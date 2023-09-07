With Week 3 of the high school football season upon us, most teams are looking to sharpen up before starting district play in a week or two.

Here is a look at some of the top games to keep an eye on this Friday:

SC East (1-1) at Bishop Heelan (2-0)

East's top players: Cal Jepsen, soph. (39-72 passing, 652 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 5 carries for 18 yards); Myles Wegher, jr. (25 rushes for 105 yards, 2 TDs); Richard Stewart, sr. (19 catches for 232 yards, 1 TD); J.J. Ghosh, sr. (14.5 tackles, 11 solo tackles)

Heelan's top players: Quinn Olson, sr. (9-13 passing, 119 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 9 carries for 138 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs on defense, one returned for 100-yard TD); Ricky Feauto, sr. (15 carries for 140 yards, 3 TDs, 11 tackles on defense); Kannon Bork, sr. (4 catches for 60 yards, TD)

Game notes: One of the biggest rivalries in Siouxland continues at Memorial Field in Week 3. Heelan is off to a surprising 2-0 start after going 2-7 last season. While East enters with a loss, the Black Raiders have won the last four games in this series. Prior to that, the Crusaders won four straight from 2015 to 2018. East won the 2022 game by a final score of 35-3.

Coverage: Ryan Timmerman (@ryantimmerman3)

Cherokee (2-0) at Ridge View (2-0)

Cherokee's top players: Jaxon Stowater, soph. (5-13 passing, 70 yards, TD, INT, 22 carries for 285 yards, 4 TDs); Jon Jenness, sr. (23 carries for 350 yards, 4 TDs); Logan Allender, sr. (17 carries for 161 yards, 3 TDs, 16 tackles on defense, 10 solo)

Ridge View's top players: Blake Myrtue, soph. (7-19 passing, 76 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 20 carries for 36 yards); Gavin Vohs, jr. (20 carries for 82 yards); Lucas Heilman, soph. (15 carries, 84 yards, 14..5 tackles on defense, 13 solo); Kellen Jensen, jr. (4 catches for 39 yards, TD, 12 tackles on defense, 11 solo); Asher Endrulat, sr. (3 catches for 41 yards, TD, 16 tackles on defense, 14 solo)

Game notes: Cherokee has out-scored its opponents by a combined 101-23 this season. However, the last time these two squads played, Ridge View won, 27-7, in 2020. The Raptors are unbeaten through two games but have done so much less convincingly than Cherokee as Ridge View's victories have been by a combined score of 21-6.

Coverage: SCJ photography

Woodbury Central (2-0) at Logan-Magnolia (2-0)

Woodbury Central's top players: Drew Kluender, sr. (24-45 passing, 354 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 17 carries for 11 yards, TD); Zack Butler, jr. (33 carries for 261 yards, 5 TDs, 6 catches for 74 yards, TD, 15 tackles on defense, 13 solo); Eric McGill, sr. (11 catches for 215 yards, 2 TDs, 14 tackles on defense, 11 solo)

Logan-Magnolia's top players: Grant Brix, sr. (Two-way starting lineman that's the state's top recruit by several platforms); Calvin Collins, sr. (43 carries for 243 yards, 3 TDs); Evan Roden, sr. (26 carries for 220 yards, 3 TDs)

Game notes: The teams have alternated wins in this series over the last five meetings. Woodbury Central won the last meeting by a 41-6 final.

OABCIG (1-1) at West Lyon (2-0)

West Lyon's top players: Bryson Childress, jr. (13-24 passing, 223 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 20 carries for 81 yards, TD); Tate Hawf, jr. (22 carries, 228 yards, 5 TDs, 3 catches for 37 yards, TD); Carson Hoogeveen, jr. (6 catches for 22 yards, TD); Jaxan Huyser, jr. (12 tackles on defense, 11 solo); Carter Ver Meer sr. (11.5 tackles on defense, 10 solo)

OABCIG's top players: Brysen Kolar, jr. (34-66 passing, 452 yards, 4 TDs, 6 INTs 15 carries for 28 yards, TD); Kelton Ladwig, sr. (25 carries for 106 yards, TD); Ethan Behrendsen, sr. (6 catches for 123 yards, 2 TDs); Bodie Hansen,, jr. (17.5 tackles on defense, 15 solo); Karsen Hoefling, sr. (15.5 tackles, 14 solo)

Game notes: West Lyon has won twice this season by a combined score of 67-14 while OABCIG is coming off a loss to East Sac County.

West Sioux (1-1) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2-0)

West Sioux's top players: Bake Wiggins, soph. (9-21 passing, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 11 carries for 107 yards, 3 TDs); Tranquilino Flores Topete, jr. (10 carries for 131 yards, TD); Keegan McMillian, sr. (5.5 tackles on defense, 4 solo); Bode Wilkens, sr. (5.5 tackles on defense, 4 solo)

CL/GLR's top players: Reece Vander Zee, sr. (19-21, 299 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 12 carries for 233 yards, 3 TDs, 8.5 tackles on defense, 6 solo, INT); Graham Eben, sr. (20 carries for 89 yards, 4 TDs, 5.5 tackles on defense, 3 solo); Isaiah Johnson, sr. (10 catches for 179 yards, TD); Lane Kruger, sr. (6 tackles on defense, 5 solo, INT)

Game notes: CL/GLR has won the last three in the series dating back to 2020, and all of those games were decided by 30 points or more.

CL/GLR 42, MOC-FV 7 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Graham Eben (11) and Reece Vander Zee (2) chat in between plays on defense during the Lions' Week 2 game in …

Oakland-Craig (1-1) at Ponca (2-0)

Oakland-Craig's top players: Braylon Anderson, jr. (32-63 passing, TD, 3 INT, 22 carries for 71 yards); Jaxen Jorgensen, jr. (26 carries for 157 yards, TD); Kevin Mendez, jr. (24 carries for 117 yards, TD)

Ponca's top players (stats for one game only): Austin Dendinger, jr. (7-10 passing, 93 yards, TD, INT); Dalton Lamprecht (11 carries for 57 yards, 3 catches for 45 yards, TD); Brady Carnell, sr. (4 carries for 55 yards); Cody Rohan, sr. (11 tackles on defense, 9 solo); Tucker McGill (9 tackles on defense, 8 solo)

Game notes: Ponca is off to a good start in already matching its 2022 win total after a 2-7 season in 2022. But Oakland-Craig has won the last two meetings between these squads by scores of 51-13 and 43-13.

Western Christian (2-0) at Pocahontas Area (1-1)

Western Christian's top players: Kaden VanRegenmorter, jr. (27-45 passing, 299 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 12 carries for 79 yards, TD); Tyler Mantel, sr. (33 carries for 276 yards, 5 TDs); Karsten Moret, jr. (6 catches for 83 yards, TD); Ryder Van Bemmel, sr. (7 tackles on defense, 4 solo)

Pocahontas Area's top players: Lucas Kopriva, sr. (14-31 passing, 267 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INT); Ryan Sommerlot, sr. (44 carries for 169 yards, 4 TDs, 19 tackles on defense, 16 solo); Ryan Panbecker, sr. (15 carries for 104 yards, TD); Gabe Ehn, jr. (5 catches for 91 yards, TD); Blake Roberts, sr. (6 catches for 87 yards)

Game notes: The last time these clubs met was in 2015, when Western Christian won, 28-7. The Wolfpack are off to a good start in 2023, but need to avoid slipping up on the road against the Indians.

Remsen St. Mary's (2-0) at West Bend-Mallard (1-1)

RSM's top players: Landon Waldschmitt, jr. (18-26 passing, 224 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT, 27 carries for 276 yards, 5 TDs); Keaton Harpenau, jr. (20 carries for 137 yards, TD); Braxton Kniep, jr. (6 catches for 128 yards, 2 TDs, 5.5 tackles on defense)

West Bend-Mallard's top players: Landon Montag, sr. (7-11 passing, 122 yards, 41 carries for 317 yards, 5 TDs); Cole Fehr, jr. (40 carries for 221 yards, 3 TDs); Logan Grimm, sr. (13 carries for 62 yards, 3 TDs, 19 tackles on defense); Mitch Stevens, sr. (3 catches for 87 yards)

Game notes: Remsen St. Mary's hasn't really been tested thus far this season as the reigning 8-player state champs have out-scored opponents 76-7 so far in 2023 after having to replace several key pieces from the 2022 title run. The Hawks have won six straight games against West Bend-Mallard dating back to 2016.

Siouxland Christian vs Remsen St. Mary's football Remsen St. Mary's Landon Waldschmitt (7) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Hunter Pick (44) during Siouxland Christian vs Remsen St. Mary's…

Kingsley-Pierson (1-1) at Westwood (1-1)

Westwood's top players: Joe Morris, jr. (18-33 passing, 259 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 29 carries for 135 yards, TD); Tatum Cooper, jr. (43 carries for 187 yards, TD, 1 catch for 65 yards, TD); Frank Lewis, sr. (3 catches for 82 yards, TD); Carson Topf, sr. (8 catches for 65 yards, TD); Aiden McDonald, sr. (17.5 tackles, 14 solo, 3 TFL)

Kingsley-Pierson's top players: Beau Goodwin, sr. (28-58 passing, 449 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT, 15 carries for 54 yards, TD, 11 tackles on defense); Brady Collins, sr. (27 carries for 86 yards, TD); Tyler Koch, soph. (7 catches for 106 yards, TD); Jamseson Sistrunk, sr. (5 catches for 75 yards, TD); Kevin Wright, jr. (6 catches for 74 yards)

Game notes: Both teams won in Week 1 but are coming off Week 2 losses. K-P beat Alta-Aurelia but lost to Logan-Magnolia while Westwood was victorious against MVAOCOU but was dropped by Logan-Magnolia.

Le Mars (2-0) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-1)

Le Mars' top players: Teagen Kasel, sr. (15-33 passing, 233 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 16 carries for 173 yards, 2 TDs); Beau Wadle, sr. (5 carries for 58 yards, TD, 9 catches for 172 yards, 4 TDs, 3.5 tackles on defense); Jayden Nelson, jr. (14.5 tackles on defense, 9 solo); Evan Jalas, sr. (12 tackles on defense, 7 solo, 5 TFL)

BH/RV's top players: Carter Kleinwolterink, soph. (36-62 passing, 483 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 6 carries for 13 yards); Alic Salazar, sr. (19 carries for 97 yards, 8 catches for 119 yards); Blake Moser, sr. (11 catches for 138 yards, 3 TDs, 5.5 tackles on defense, 1 INT); Eric Niles, sr. (7 catches for 126 yards, 2 TDs); Drew Rozeboom (12 tackles on defense, 5 solo, 5 TFL)

Game notes: A win by the Bulldogs would be a statement that Le Mars is a serious contender for a playoff spot in Class 3A. A BH/RV victory would stabilize an uneven season thus far as the Nighthawks have a 39-6 win over West Sioux and a 27-6 loss to Western Christian on their résumé thus far in 2023.

—Compiled by Ryan Timmerman