High school football: Remsen St. Mary's remains top team in 8-Man

The weekly Associated Press Iowa high school football polls were released Monday, and the Hawks of Remsen St. Mary’s are the lone Siouxland team ranked first in their respective class.

The Hawks received nine first place votes out of 12 voters and are 5-0 on the year. They received 116 points in the poll, 17 points ahead of second place WACO, who has two first place votes.

The Hawks defeated St. Edmond 63-0 Friday night on the back of senior running back Brenden Fisch’s four touchdowns rushing.

Things don’t get any easier for the Hawks the rest of the season, as they play No. 4 Newell-Fonda Friday night and face two teams with winning records in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Here is a class-by-class breakdown of this week’s polls, starting with Class 5A.

Class 5A

The East Black Raiders fell out of the rankings this week after earning a top 10 spot with a 4-0 record. A 31-28 loss on a last minute field goal against Ankeny Centennial is what dropped East, but they received 10 points in this week’s poll nonetheless.

East is the second team in the receiving votes category, behind the team that beat them, Centennial. Pleasant Valley is first in the class.

Class 4A

Spencer and Le Mars are receiving votes in this week’s poll.

Spencer received eight votes following a fourth straight win, a 28-14 game with Denison-Schleswig. Spencer hosts Fort Dodge for senior night at 7 p.m.

Le Mars received two votes this week after a 49-10 win over Storm Lake. Le Mars hosts Webster City for homecoming Friday night.

Lewis Central remains the top team in the class.

Class 3A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley received a point in the Class 3A poll this week after a 35-0 loss to Carroll. The Nighthawks play Sioux Center Friday night at Hesla Field in Hull.

Humboldt is first in the class.

Class 2A

No. 2 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock: The Lions remain unbeaten at 5-0 after a 43-8 win over Cherokee, and stay put at No. 2 in the Class 2A poll.

The Lions received the same number of first place votes as No. 1 Williamsburg, but Williamsburg had 10 more points overall.

The Lions take on Unity Christian Friday night in Orange City.

No. 3 Spirit Lake: Defeating OABCIG 28-13 Friday night bumped Spirit Lake up to No. 3 in this week’s poll.

Spirit Lake is unbeaten at 5-0, and received 92 points in this week’s poll. Bode Higgins, the sophomore for Spirit Lake, has 713 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns so far.

Spirit Lake is at home against Estherville Lincoln Central Friday night.

No. 5 OABCIG: The Falcons lost their first game of the 2022 season Friday night, and fell from third to fifth in the rankings accordingly.

A 28-13 loss to Spirit Lake is the lone blemish on the Falcons resume to this point, and Beckett DeJean has continued to shine in his senior season.

DeJean leads the team with 1,007 passing yards and 12 touchdowns, but he also leads the team with 328 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

OABCIG has three teams with winning record to end the season, the first of which is Pocahontas Area Friday night at home.

No. 8 West Lyon: After a tough loss in the Beef Bowl to Central Lyon, West Lyon defeated Sheldon 29-3 Friday night and climbed to eighth in this week’s poll.

The Wildcats don’t play a team with a winning record down the stretch. The Wildcats play Okoboji Friday night in Okoboji.

Class 1A

West Sioux won a second straight game Friday night, defeating Western Christian 49-22, and moved from sixth to fifth in this week’s poll.

Dylan Wiggins has captained the offense this season with 751 passing yards and 10 total touchdowns.

West Sioux faces Ridge View Friday in Holstein.

Western Christian was receiving votes this week and plays Sibley-Ocheyedan Friday night.

Class A

No. 3 Woodbury Central: The Wildcats received two first place votes and sit third in the Class A rankings this week.

With three games to play in the regular season, junior Drew Kluender has thrown for 1,597 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Woodbury Central is at Westwood for the Rebel’s homecoming game Friday night.

No. 8 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn: The Hawks stayed put at eighth in this week’s poll after a 51-16 win over Alta-Aurelia.

The Hawks are led by Iowa State commit Kooper Ebel, who has rushed for 1,062 yards and 11 touchdowns and has 32.5 tackles on defense.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn is at home against No. 2 in Class A West Hancock Friday night.

No. 10 Gehlen Catholic: The Jays won their third straight game with a 48-26 win over Akron-Westfield Friday night.

Conner Kraft and Keaten Bonderson have connected 22 times this season for 315 yards and five touchdowns. The senior duo leads Gehlen Catholic to South O’Brien Friday night.

8-Man

No. 4 Newell-Fonda: The Mustangs are the second ranked Siouxland team in 8-Man, behind Remsen St. Mary’s.

The Mustangs beat Kingsley-Pierson Friday night 48-28 to improve to 5-0. The three teams ahead of Newell-Fonda each received at least one first place vote.

The Mustangs host the No. 1 team in the class Friday night, as Remsen St. Mary’s heads to Newell-Fonda for a top-five showdown.