SOUTH SIOUX CITY | Citing personal reasons, Silas Fluellen has resigned as South Sioux City’s head football coach after two seasons.
The former Wayne State College quarterback had back-to-back 0-9 seasons with the Cardinals. After Fluellen resigned, players reached out and wished the best for him.
“They know,” said Fluellen. “They wished the best for me. They said they are going to miss me.
“The boys for sure, were the No. 1 thing. They were very passionate. They always wanted to learn as much as possible. It was more than just football.”
A native of Bellevue, Neb., Fluellen became only the ninth player in NCAA Division II history to surpass 12,000 total yards when his collegiate career ended in 2009. When he left the Wildcat program, Fluellen held Northern Sun Conference career records of 8,996 passing and 10,070 total yards.
Prior to becoming the Cardinals’ head football coach, Fluellen served as a freshman football coach for four seasons at Norfolk (Neb.).
Fluellen has no immediate plans.
“Wherever God leads me to go,” he said. “I’m going to weigh my options, see what’s best for my family and go from there.”