Eleven players, nine cheerleaders earn bid for Iowa high school football's Shrine Bowl

SIOUX CITY — Three metro area high school seniors were named earlier this week to the Shrine Bowl rosters.
The three metro seniors who will play in the game later this summer at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls are North’s Dante Hansen, Bishop Heelan’s Mason Scott and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Zach Morrison.
Those three are among 11 student-athletes who will play in the Shrine Bowl, and all of them will play on the North All-Star team.
Hansen led the Stars in 2020 with 614 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran the ball 20 times for 150 yards.
Hansen’s defensive impact was also felt, as the Stars senior had five interceptions. He took two of those back for touchdowns.
Scott, meanwhile, was a mainstay on the Crusaders’ line. He was named onto the all-district honorable mention list. Scott is listed at 6-foot-2, 290 pounds.
Morrison was also named onto that all-district list, making him one of seven Warriors who were named onto that group.
Morrison was also a part of The Journal’s All-Northwest Iowa First Team.
Other players
- Matthew Bomgaars, Sioux Center: Bomgaars totaled 901 yards from scrimmage on the season, including 689 on the ground. He had seven total touchdowns. Bomgaars also led the Warriors with 53.5 total tackles. He had seven tackles for loss and two sacks.
- Kody Noble, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley: Noble was a mainstay for the Nighthawks’ rushing game. He led the Nighthawks with 1,545 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 214 yards.
- Brent Scott, Spirit Lake: Scott served as the Indians’ quarterback, and he was 121-for-221 passing. He threw for 1,605 yards and 15 touchdowns.
- Jason Topete, West Sioux: Topete was the Falcons’ kicker, and he was quite good at it. He was 34-for-36 on point-after-attempts, and Topete made four of seven field goal attempts. His longest made field goal was 47 yards.
- Colton Hoag, Le Mars: Hoag, who was also a state wrestling qualifier, totaled 173 offensive yards. Hoag totaled 22.5 tackles, and 21 of them were for solo tackles. Ten of those were for loss of yardage.
- Levi Vanden Bos, Western Christian: The 6-3, 220-pound senior recorded 49.5 total tackles, and 39 of those were solo. He had one sack and four tackles for loss.
- Javier Mendez, Spencer: The 6-3, 275-pound lineman was a third-team all-stater in Class 3A. He helped the Tigers’ offense get 2,232 rushing yards.
- Jordan Ver Meer, West Lyon: VerMeer was a first-team member of The Journal’s All-Northwest Iowa squad. VerMeer helped the Wildcats’ offense get 2,458 rushing yards and 738 passing yards.
Cheerleaders
The area will also be represented on the sideline by nine local cheerleaders, and two of them are from North.
The cheerleaders were nominated on a statewide basis, regardless of geography.
The two Stars cheerleaders are Ava Hodges and Madisyn Urban.
Denison-Schleswig has three cheerleaders: Lesley Chavez, Kira Langenfeld and Sophia Smith.
Kingsley-Pierson will send the duo of Kylie Beelner and Rachel Bohle, while the Spencer Tigers will be represented by MaKayla Francis and Cassandra Rojas.