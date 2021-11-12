'He got his chance:' West Sioux heads to Class 1A title game with double-overtime field goal

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — At 4:15 p.m. on Friday in the UNI-Dome, West Sioux High School kicker Noel Lopez made the kick of his life.

Lopez, a senior lineman who also serves as the Falcons’ kicker and punter, stepped to the 11-yard marker against Dike-New Hartford in the Class 1A state semifinals, with everything on the line.

Minutes earlier, Lopez missed a 43-yard potential game-winner at the end of regulation, to send the game to overtime. When his second chance came, Lopez knew what he had to do.

“They gave me the first shot, and I kind of missed it and got under it. They gave me that second opportunity and my team believed in me to make it,” Lopez said. “I knew what I did wrong, and I fixed my mistake. Just got to learn from the next one.”

When Lopez’s second kick sailed through the uprights to clinch a 24-21 victory, the ecstatic West Sioux crowd roared, as the Falcons stormed the field in jubilation.

Before Friday’s game, Lopez had only attempted four field goals on the season, making three of them, while going 41-for-48 on PATs.

On Friday, he was just the hero that West Sioux needed to bring a satisfying end to a contest that will be talked about for decades to come at West Sioux High School.

In one of the most thrilling games that West Sioux coach Ryan Schwiesow could remember, the Falcons battled back from an early 14-0 deficit to push their way through to the state championship game.

West Sioux dominated Dike-New Hartford on the stat sheet, but needed every last second to pull out the win.

The Falcons outgained the Wolverines in total yardage, 522 to 123. West Sioux finished with 381 passing yards in the game, while holding Dike-New Hartford quarterback Jacob Stockdale to just seven completions for 62 yards.

In spite of those lopsided numbers, West Sioux went into halftime trailing 14-0, thanks to a combination of offensive mistakes and a flurry of penalty flags in the first half.

West Sioux quarterback Dylan Wiggins got off to a terrible start by throwing three interceptions in the first quarter, including pick-sixes from Wolverines’ senior Nate Graves and junior Braxten Johnson.

At halftime, the Falcons’ senior had completed 10 passes, and taken four sacks in addition to his picks. As a team, West Sioux had 171 yards of total offense, but just 16 yards on the ground, while drawing eight penalties for 76 yards.

In the locker room, Schwiesow had a simple message for his players.

“I told them, you’ve got to believe in me,” Schwiesow said. “I called a terrible first half. The kids didn’t play a terrible first half, I called a terrible first half. They overcame my coaching, and I just told them, ‘Trust me, we’ll get it figured out. We’ll get it done.’"

Things went much better for the Falcons in the second half, as Wiggins completed 14 out of 20 passes for 226 passing yards. The Falcons also rushed for 126 second half yards.

Following his bad start to the game, Wiggins’ teammates did what they could to ease his mind. Whatever doubt crept in, was quickly batted away.

“I’m sure I thought, ‘This is the end of it,’" Wiggins said. “But after it happened, my teammates and coaches picked me up right away and from there on, we just believed it no matter what the score said. We went out there and showed that.”

The Falcons’ nearly got on the board early in the third quarter, when Wiggins hit senior Aaden Schwiesow over the middle for a 60 yard pass that seemed sure to be a touchdown. But Wolverines’ senior Devon Kollasch forced a fumble, which was recovered by Braxten Johnson at the 14-yard line.

On their next drive, West Sioux finally got some much needed points when Brady Lynott ran the ball into the endzone from the 11, to make it a 14-7 game.

Three drives later, the Wolverines stuffed the Falcons on 4th-and-1 at the five, as junior Nick Reinicke stopped West Sioux senior Blake Van Ballegooyen at the line of scrimmage.

The big moment finally came on the Falcons’ next drive.

Wiggins found Carter Bultman in the endzone for a 56-yard touchdown that tied the game at 14. Van Ballegooyen picked off Stockdale on the next drive to give the Falcons the ball at the 41.

West Sioux drove the ball to the 26, and then turned to Lopez to try to end it in regulation.

After Lopez’s first kick fell short of its mark, West Sioux took a 21-14 lead in overtime with a two-yard touchdown run from Bultman. But Dike-New Hartford responded with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Stockdale to Kollasch to re-tie the game at 21-21.

Dike-New Hartford got the ball first on the next drive and attempted a go-ahead field goal on fourth down, only to watch senior kicker Nolan Dall’ kick clang off the left upright.

West Sioux then got the ball back, and turned to Lopez to provide the heroics.

“He just got his chance,” Schwiesow said. “He’s worked really hard in the summers. He maybe doesn’t look like the prototypical kicker, but he makes them all. That’s what matters.”

This time, he made the kick and set off a celebration that extended all the way from Cedar Falls to the far-western Iowa town of Hawarden.

“That was Rocky Balboa taking a few shots from Clubber Lang and fighting back,” Schweisow said. “Our kids just fight. They’re just such tough, blue-collar, hard-working kids from a really hard-working community. I love those guys, and it was just awesome.”

Wiggins finished the game 24-of-39 through the air for 381 yards, with Van Ballegooyan hauling in nine catches for 144 yards. Aaden Schwiesow was close behind, with six catches for 114 yards.

With the loss, Dike-New Hartford ends its season at 11-1.

“We’re relentless, whether it was in the weight room or it was in summer workouts,” Dike-New Hartford coach Don Bett said. “They just kept coming at you, and that is what I’ll always remember about this team.”

The Falcons will play in the Class 1A state title game next Thursday at 4 p.m., against Van Meter (12-0), for a shot to win the third state title in program history.

Following an all-time classic of a game, it will be a monumental task for both teams to match the excitement of Friday's game.

“It’s definitely going to go down as one of my favorites,” Schwiesow said of the win. “There is no doubt about it. I’ve had a lot of great kids, and lot of great wins with teams here at the Dome, and this is just going to rank right up there. I love our kids, I love our fight, and that is what we come to do.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0