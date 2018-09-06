SIOUX CITY – They have had some memorable matchups on the hardwood, but now the rivalry will get a chance to transition to the gridiron.
Class 3A fifth-ranked Bishop Heelan (2-0) will host Western Christian (1-1) in a non-district game Friday at Memorial Field in the two teams' initial matchup.
“Obviously, it is a challenge because Hull Western is a good program,” Heelan coach Roger Jansen said. “Basketball has a good rivalry with them and their football team is well coached, they have very good athletes and they are a good team.”
Western Christian coach Travis Kooima believes the atmosphere should be fun for the players under the lights.
“We are excited for the opportunity to play in Sioux City,” he said. “Our crowd travels well and they always have a good crowd, so it should be a fun atmosphere with a playoff-type feel. It is not a district game but is has that kind of feel.”
The Crusaders have posted wins over Sioux City East (44-0) and on the road against Glenwood (21-7) so far this season. Jansen has been pleased with his team's play, but knows there is plenty of improvement that needs to be made.
"We are progressing and to play a good Glenwood team on the road and win is something we are happy with," he said. "We still have areas to work on and an opponent like Western Christian will give us a challenge."
Running back Tommy Schiltz has rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns to lead the offense while the passing game has been a bit scattered to begin. Brant Hogue has thrown for 207 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
"We have to be more consistent," Jansen said. "We are happy with the running game even though there is room for improvement, but our passing game has to become more consistent and that starts with catching more footballs."
Heelan's early-season success has been in large part due to a defense that has recovered eight fumbles and recorded an interception in just two games.
"We talk about turnovers and turnover ratios and how that impacts wins and losses," Jansen said. "We talk about getting lots of guys around the football so your chances are better when it is on the ground."
Western Christian began the season with a win over MOC-Floyd Valley (37-13) before losing to Class 2A No. 1 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (40-7).
"I like where we are even after the Boyden-Hull game because that is a good team that is the team to beat in 2A," Kooima said. "I like the energy and the attitude we have in practice and I am excited about taking that next step and see how we stack up with the big boys in 3A."
The Wolfpack struggled throwing the ball against the Nighthawks, but quarterback Carter Broek continues to make strikes as he has thrown for 246 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Cole Habben has rushed for 150 yards and a 96 yard touchdown.
"Carter is a leader on the practice field after having to watch practice for two-thirds of the season last year with the injury, so it is fun to see him focused and tuned in during games," Kooima said.
Kooima knows his team will be tested the Crusaders' offensive and defensive lines, the backbone of the Heelan team.
"You can tell they are well coached and it is going to be a challenge for us physically," he said. "I don't know if they have seen our 3-5 defense and we will send some blitzes at them to test their blocking and tackling."
Western Christian’s ability and desire to stretch the field on offense will test the Heelan secondary, but the Wolfpack offensive line will have to hold up against a defense that is led by Dawson Fenton’s six sacks.
The Wolfpack has won the turnover battle in each of its first two games and knows it has to do it again on Friday.
"If we can avoid turnovers we can keep it close," Kooima said.