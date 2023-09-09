Quinn Olson, Ricky Feauto and the rest of the seniors on the Bishop Heelan High School football team finally prevailed over the East Black Raiders.

After East won the last four in the series of the storied rivalry between the cross-town rivals, the Crusaders delivered on a victory -- the first for everyone on the Heelan roster.

It didn’t come easy, but Heelan expected to have to work for it.

“It means a lot, Olson said. “I’m just so glad we were able to get this one. There’s been a lot of hours put in trying to get to this point.”

After a 2-7 campaign in 2022, the Crusaders have started the ‘23 season 3-0 after the 29-21 defeat of East on Friday night at Memorial Field in Sioux City.

“I’m really happy for the kids and proud of how they played,” said Heelan head coach Jon LaFleur. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more out of them. This was a long time coming for them, and we finally held our end of the bargain in the Heelan/East rivalry.

“The kids played hard and believed in each other. The extent their doing that this year hasn’t happened in a few years.”

Not only was 2018 the last time Heelan beat East, it was the last time the Crusaders started a season 3-0.

“I’ve been playing varsity football since I’ve been a sophomore, and it’s been hard losing like we have, but it doesn’t get any better than this feeling tonight,” said Feauto, who had two touchdowns to go with 127 yards rushing on 17 carries.

One went for a 25-yard score.

“I just remembered going off of our tackle’s block and turning the corner and seeing nothing but green grass ahead of me,” he said.

Heelan will have a short turnaround before Week 4, but will have its opportunity to go to 4-0 on Thursday with a game against 0-4 West at Olsen Stadium on the Morningside University campus.

Feauto and Olson, both seniors, made timely plays on offense and the defense was stout, especially in the second half, after the sides went into halftime tied 14-14.

“We just had to focus on one play at a time,” said LaFleur. “And then the next one, then the one after that. Focus on those small, microscopic goals, all do your best at that, then focus on the next one. If we do that, we’ll have an opportunity to keep winning.”

East (1-3) will try to steer back into the winning column on Friday against 0-3 North.

Raiders sophomore quarterback Cal Jepsen went for north of 260 yards passing while going 21 of 41 through the air.Senior Richard Steward was his favorite target with nine receptions for 161 yards, including four that went for 35 yards or more. Sophomore Jacob Breyfogle had two short touchdown runs for East while junior Myles Wegher scored East’s first touchdown as part of his 18-carry, 125-yard effort.

But on Friday, there wasn’t any denying Heelan of the win as the Crusaders seemingly got stronger as the game wore on.

The game was tied for large chunks of time at 14 and 21.

Olson was 8 of 14 passing for 148 yards, including a 43-yard scoring strike to junior Jack Schramm that tied it at 14 with under 40 seconds left in the half. Senior running back Sir Brandon Watts chipped in around 60 rushing yards on eight totes, and put Heelan in good starting field position on several occasions with his kick and punt return work.

“I just tried to keep the play alive, and I saw Jack down there and I put it up for him to make a play,” Olson said. “We’re happy, but we don’t want to be satisfied this season with three wins, we want to go into every game thinking we can win.

“This team just doesn’t have any quit, and we’re tough, physically and mentally. We know we’re going to be out-numbered a lot of the time, but that doesn’t matter to us, we just want to fight for each other.”

Senior Max Delaney scored the game’s final touchdown from inside the East five-yard line. Olson would add the two-point conversion and Delaney would follow up his score with a tremendous pass breakup that ended the Raiders’ final drive.

After that, Heelan just needed to take a knee.

For the Crusaders, victory formations were few and far between for most of the seniors’ careers, but they’ve been able to line up and kneel all three games this season.

Last week in Council Bluffs against CB Lincoln, Heelan was up big and knelt on it early. A purposeful turnover of downs deep inside their own territory set up a scenario where the Crusaders allowed Lincoln’s Kaden Boettger, a junior special needs student, to take a 16-yard sprint into the end zone for a score as Heelan won, 57-13.

“I think doing stuff like that is imperative, especially here at Heelan,” LaFleur said. “That’s what we’re all about. We try to carry ourselves in that way. That was an opportunity for us to be giving people and giving an opportunity to someone who otherwise wouldn’t get it.

“To me, that was one of my favorite moments as a coach, to be able to give that young man a chance to score. And I think our kids felt the same way. That was a great moment. To me, that was as good a moment as beating East tonight. That was about growing as young men on top of football players.”

That moment was about doing the big things the right way.

Against East, the margins were much tighter, and the Crusaders got the edge against East by doing a lot of the small things right.

“Our seniors have gotten kicked around for a long time,” LaFleur said. “It means a lot to me to see them have success. The sticktoitiveness, character and integrity they’ve displayed this year is something.

“We have a special group of guys, and these seniors will be remembered for starting the trend that got Heelan football back to where it needs to be.”