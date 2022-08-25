FOOTBALL PREVIEW COVER STORY: Westwood's Jackson Dewald aims to match 1,600-plus season

SLOAN, Iowa — Jackson Dewald had a lot of fun running for over 1,600 yards in 2021.

The Westwood High School senior wants to run for more this season, and maybe even close out his high school football career at the UNI-Dome.

He had 1,673 yards, with all but 61 of those coming from the ground. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back was one of 50 Iowans who exceeded the 1,600-yard mark.

“People are always going to be coming for me and people are going to be looking to stop me and keep me under, whatever it is,” Dewald said. “They're going to say if they can do that it was a successful night, but I want to show them that you can't stop me and there's nothing that they can do to hold me down.”

There were multiple games where he ran for 200 to 300 yards for a night. There was one thing missing — a game in the Class A state semifinals.

Westwood fell one game short of qualifying for the playoffs, and Dewald sat out that game due to three broken bones in his foot.

Dewald fought through that injury in wrestling — and even made it to the state championship match — and he was a thrower in track as well as playing baseball.

Something has stuck with Dewald about not being able to finish the job, however.

He stood on the sideline helping out the best he could, but he wanted to suit up in that do-or-die game against Cherokee.

The Braves won that Week 9 game 22-14 over the Braves, and the Rebels missed the playoff cut.

“The foot's great. Everything's good,” Dewald said. “The team's had a ton of kids put in work and we're having good battles everywhere, position battles for about everything. Like the coaches say, ‘No spot's ever guaranteed. Something could happen from day to day.’

“We've talked about it a couple times, just, ‘Hey, we did this differently there, if we did that differently here …’ We lost four games I think it was and the last one, obviously I didn't get to finish,” Dewald added. “It's a lot of what ifs and you can't look back on those. You control what you can control and then learn from it and move on. It's just like wrestling, short-term memory and move on.”

Dewald is 100 percent going into the season opener on Aug. 26 at home against MVAOCOU.

Rebels coach Cass Burkhart said he improved by becoming more explosive and becoming more mature.

“He's got stronger in the weight room and I think he's just more mature as an individual. And he's been through a lot,” Burkhart said. “He's wrestled in some national wrestling tournaments over the last couple of summers. And I just think all those experiences add up. And I think he's been through the ringer and some things that not a lot of kids have seen.

“He carries a chip, but I think that's just natural for him to want to be motivated to play,” Burkhart added. “I guess I'd call it more motivation than anything else.”

Dewald admitted running for 1,673 yards was a lot of fun, and he wants to match that number, if not better it.

“I want to rush for 2,000 yards and be that dominating back in the whole state,” Dewald said. “My benchmark or my goal is probably 1,600. Anything above that is really where I'm looking for and it's what I'm trying to get to, but if it's lower than that because it's helping the team, whatever it is, really well, I think that's good with me.”

Dewald can’t do it alone. He once again needs a stout offensive line to help him get through the defense and create big lanes in order to run for at least 200 yards every Friday.

The O-Line has three guys who were on that O-Line last season, and those three are helping the younger linemen the tricks of the trade. Of course, Dewald is being that leader and helping them out.

“Two of them were full-time starters, one was injured and now he's back.” Burkhart saod. “And then we had two juniors, but there's another junior and a sophomore also fighting for some time on that offensive line.”

Dewald also led the Rebels in the middle of that defense with 44.5 tackles. He also had three sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Thirty-one of those were solo tackles.

He also recovered two fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Dewald also served as the Rebels’ punter. He punted it away 17 times in the eight games he played, and averaged 39.3 yards per punt.

“I think we got a great group and I think our defense is going to show that too. I think people are really going to be surprised at how good our defense can be and how potent our offense is as well,” Dewald said.