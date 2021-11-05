Football Capsules: Woodbury Central faces Logan-Magnolia in postseason rematch

MOVILLE, Iowa — For the second time this season, the Woodbury Central High School football team will see Logan-Magnolia.

The Wildcats met with the Panthers back in September, but on Friday, there’s a lot more on the line.

Both teams are 9-1, and the winner will advance to the UNI-Dome in the Class A semifinals.

The Wildcats beat Logan-Magnolia 18-13 on Sept. 3, and it was a defensive battle.

The Wildcats needed a touchdown in the fourth quarter to top the Panthers.

Woodbury Central collected 363 total yards in that game, and senior quarterback Dallas Kluender had 243 in the air. He also threw for two passing touchdowns.

The Wildcats’ defense held the Panthers to 239 total yards with the majority of those coming on the ground.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at West Hancock: The Hawks go back to Britt, Iowa, to play West Hancock this week, as the two teams played in early September.

The Eagles won that game 20-6, and that put the Eagles at 6-0.

In that contest, the Hawks were held to 109 total yards, and just 45 on the ground. Matthew Francis had 5.5 total tackles for West Hancock.

Kooper Ebel had 92 of those total yards for HMS. The lone touchdown that the Hawks scored that night came on a passing TD to Connor Dodd during the first quarter to give the Hawks an early lead.

West Sioux at Underwood: This Class 1A quarterfinal places the Falcons on the road for the first time in three weeks.

The last time West Sioux went on the road was Oct. 15, and the Falcons beat Sioux Central 26-14.

The Falcons have defeated West Monona and Ridge View to get to the quarterfinals. Last week, the Falcons won with the run game. They had 351 yards on the ground, and Cater Bultman had 221 of those.

West Sioux hasn’t lost since Week 3, when Central Lyon/George-Little Rock beat the Falcons by 30.

Alex Ravlin and Joey Anderson are Underwood’s two biggest threats offensively. Ravlin is the Eagles’ quarterback, and he has 2,275 passing yards. His first pass attempt on Friday will be his 230th of the season.

Anderson has 1,561 rushing yards.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock at West Lyon: For the second consecutive year, the Lions and Wildcats will meet in the playoffs.

The winner goes to state in the Class 2A semifinals next weekend while the loser stays home.

The two teams have already met this season.

West Lyon beat the Lions 21-14 back in September, and that was back when both teams needed a win.

West Lyon had a nine-play drive that ended with a one-yard run from Jaxon Meyer in the second half.

West Lyon led 14-7 at the half.

Meyer ran the ball 15 times for 96 yards. He had two rushing TDs. Meyer threw the ball just twice, completing one of them for 15 yards.

The Wildcats senior also had 7.5 total tackles.

The win put the WIldcats at 2-2 while the loss set the Lions back to 1-3.

Even though that loss set the Lions to two games under .500, they haven’t lost since. The Lions have beaten Estherville-Lincoln Central and Clear Lake to get to the quarterfinals.

They have scored 80 points over the last two playoff games.

OABCIG at Southeast Valley: The 9-1 Falcons will face the 9-1 Jaguars this Friday night in the Class 2A state quarterfinals. The Falcons are currently red-hot, as winners of each of their past six games.

Over their past three wins, OABCIG has outscored its opponents, 146 to 40. Junior Beckett DeJean has been close to unstoppable in the playoffs, throwing for 603 total yards and four passing touchdowns, while also running for 133 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

DeJean leads Class 2A with 36 total touchdowns, 27 passing touchdowns, and 2708 passing yards.

Southeast Valley quarterback Kolson Kruse has been effective this year too, and is currently tied for third in 3A with 33 total touchdowns, and ranks fifth in the class with 1,855 passing yards.

A win would put the two-time defending Class 2A champion Falcons into the state semifinal round for the third consecutive season, while the Jaguars are hoping to clinch their first ever UNI-Dome appearance.

South Dakota

Elk Point-Jefferson at Winner: The Huskies come in winners of their past four games, a stretch where they have outscored their opponents by a margin of 192 points to 55. The Huskies will have their hands full this week against undefeated Winner, the defending champion in Class 11B.

In last week’s 48-6 win over Wgner, EP-J had three players break the 100 yard rushing mark, as the team put up 386 total ground yards against the Red Raiders.

This game will be the Huskies’ first state semifinals appearance since 2004.

Beresford at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan: The Watchdogs play the Seahawks on Friday in the Class 11B state semifinals, with both teams sporting 7-3 season records.

After dropping their regular season finale against Sioux Valley by a score of 24-0, the Watchdogs have pulled off consecutive postseason victories on the road.

The first one was a 27-24 win in the first round over Mount Vernon, while last week’s state quarterfinal victory was a 7-6 win at Aberdeen Roncalli.

Milbank at Vermillion: With a 21-7 win last week over Tri-Valley in the state quarterfinals and a 34-6 win over Dakota Valley on Oct. 21, the Tanagers have outscored their past two opponents, 55-13.

The squad will look to keep that momentum rolling this week with a state semifinal matchup against 7-3 Millbank.

Vermillion’s offense this season has been led by senior quarterback Jack Kratz, who had 930 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns on the season, while also rushing for 964 yards and 17 more scores on the ground. Kratz is also the team’s leading tackler, with 42 on the season.

Nebraska

Norfolk Catholic at Hartington Cedar Catholic: The Hartington Cedar Catholic football team (8-2) will play Norfolk Catholic on Friday in the NSAA Class C2 football quarterfinals. The Trojans won their playoff opener against North Platte St. Patrick’s, 20-7, and lost to Norfolk Catholic two weeks ago, 27-20.

That loss against the Knights snapped a six-game winning streak for the Trojans.

