Led by a senior-dominated team, Elk Point-Jefferson made history last season, capturing the school's first state football championship.

The Huskies upset top-ranked and two-time defending champion Winner, 21-14, in the Class 11B title game, capping a 12-0 season.

EP-J lost 16 seniors off that record-setting team, including the four top offensive performers -- quarterback Noah McDermott, running backs Lucas Hueser and Ben Swatek and wingback Devon Schmitz. Hueser was named the MVP of the state title game after rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner.

Despite the losses, head coach Jake Terry likes the chances of this season's squad, which brings back four starters on both offense and defense and 25 letterwinners.

"We lost a very good, complete class to graduation, but we were fortunate enough last year to get a number of our younger kids meaningful reps throughout the season," Terry said.

The Huskies have two talented and explosive returning players at wide receiver -- seniors Garrett Merkley and Kayden Moore.

Last season, Merkley caught 10 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown and also returned two kickoffs for scores. In the Huskies' semifinal win over Hot Springs in the playoffs, Merkley returned the opening kickoff 74 yards for a TD.

Moore caught three balls for 65 yards and two scores last year.

Two starting offensive linemen are also back this season, senior Evan Fornia and junior Hudson Kempf. Kempf will likely move from center to guard, while Fornia will stay at tackle. Both are slated for staring jobs on the defensive line as well.

Merkley, who picked off three passes last year, is also a returning starter at defensive back, along with senior DB Carson Timmins. Jake Gale, a 5-foot-10-inch junior, is a returning all-Big East Conference pick at linebacker, and will also likely start at running back, Terry said.

"Defensively, we return a lot of players on both our lines and backfield. We will need to plug some holes at the LB position, but we have some very capable young men," Terry said.

Junior Keaton Gale is projected to succeed McDermott at quarterback, while senior Gunner Ewing is expected to split carries at running back with Merkley and Gale.

"Our line will once again be our strength and we will lean heavily on them, however, we also return a lot of playmakers on the edge and we will need to find ways to get them the ball consistently," Terry said. "We will have to develop a proficient running game if we want to be successful."

Newcomers the head coach expects to see significant action this season include: senior tight end and defensive end Reed Sayler; senior fullback and defensive end Daenton Ronellenfitch; senior offensive lineman and linebacker Aidan Zach; senior lineman Grayson Jacobs; senior receiver and defensive back Tracen Pearson; junior lineman RJ Chicoine; junior tight end and linebacker Ashton Fairbanks; junior receiver and defensive back Grayson Girard; junior receiver and defensive back Landon Johnsen; sophomore lineman Jace Shatswell; sophomore lineman Keaton Hinds and sophomore tight end and linebacker Luke Schmitz.

EP-J opened the season with two home games -- against Parker on Aug. 18 and vs. Baltic on Aug. 25. The Huskies' first road test is Sept. 1 at Sioux Valley, which Terry sees as one of the top teams in Class 11B this season, along with MCM, Winner and Hot Springs.