Ponca blanked Tekamah-Herman 34-0 Friday night to start the season 3-0.
The Indians already have exceeded their win total from last season's 2-7 campaign. The losses included two forfeits due to having too few healthy players.
Ponca hosts Oakland-Craig (2-1) Friday. The Knights have won the last two meetings by scores of 51-13 and 43-13.
Below is a roundup of last weekend's high school football scores from around Siouxland.
NORTHWEST IOWA
Akron-Westfield 20, Hinton 13
Algona 33, Estherville-Lincoln Central 28
Ar-We-Va, Westside 30, Siouxland Christian 8
Bishop Heelan Catholic 29, Sioux City, East 21
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 14
People are also reading…
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 70, West Sioux 7
Cherokee 42, Ridge View 21
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 26, Storm Lake 24
Denison-Schleswig 31, Carroll 7
Earlham 40, IKM-Manning 33
East Sac County 24, Missouri Valley 12
Emmetsburg 46, Sheldon 20
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28, Alta-Aurelia 7
Harris-Lake Park 34, Northwood-Kensett 27
Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley 25, Westwood, Sloan 13
Lawton-Bronson 33, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7
Le Mars 49, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42
MOC-Floyd Valley 41, Okoboji, Milford 6
MVAOCOU 37, Manson Northwest Webster 30
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 14
Newell-Fonda 54, Woodbine 46
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Sioux City West 14
Sibley-Ocheyedan 29, South O'Brien, Paullina 13
Sioux Center 41, Unity Christian 8
Spirit Lake 48, Spencer 21
Remsen St. Mary's 34, West Bend-Mallard 18
Tri-Center, Neola 49, West Monona 0
Waukee 42, Sioux City North 0
West Lyon, Inwood 49, OA-BCIG 0
Western Christian 41, Pocahontas 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 39, Logan-Magnolia 14
NORTHEAST NEBRASKA
Battle Creek 34, Ord 14
Bloomfield 38, TCNE (Tri County Northeast) 0
Boyd County 14, Wausa 6
Crofton 52, Neligh-Oakdale 12
EPPJ 64, Creighton 8
Elkhorn Valley 42, Hartington-Newcastle 30
Homer 54, Omaha Christian Academy 44
Lutheran High Northeast 28, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 7
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41, Omaha Brownell Talbot 14
Madison 20, Winside 8
Niobrara/Verdigre 54, Walthill 14
Norfolk Catholic 49, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) 9
Oakland-Craig 28, Malcolm 20
Pender 31, Wakefield 6
Pierce 53, Arlington 16
Plainview 44, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 8
Ponca 34, Tekamah-Herman 0
South Sioux City 44, Omaha Northwest 0
Wayne 21, Fort Calhoun 20
West Point-Beemer 49, Boys Town 40
Wisner-Pilger 56, Nebraska Christian 20
Wynot 32, Howells-Dodge 26
Yutan 28, Cedar Catholic 6
SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA
Sioux Falls Christian 14, Dakota Valley 7
Vermillion 22, Milbank 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com