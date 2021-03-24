Eleven players, nine cheerleaders earn bid for Iowa high school football's Shrine Bowl

SIOUX CITY — Three metro area high school seniors were named earlier this week to the Shrine Bowl rosters.

The three metro seniors who will play in the game later this summer at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls are North’s Dante Hansen, Bishop Heelan’s Mason Scott and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Zach Morrison.

Those three are among 11 student-athletes who will play in the Shrine Bowl, and all of them will play on the North All-Star team.

Hansen led the Stars in 2020 with 614 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran the ball 20 times for 150 yards.

Hansen’s defensive impact was also felt, as the Stars senior had five interceptions. He took two of those back for touchdowns.

Scott, meanwhile, was a mainstay on the Crusaders’ line. He was named onto the all-district honorable mention list. Scott is listed at 6-foot-2, 290 pounds.

Morrison was also named onto that all-district list, making him one of seven Warriors who were named onto that group.

Morrison was also a part of The Journal’s All-Northwest Iowa First Team.

Other players