-10 lead into the halftime intermission. Jacobsen had 11 receptions for 117 yards in the first half alone.

“This week we really worked on getting on the right track,” Jacobsen said. “I feel like the last two weeks, we’ve been off a little bit, but this week I felt like we looked a lot better.”

Le Mars was able to get pressure on Ritchie from time to time Thursday night, but it seemed like every time there was a scrambling Ritchie in the backfield, there was an open Jacobsen downfield waiting for the pass.

“Sometimes I just give him that look and he knows he can trust me and get me the ball,” Jacobsen said. “Sometimes I have to tell him to just trust me and get me one.”

The two were able to connect seven more times in the second half, including a drive in the third quarter where Jacobsen was targeted for three third or fourth down conversions on the same drive.

East is now 4-0 on the season with three straight wins at Elwood Olsen Stadium. The Black Raiders play a fourth straight game at Olsen next Friday, when they host Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 7 p.m.

"We have all kinds of things to work on," Winklepleck said. "Our special teams and kick-off coverage was not great tonight, so that's something we'll emphasize, and there's a few other things and we'll go from there."