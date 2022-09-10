 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hard Rock SportsBook Sioux City
agate alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Find out final scores for Sioux City, Iowa, area high school football for Sept. 9

  • 0

IOWA

Akron-Westfield 21, MMCRU 20

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20, Unity Christian 0

Central Lyon 44, West Sioux 6

Cherokee 46, MVAOCOU 14

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Denison-Schleswig 9

Des Moines Hoover 35, West 33

Gehlen Catholic 35, Lawton-Bronson 0

Harlan 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

Harris-Lake Park 40, Kingsley-Pierson 37

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 22, South O'Brien, Paullina 6

Hinton 40, Alta-Aurelia 28

Humboldt 17, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

People are also reading…

MOC-Floyd Valley 41, Storm Lake 0

Newell-Fonda 48, River Valley 6

OABCIG 54, East Sac County 7

Okoboji 32, Manson Northwest Webster 0

PAC-LM 12, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6

Ridge View 35, West Monona 0

Sheldon 34, Sibley-Ocheyedan 9

Sioux City North 45, Des Moines North 22

Spencer 31, Bishop Heelan 7

Spirit Lake 35, Western Christian 20

Remsen St. Mary's 73, Siouxland Christian 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 40, IKM-Manning 0

NEBRASKA 

Bennington 33, York 10

Bloomfield 62, Tri County Northeast 12

Clarkson/Leigh 22, Bancroft-Rosalie 0

Elkhorn North 40, Crete 7

Elkhorn Valley 28, Hartington-Newcastle 18

Fairbury 62, Schuyler 6

Fort Calhoun 29, Wayne 7

Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Yutan 6

Homer 57, Omaha Christian Academy 20

Howells/Dodge 54, Wynot 20

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 48, Plainview 14

Malcolm 22, Oakland-Craig 20

Neligh-Oakdale 36, Crofton 18

O'Neill 35, West Holt 6

Ord 25, Battle Creek 7

Pierce 68, Arlington 14

South Sioux City 40, Omaha Northwest 20

Tekamah-Herman 20, Ponca 14

Wakefield 65, Pender 62

Winnebago 60, St. Francis Indian 0

Wisner-Pilger 40, Nebraska Christian 34

SOUTH DAKOTA

Alcester-Hudson 32, Garretson 17

Sioux Falls Christian 24, Dakota Valley 14

Tri-Valley 52, Sisseton 0

Vermillion 22, Milbank 16

West Central 28, Madison 25

Winnebago, Neb. 60, St. Francis Indian 0

Winner 22, Beresford 0

Yankton 41, Watertown 7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City North vs Des Moines North football highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News