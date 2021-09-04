'He's just an athlete' East senior Taejon Jones helps power offense after move to wide receiver

Along with his 169 rushing yards in 2020, Jones had 10 kick returns for 206 yards, and returned a team-high six punts for 89 yards.

On defense, he finished second on the team with 49 tackles, with 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack for the season.

Since Jones joined the program more than three seasons ago, head coach Brian Webb said that he has seen plenty of growth from the senior, both as an athlete and as a person.

“He’s just an athlete, and you can’t replicate good athletes,” Webb said. “You’ve got to be able to get them the ball, and create matchups to get them the ball, and coach Goodwin does a really good job of that. He’s just a great competitor, and I’m really proud of him. He’s really matured in the four years I’ve known him, and he has really become a great young man.”

“As an athlete, we knew he had something special if he just continued to work at it and buy into our program. He did, and he has just gotten better every single year.”

Jones has played football since he was in first grade, but said that while he loves the sport, he has decided to not continue playing after the end of this season.