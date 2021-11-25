FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Ryan Schwiesow leads West Sioux back to title game

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Ryan Schwiesow has been coaching football for a long time, but this season was his most fun yet.

The 2021 season was a memorable one for Schwiesow and the West Sioux High School football team. The squad finished with an 11-2 record on the season and finished as the Class 1A runner-up, as the Falcons lost to Van Meter in the state title game by a 17-14 score.

This year’s Falcons featured several of the top players in Class 1A, including quarterback Dylan Wiggins, who finished first overall in 1A with 34 total touchdowns and 3,011 passing yards, and receiver Brady Lynott, who finished second in 1A in receiving yardage and first in touchdown catches.

As a team, the Falcons finished third in 1A in total touchdowns and first in all-purpose yards, passing yards, receiving yards, offensive yards, and passing completions.

On defense, West Sioux placed first in Class 1A in total tackles and interceptions.

For his role in bringing West Sioux to the cusp of another state title, Schwiesow has been selected as the Journal’s 2021 Football Coach of the Year.

Schwiesow, quick to take the blame when things go bad, was also quick to pass credit for the Falcons’ memorable season on to his players and fellow coaches.

“First of all, I wouldn’t be where I am at without my coaches,” Schwiesow said. “My coaching staff just does a tremendous job. I trust those guys all 100 percent. I won’t list them all by name, but they know who they are. I have an O-Line coach, a D-Line coach, all those different guys, my defensive coordinators, I lean on those guys.”

Over his years as a football coach, Schwiesow has been the head coach of several outstanding quarterbacks.

Before Wiggins, Schwiesow coached Hunter Dekkers, who threw for the second-most yards in Iowa prep football history, led West Sioux to a pair of state titles in 2017 and 2018, and now plays for Iowa State.

Since Dekkers departure, Wiggins has stepped right in. Wiggins went from 2,083 passing yards to 3,011 this season, while upping his touchdown passes from 22 a season ago to 34 this year.

The rest of the Falcons offense also took a huge leap forward this season, with the team going from 3,118 yards of total offense in 2020 to 5,585 yards in 2021.

West Sioux’s running game improved from 968 total yards in 2020 to 2,333 in 2021, while the total passing yards went from 2,150 to 3,252.

According to his current quarterback, Schwiesow’s football knowledge is a big reason his signal-callers have had so much success.

“He’s a great coach overall, so that really adds a different aspect to it as well,” Wiggins said. “And just being able to understand the team, different defenses and what you need to do in certain situations, definitely helps me as a quarterback understand how we’re going to go through things in the game and be able to execute it on the field.”

Schwiesow has experienced a lot of great football in his nine years as the head coach in Hawarden, with eight winning seasons and a pair of state titles.

Even with all of that success, the 2021 squad was the most fun team that Schwiesow has ever coached.

“They are so unselfish, and quite honestly, it’s all really been about the team and what it takes every week to win for them, and nothing about stats,” Schwiesow said. “When you get to coach a lot of guys that are just in it for the team, like these guys are, it’s just a lot of fun. I’ve had so much fun this year, and it’s just been fantastic.”

“I honestly think that is why we’ve won so many games, because it’s been all about the team.”

Schwiesow’s tenure has transformed West Sioux into a perennial state title threat. Prior to 2010, the Falcons had never won a playoff game, but under Schwiesow, the team has won at least one postseason game in every season since 2014, and has been to the state title game three times.

When he first took over, Schiesow said that there were 21 kids who came out to play football. At that point, all he wanted was for the team to be competitive.

“I just wanted the kids to play hard and work hard,” Schwiesow said. “I knew that those kids are there. We have that type of mentality, and that type of work ethic in our community, and with our kids. It was a matter of just rallying the troops to do that.”

“Credit to those guys and to all my coaches. My coaching staff is fantastic. They do all the heavy lifting, and the kids do all of the heavy lifting in the weight room, and that is a tribute to them.”

In this year’s playoffs, the Falcons advanced to the state title game with a 24-21 overtime win against Dike-New Hartford in the semifinals, and were just four points short shy of winning the championship game.

The loss brought an end to the high school careers of the Falcons’ senior class, which included Aaden Schwiesow, Ryan’s son.

“I love these guys,” Schwiesow said after the loss to Van Meter. “I heard a coach say once ‘the greatest two things you can be called in your life is coach and dad. I’ve been fortunate enough to do that with both on the same day. That’s pretty special for me to think.”

There will be plenty of spots for the Falcons to fill next season with the departure of many top players, but Schwiesow has found new stars before. With a close-knit squad, and three state title game appearances in nine years, Schwiesow has proven this year that he is one of Siouxland’s best football coaches.

“I’m just honored that you guys would give me that award, and it’s all about our team and the effort that they put forth,” Schwiesow said. “It’s humbling to get to coach guys that are that unselfish.”

