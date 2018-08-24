SIOUX CITY – Roger Jansen’s return to the Bishop Heelan football helm was a success, but the veteran mentor was the first to admit that there is still work to be done despite a resounding 44-0 victory over city rival East Friday at Memorial Field.
Heelan’s defense totally stymied the Black Raiders, who are starting anew under Brian Webb, who came from Cedar Rapids Jefferson. The Crusaders held East to just nine yards on the ground and 48 overall.
“We started off strong but in the second quarter I thought we got a little tired and made some mental mistakes,” said Jansen, who coached Heelan to a pair of Iowa Class 3A state championships in 16 seasons before leaving for a position at Morningside College three seasons ago. “Defensively, we just kept playing. I told those guys there are going to be games where the defense has to play until we get things figured out offensively.”
Heelan had no trouble running the football, specifically senior Tommy Schiltz, who rushed for 126 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns. Operating behind a huge offensive line, Schiltz was impressive in his first varsity start at running back.
“We wanted to make plays and we have a lot of playmakers and put all of our schemes together and went after them,” Schiltz sad. “The line was outstanding tonight, all the credit to them.”
It took Heelan a few plays to get untracked on offense, but the Crusaders scored on their second possession after a 30-yard punt return by Drew Olson. Olson did the honors, scoring the first touchdown of the season on a 3-yard run at the 6:44 mark of the first quarter.
Olson and Brant Hogue competed for the starting quarterback spot in preseason and Hogue got the nod, but Olson is capable of doing a lot of damage at wide receiver. He lined up at quarterback and took a direct snap en route to the opening score.
Heelan appeared set to score again on its next possession but fumbled it away at the East 1-yard line. However, on the next play East coughed it up and Schiltz took advantage, making it 14-0.
Schiltz’s longest run was a 69-yard dash and his other two touchdowns came on short jaunts of six and one yard. Brandon Karnes, a standout 260-pound lineman, joined in the fun with a 1-yard touchdown plunge, giving the Crusaders a 21-0 halftime cushion.
Kobe Clayborne, another of Heelan’s stout two-way linemen, intercepted a pass on the first series of the second half, rumbling to the East 9-yard line. The Crusaders, though, managed only a 34-yard field goal by Jesus Pena.
Cole Hogue’s recovery of a muffed punt set up Schiltz’s 6-yard scoring run with 4:21 left in the third quarter, making it 31-0. A continuous clock kicked in when Schiltz bowled in from the one with 55.8 ticks left in the third.
Junior R.J. Breen capped the scoring with his first varsity touchdown on a 1-yard run with just over four minutes left in the game. Breen carried eight times for 35 yards.
Brant Hogue completed 7 of 17 passes, but Jansen said the Crusaders still have some work to do in that department.
“I was pleased with how we ran the football,” Jansen said. “There were some opportunities throwing the football that we were real close on. There are a lot of things we have to work on but to finally have this thing underneath our belt is great.
“The players responded phenomenally. They need to know we’re going to be happy but we’re not going to be satisfied because we still have a long ways to go.”
East’s Nate Zyzda, making his first start at quarterback, spent most of the night trying to elude defenders in the backfield. Moreover, the Black Raiders were stuck with poor field position for much of the contest.
“We need to practice more, that’s the only comment I have,” Webb said.
Heelan won the longtime city rivalry contest for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.
Heelan faces a stern road test Friday at Glenwood, while East hooks up with West at Olsen Stadium.