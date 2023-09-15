SIOUX CITY -- Kannon Bork remembers the last time the Bishop Heelan High School varsity football team was 4-0 to start a season.

Back in 2018, he was dreaming about being in the exact position he is right now.

"I really enjoy being a Heelan Crusader," Bork said. "It's something that I looked forward to as a little kid. I grew up going to football games and watching the varsity play.

"So it's great to be a part of a team that is just the start of turning the program around."

Although the Crusaders have now won more games than the senior two-way starter -- and his classmates -- have won in their previous three seasons combined, Bork stood on Elwood Olsen Field in Sioux City on Thursday night after Heelan's 49-7 victory over Sioux City West and thought about being in junior high and wanting nothing more than to be a varsity football player.

Senior starting quarterback Quinn Olson, who completed five passes on six attempts and saw all five go for Heelan touchdowns and a total of 93 yards, thought about the value of getting underclassmen some reps in a varsity game.

"Coach was calling good plays tonight," Olson said. "We always have good schemes, our O-line gave me lots of time and our receivers made plays.

"We did enough to get the job done, but we still need to get better moving forward."

Now Olson is the one turning it over to freshman after scoring 42 points in the first half.

"I was in their position once," said the starting QB. "Any playing time you can get in a varsity game is crucial. You learn a lot no matter what the score is or how much time is left."

And head coach Jon LaFleur looked across the sideline, saw SC West coach Brandon Holmes, and thought about how it was Heelan on the wrong end of lopsided games not all that long ago.

"We came out and did what we wanted to do," LaFleur said. "We understand West's situation. That was us not too long ago. Coach (Holmes) runs a good program over there and has had to deal with some injuries as well. Credit to them to come out and play hard.

"It feels good to get the win, but our main goals start now with district play (in Class 3A District 1) coming up. Our No. 1 goal is to make the playoffs, and the best way to make sure that happens is to win your district."

Heelan scored three touchdowns on its first four plays and four touchdowns on its first six plays from scrimmage.

Senior running back Ricky Feauto took the first play 73 yards on the ground to the end zone. He ran fore more times for 27 more yards.

West (0-4) allowed the Crusaders to consistently have a short field to work with as the Wolverines had five turnovers (three interceptions and two fumbles).

Seniors Sir Brandon Watts, Drew Uhl George Tsiobanos and junior Carson Mclnerney all caught touchdowns passes in addition to Bork. Watts also carried the ball five times out of the backfield for nearly 80 yards on the ground.

Uhl finished with two touchdowns: a 35-yards scoring reception and the game's final score, a 75-yard run down the sideline to start the fourth.

Tsiobanos' score was the longest TD pass being from 52 yards out. Uhl hauled in a 35-yarder and Watts made a spectacular catch to get a jump ball tossed up by Olson as one three Heelan passing scores from inside the West 5-yard line.

Senior Jaron Bleeker, junior Luke Fischer and sophomore Caden Lester all registered interceptions for the Heelan defense.

West quarterback Sincere Douglas, a junior, completed nine passes out of 19 attempts for nearly 80 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown to junior Nathan Case with under a minute left the in the third quarter. Senior Shamar Harrell led the Wolverines' run game with 17 carries and 71 yards.

Heelan is on the road for Sioux Center on Friday the 22nd to start district play in 3A-1 in what will be the Warriors' homecoming while West celebrates its homecoming that night at Olsen Stadium against Storm Lake in 4A's District 1.

"Sioux Center presented a very large challenge for us and we'll have to be at our very best to be in that ballgame," LaFleur said.

"It's great to be 4-0 and see all the hard work we put in over the off-season pay off," Bork said. "It's fun to be a part of an electric offense. We have confidence right now, but we need to make sure we're not too confident here going into district play. We have to be ready."