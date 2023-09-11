Ponca blanked Tekamah-Herman 34-0 Friday night to start the season 3-0.

The Indians already have exceeded their win total from last season's 2-7 campaign. The losses included two forfeits due to having too few healthy players.

Ponca hosts Oakland-Craig (2-1) Friday. The Knights have won the last two meetings by scores of 51-13 and 43-13.

Below is a roundup of last weekend's high school football scores from around Siouxland.

NORTHWEST IOWA

Akron-Westfield 20, Hinton 13

Algona 33, Estherville-Lincoln Central 28

Ar-We-Va, Westside 30, Siouxland Christian 8

Bishop Heelan Catholic 29, Sioux City, East 21

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 14

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 70, West Sioux 7

Cherokee 42, Ridge View 21

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 26, Storm Lake 24

Denison-Schleswig 31, Carroll 7

Earlham 40, IKM-Manning 33

East Sac County 24, Missouri Valley 12

Emmetsburg 46, Sheldon 20

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28, Alta-Aurelia 7

Harris-Lake Park 34, Northwood-Kensett 27

Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley 25, Westwood, Sloan 13

Lawton-Bronson 33, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7

Le Mars 49, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42

MOC-Floyd Valley 41, Okoboji, Milford 6

MVAOCOU 37, Manson Northwest Webster 30

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 14

Newell-Fonda 54, Woodbine 46

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Sioux City West 14

Sibley-Ocheyedan 29, South O'Brien, Paullina 13

Sioux Center 41, Unity Christian 8

Spirit Lake 48, Spencer 21

Remsen St. Mary's 34, West Bend-Mallard 18

Tri-Center, Neola 49, West Monona 0

Waukee 42, Sioux City North 0

West Lyon, Inwood 49, OA-BCIG 0

Western Christian 41, Pocahontas 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 39, Logan-Magnolia 14

NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

Battle Creek 34, Ord 14

Bloomfield 38, TCNE (Tri County Northeast) 0

Boyd County 14, Wausa 6

Crofton 52, Neligh-Oakdale 12

EPPJ 64, Creighton 8

Elkhorn Valley 42, Hartington-Newcastle 30

Homer 54, Omaha Christian Academy 44

Lutheran High Northeast 28, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 7

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41, Omaha Brownell Talbot 14

Madison 20, Winside 8

Niobrara/Verdigre 54, Walthill 14

Norfolk Catholic 49, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) 9

Oakland-Craig 28, Malcolm 20

Pender 31, Wakefield 6

Pierce 53, Arlington 16

Plainview 44, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 8

Ponca 34, Tekamah-Herman 0

South Sioux City 44, Omaha Northwest 0

Wayne 21, Fort Calhoun 20

West Point-Beemer 49, Boys Town 40

Wisner-Pilger 56, Nebraska Christian 20

Wynot 32, Howells-Dodge 26

Yutan 28, Cedar Catholic 6

SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA

Sioux Falls Christian 14, Dakota Valley 7

Vermillion 22, Milbank 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com