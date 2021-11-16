Heavyweight battle: West Sioux set to battle Van Meter for Class 1A state title

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Last week, after the West Sioux High School football team eked out a 24-21 overtime victory against Dike-New Hartford with a game-winning field goal from Noel Lopez, head coach Ryan Schwiesow compared the game to a famous fictional boxing match in the movie “Rocky III.”

“That was Rocky Balboa taking a few shots from Clubber Lang and fighting back,” Schwiesow said. “Our kids just fight. They’re just such tough, blue-collar, hard-working kids from a really hard-working community. I love those guys, and it was just awesome.”

Things didn’t get easier for Balboa after beating Lang, and they won’t get easier for the Falcons this week either.

In “Rocky IV," Balboa had to go up against the big, bad Russian boxer Ivan Drago. This Thursday, West Sioux will take on a Drago of their own when it plays top-ranked Van Meter for the Class 1A state title.

The 12-0 Bulldogs are one of the most fearsome teams in Class 1A, on both sides of the ball. As an offense, Van Meter is tied for first in 1A in total touchdowns, second in rushing touchdowns, third in rushing yards, and fourth in total offensive yards.

Defensively, the Bulldogs are third in 1A in tackles for loss, second in defensive touchdowns, and second in pick-sixes.

“Van Meter is ranked number one for a reason,” West Sioux coach Ryan Schwiesow said. “They were the runner-up last year, and had a lot of kids returning from last year’s team. They’ve been down there, and I think they are the only team that has been down at state more in the past five years than us.

"They’ve earned that right to be number one, and obviously it’s a tough task. We know what we have to do, but we’re excited about the challenge.”

Challenges are something that the Falcons have been able to handle pretty well lately. Last week, West Sioux battled back from a 14-0 halftime deficit to beat Dike-New Hartford in overtime.

Quarterback Dylan Wiggins bounced back from three first-quarter interceptions to finish with 357 passing yards and a touchdown pass, while senior Blake Van Ballegooyan hauled in nine receptions for 139 yards on the night.

Lopez sent the Falcons fans home happy, when he nailed a 20-yard field goal in double OT to send the team to the title game.

After coming out with a win in the most pressure-packed of situations, Schwiesow is optimistic that the experience will be valuable for his team.

“You can see the difference from one half to the second half, as far as some of that poise and stuff.

"That’s going to be huge,” Schwiesow said. “Just having been down there, and those guys experiencing that and getting their feet wet a little bit, is going to be a huge difference.”

For the Falcons, this has been a season that will be remembered for a long time to come. Wiggins has thrown 33 touchdowns and 2,846 passing yards on the year, both of which are the most in Class 1A.

At receiver, Brady Lynott has a 1A-high 12 touchdown receptions on the year. On defense, cornerback Blake Van Ballegooyan is tied for the 1A lead with eight interceptions on the year.

On the other sideline, Bulldogs’ quarterback Jake Petti has a 1A-high 161.5 quarterback rating, and 34 total touchdowns, tied with Wiggins for the third most in Class 1A. At running back, senior Dalton Van Pelt is fourth in 1A with 24 rushing touchdowns and 1,664 rushing yards, while ranking fifth with 1,828 all-purpose yards.

Defensively, cornerback Ganon Archer has two pick-sixes on the season and 110 interception return yards, both second in 1A behind Parker Adams of Dike-New Hartford.

“We are definitely expecting that they are going to come out prepared, and so are we,” Wiggins said. “They’re a good team, and we need to do what we can to get our offense and defense ready to be prepared for that.”

The Van Meter defense has dominated its opponents this year, posting seven shutouts. The Bulldogs shut out four straight consecutive opponents from Sept. 17 to Oct. 8, and allowed only 13 total points through the first seven weeks of the regular season.

Van Meter has outscored its opponents this season, 561 to 54.

While the Bulldogs are near the top of many statistical categories, the Falcons are right there with them. Van Meter might be tied for the most total touchdowns, but West Sioux is third.

The Bulldogs are fourth in 1A in all-purpose yards, but West Sioux is number one.

Van Meter is second in the class in total offensive touchdowns with 72, while West Sioux is third with 61. In total offense yards, the Bulldogs are fourth with 4,437 yards.

Number one? You guessed it, West Sioux, with 5,307 total yards.

“We’re right up there in all those stat categories, but to be quite honest you can throw stats out the window when you get to this time of year,” Schwiesow said. “It’s just two really good teams that are going to be squaring off.”

“They’re a really good team, and we’re just going to try to exploit the things that we’ve seen on film, where we feel we can go in and try to find the silver bullet, so to speak, and maybe make some noise that way.”

West Sioux and Van Meter will kick off on Thursday at 4 p.m. for the Class 1A state title.

