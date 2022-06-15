Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn junior Kooper Ebel chooses Iowa State football

The first major school to reach out to Kooper Ebel is also the school he chose to commit to Monday, as the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School standout committed to Iowa State Monday.

The decision came after visiting the program in Ames over the weekend, where Ebel said he got the feeling it was the right fit for him.

“I feel like I've always kind of been leaning towards (Iowa State),” Ebel said. “I really love all their staff and I've been able to meet a lot of their recruits that are in my class and the current players there. I've built friendships there and that made it a lot easier.

“They always say that you'll know when it'll feel right, and this weekend when I was visiting there, I got that sense, I got that feel, that it felt right,” Ebel continued.

The process started for Ebel during his sophomore season as teams like Iowa State started reach out to him. He received offers from schools like Iowa, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and other FCS and lower level FBS programs along with the Cyclones.

“I was fortunate enough to get a handful scholarship offers and the process was super exciting and super stressful,” Ebel said. “I'm glad it's over, I can tell you that, but I am lucky. Lucky that I got to do it, because I made a lot of great people made a lot of great relationships and connections. Overall it was it was really a lot of fun.”

Ebel said that Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell told him they see him playing linebacker at the collegiate level, and Iowa State wasn’t the only one that felt that way according to Ebel.

The Hawks standout said he can see himself playing linebacker as well.

“I think I'm going fly around and make plays,” Ebel said of what he can bring for the Cyclones. “I'm going to work my butt off for Iowa State and I think in a couple of years, we have a great recruiting class coming in and I think we're going to do some big things.”

Going into his senior season at HMS, Ebel and the Hawks have their eyes set on getting to the UNI-Dome and winning a state title. Both Ebel and head coach Jay Eilers are not afraid to acknowledge that goal.

“In football, it's definitely to win the state championship,” Ebel said of his senior season goal. “We had a great team last year and returning a ton of guys. We lost a couple of great players but I think will fill in really nice and I think we're shooting for nothing less than a state championship this year.”

Eilers said that Ebel is a great leader and he works hard with all of his teammates to make them better as well. Ebel is also the culture setter for the team as well, leading by example as a hard worker, Eilers said.

Ebel is also looking to continue to build the culture that has been set over the last couple of years as he gets ready to head to Ames.

“Before I came in high school, our school was in a bit of a lull,” Ebel said. “We're fortunate to have a handful of new guys, new coaches, new people come into our building and the culture’s turned around and I think we're going to be successful for many years to come in terms of the culture and the people that we're having our program, despite wins or losses.”

Ebel also said Campbell can see him maturing into one of the defensive leaders for the Cyclones in Ames. It may not be right away, but Ebel wants to work for that and Campbell believes he can get there.

“One of the things coach Campbell said to me is that he could see that I have great relationships with my head coaches and I was able to build a great relationship coach Campbell,” Ebel said. “He said, he kind of sees me as that guy, maybe not year one right away. I'll have to mold into that leader.”

Ebel said his final two teams he was talking to were Iowa and Iowa State, and he is looking forward to compete in the Cy-Hawk rivalry in the future.

