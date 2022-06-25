Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn's Lance Berends builds bonds with Northern Iowa coaches

Lance Berends has watched a few high school football games from the UNI-Dome. He will get to call that stadium at the University of Northern Iowa home next school year.

The Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School rising senior took to social media on Friday to announce he verbally committed to the Panthers.

Berends also was recruited by Army, Air Force and South Dakota State, just to name a few. Iowa and Iowa State also showed interest.

“The coaches just made me feel welcomed and wanted there,” Berends said. “I think I can reach my highest potential there. They know what they’re doing and they can develop me into the best version of me.”

Berends collected 57.5 tackles on the defensive line, and 43 of those tackles were solo. He also had 10.5 tackles for loss last season for the Hawks and had two sacks.

The plan when Berends arrives to the Cedar Falls campus is to have him play on the defensive line.

He’ll work with defensive line coach Bryce Paup, who was a four-time Pro Bowler during his National Football League career.

Paup was the 1995 Defensive Player of the Year when he played for the Bills.

One of Paup’s stops included a stop with the Green Bay Packers. Berends and his entire family cheers for the Packers, and Berends was eager to develop a relationship with Paup.

Berends said he’s watched some of Paup’s film on YouTube and the Hawks upcoming senior wants to become like his new D-Line coach.

“Coach Paup came to my school a few times and talked to me, then I went on a junior visit day and talked with Paup and (head) coach (Mark) Farley,” Berends said. “They’re both really good coaches and good people.”

Berends became the second H-M-S student-athlete to commit to an in-state program this month.

On June 15, Kooper Ebel committed to Iowa State.

The Hawks went 8-3 last season and made it to the Class A quarterfinals, where they lost to West Hancock.

Berends is eager to get back on the field when summer camp starts in a little over a month.

“I'm really excited to play with my best friends and my buddies,” Berends said. “You know, our, our whole class and our whole football team, but our class is really tight. I feel like it's a really tight brotherhood and it's, it'll be a blast.”

