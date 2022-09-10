Find out final scores for Sioux City, Iowa, area high school football for Sept. 9

IOWA
Akron-Westfield 21, MMCRU 20
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20, Unity Christian 0
Central Lyon 44, West Sioux 6
Cherokee 46, MVAOCOU 14
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Denison-Schleswig 9
Des Moines Hoover 35, West 33
Gehlen Catholic 35, Lawton-Bronson 0
Harlan 42, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
Harris-Lake Park 40, Kingsley-Pierson 37
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 22, South O'Brien, Paullina 6
Hinton 40, Alta-Aurelia 28
Humboldt 17, Estherville Lincoln Central 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 41, Storm Lake 0
Newell-Fonda 48, River Valley 6
OABCIG 54, East Sac County 7
Okoboji 32, Manson Northwest Webster 0
PAC-LM 12, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6
Ridge View 35, West Monona 0
Sheldon 34, Sibley-Ocheyedan 9
Sioux City North 45, Des Moines North 22
Spencer 31, Bishop Heelan 7
Spirit Lake 35, Western Christian 20
Remsen St. Mary's 73, Siouxland Christian 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 40, IKM-Manning 0
NEBRASKA
Bennington 33, York 10
Bloomfield 62, Tri County Northeast 12
Clarkson/Leigh 22, Bancroft-Rosalie 0
Elkhorn North 40, Crete 7
Elkhorn Valley 28, Hartington-Newcastle 18
Fairbury 62, Schuyler 6
Fort Calhoun 29, Wayne 7
Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Yutan 6
Homer 57, Omaha Christian Academy 20
Howells/Dodge 54, Wynot 20
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 48, Plainview 14
Malcolm 22, Oakland-Craig 20
Neligh-Oakdale 36, Crofton 18
O'Neill 35, West Holt 6
Ord 25, Battle Creek 7
Pierce 68, Arlington 14
South Sioux City 40, Omaha Northwest 20
Tekamah-Herman 20, Ponca 14
Wakefield 65, Pender 62
Winnebago 60, St. Francis Indian 0
Wisner-Pilger 40, Nebraska Christian 34
SOUTH DAKOTA
Alcester-Hudson 32, Garretson 17
Sioux Falls Christian 24, Dakota Valley 14
Tri-Valley 52, Sisseton 0
Vermillion 22, Milbank 16
West Central 28, Madison 25
Winner 22, Beresford 0
Yankton 41, Watertown 7