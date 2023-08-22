With a new high school football season kicking off in Siouxland, the Journal takes a brief look at 10 top area players to watch this season.

Central Lyon-George Little Rock's Reece Vander Zee

Reece Vander Zee, Central Lyon-George-Little Rock

A key contributor in the Lions' undefeated season and Class 2A state championship last season, Vander Zee moves from receiver to quarterback for his senior season. Last fall, with all-stater Zach Lutmer under center, Vander Zee caught 32 passes for 768 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Lutmer has moved on to the University of Iowa, where Vander Zee will join him for the 2024 season. A three-star recruit, Vander Zee is projected as a wide receiver for the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-5-inch, 190-pound multi-sports athlete starred on both sides of the ball for CLGR last season, with four interceptions and 22 tackles.

Woodbury Central junior Eric McGill

Drew Kluender and Eric McGill, Woodbury Central

As a junior, Kluender led Iowa Class A quarterbacks in touchdowns (40) as completing nearly 60 percent of his passes for over 3,400 yards.

McGill, the Wildcats' second-leading receiver, also returns for his senior season. Last year, McGill led Class A receivers in touchdowns (16) and receiving yards (1,062).

McGill earned first-team, all-state honors while Kluender received second-team honors as they helped lead Woodbury Central to an undefeated regular season and the Class A semifinals, where they fell to eventual state champion Grundy Center.

Carson Bruhn, Sioux Center

With the Warriors only averaging about 15 passes, Bruhn had modest offensive stats last season, with the tight end hauling in nine passes for 136 yards and a pair of scores. But his 6-foot-6-inch frame, speed and blocking skills caught the attention of several Power 5 colleges. The senior has committed to play tight end for the Kansas Jayhawks next season.

On defense, Bruhn earned Iowa Class 2A second-team all-state honors as a defensive lineman with 32 tackles, including five for a loss and 2 ½ sacks lat season. He also was named the defensive line MVP on the Class 3A All-District 1 team.

North linebacker Brayden McClain

Brayden McClain, Sioux City North.

The senior linebacker led the Stars in tackles (72) last season, with 15 for loss and three sacks.

The 5-foot-9-inch, 190-pound McClain drew rave reviews during a recent camp for high school prospects at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. "... McClain is a powerful linebacker, reports a 315 pound bench press, and is one of those edge backers that can come up and really be an aggressive enforcer from the mid defense and be that guy that is the dog in the fight on every play you like to see out there getting it done," Six Star Football said on its website.

George Tsiobanos, Bishop Heelan

As a junior, Tsiobanos was named the top kicker on the Class 3A All-District 1 team after making 12 of 13 PATs and three of six field goals, including a long of 36 yards. Tsiobanos also handled punting duties, averaging 32.7 yards on 44 kicks.

In addition to special teams, Tsiobanos was a top performer on offense and defense. He finished the season as the second-leading receiver with 19 catches for 222 years and two touchdowns, and recorded 29 tackles (16 solo) from his linebacker position, including 16 solo, 1 1/2 sacks and three for loss.

Hunter Pick, Remsen St. Mary's

A second-team all-state offensive lineman, 6-foot-1-inch, 245-pound guard returns to anchor the O-line and helped lead the Hawks, who graduated a number of key players from the 2022 8-player state championship team.

As a defensive end, he recorded 16 tackles (9 solo), with two sacks and three tackles for loss last season.

Sioux City North's Demarico Young

Demarico Young, Sioux City North

One of the top returning running backs in Iowa Class 5A, Young rushed for nearly 1,200 yards on 160 carries, or 7.4 yards per carry, last season. He also caught five passes for 73 yards and had 18 tackles (14 solo) from his defensive back position. His two-way performance helped lead the Stars to a 5-4 record, as they narrowly missed their first postseason appearance since 2013.

Heading into this senior season, Young continues to get looks from Division I programs across the nation.

Vermillion's Zoan Robinson (11)

Zoan Robinson, Vermillion

As a junior, the 6-foot-2-inch receiver caught 37 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns last season. He averaged 13.9 yards per catch, with a long of 41 for the Tanagers.

On defense, Robinson recorded 17.5 tackles, including 14 solo, intercepted a pass and recovered two fumbles.

Darrius Helms, South Sioux City

A top baseball prospect, the junior put together a solid season as a quarterback for the Cardinals last season, passing for 932 yards and 11 touchdowns while running for 129 yards and two more scores. On defense, he had 32 tackles.

Helms will help lead a South Sioux City looking to improve on last year's 2-7 record.