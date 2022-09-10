High school football roundup: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock thumps Class 1A No. 1 West Sioux

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — The Central Lyon/George-Little Rock co-op football team earned another dominating win on Friday.

The Class 2A third-ranked Lions defeated Class 1A top-ranked West Sioux 44-6, moving their record to 3-0 on the season.

The Lions led 31-0 at the lahf, and nearly shut out the top-ranked team in Class 1A.

Central Lyon/G-LR denied West Sioux a scoring chance on its first seven drives.

The Falcons only amassed 90 yards of total offense on 46 plays. West Sioux was 2-for-11 on third downs, and 1 of 3 on fourth down tries.

The Lions, meanwhile, collected 453 yards of offense. Their first four drives all ended in touchdowns.

Zach Lutmer threw three touchdowns among those first four scoring plays. He threw TD passes for 33, 50 and 19 in the first half. He found three different teammates — Isaiah Johnson, Reece VanderZee and Andrew Austin — in that stretch, too.

Matthew Dieren hit a 37-yard field goal to end the half.

Then, VanderZee intercepted a pass from Falcons quarterback Dylan Wiggins and returned it 65 yards to the end zone for the touchdown.

West Sioux’s touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a Tanner Lynott 12-yard TD run.

Lane Kruger ended the night for the Lions with a 71-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.

Hinton 40, Alta-Aurelia 28: Blackhawks quarterback Glen Carlson had three total touchdowns in the win over the Warriors. Carlson had two passing TDs and had one rushing.

Carlson was 11-for-17 for 112 yards.

Beau DeRocher led the Blackhawks’ rushing attack for 92 yards on 18 carries.

Garrett Lindley recorded a game-high 10 tackles defensively.

Warriors quarterback Cale Brechwald was 24-for-41 for 301 yards and two passing scores.

Isaiah Powers led Alta-Aurelia in receiving with 104 yards.

D.J. Rodriguez had 11 total tackles for the Warriors.

Woodbury Central 40, IKM-Manning 0: The Wildcats shut out the Wolves to close out their homecoming week.

Wildcats junior quarterback Drew Kluender completed 18 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns. Will DeStigter caught six of those passes for 103 yards.

Max McGill handled most of the rushing duties, as the senior had 20 carries on 120 yards. McGill also had eight total tackles.

Logan-Magnolia 14, Westwood 6: The Panthers handed the Rebels their first loss of the season and did so with only tallying 197 total yards.

OABCIG 54, East Sac 7: Falcons senior quarterback was 10-for-15 for 159 yards for three touchdowns. Treyton Kolar caught two of those passes while Anthony Newquist caught the other one.

Gabe Winterrowd also returned a kickoff for a touchdown from 97 yards.

Kelton Ladwig was 6-for-6 in extra points.

Kyle Spotts and Vince Hoefling each had two tackles for loss.

Harris-Lake Park 40, Kingsley-Pierson 37: After a scoreless first quarter, the two teams traded scores throughout the game.

Wolves quarterback Tyce Gunderson was 13-for-19 for 147 yards and four touchdowns. He also had two rushing touchdowns, while also rushing for 219 yards.

West Lyon 17, Sioux Center 0: The Wildcats stymied the Warriors on Friday, holding Sioux Center to 46 total offensive yards.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, had 229 rushing yards to go with 38 passing. Tate Hawf led the Wildcats rushing attack with 96 yards.

Gunner Grems scored both rushing touchdowns, as the senior also had 69 yards.

Ridge View 35, West Monona 0: The Raptors scored 22 points during the third quarter.

West Monona quarterback Chase Lander was 8 of 16 for 49 yards.

Remsen St. Mary’s 73, Siouxland Christian 0: Hawks senior Jaxon Bunkers recovered two fumbles and converted it into two touchdowns.

Quarterback Cael Ortmann was 10-for-11 passing for three touchdowns. He had 182 passing yards.

Newell-Fonda 48, River Valley 6: The Mustangs limited the Wolverines to 161 net yards on the game.

Newell-Fonda has won 10 straight over the Wolverines.

Cole Thomas had a passing TD for River Valley.

Akron-Westfield 21, MMCRU 20: The Westerners earned their first win of the season, and scored all 21 points in the second half.

Westerners quarterback Conner Wendel was 16-for-31 for 179 passing yards and a touchdown. Wendel also had two rushing TDs. He had 45 rushing yards.

Ian Blowe had 85 rushing yards.

Jack Terpstra intercepted an MMCRU pass and also had six total tackles.

Okoboji 32, Manson-NW Webster 0: Pioneers running back Ethan Schlachter ran the ball 13 times and he tallied 138 yards.

Nathaniel Franklin had 20 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Aidan Dahms had three tackles for loss and half a sack.

Creston 35, Denison-Schleswig 9: The Panthers scored 14 points to seal the win over the Monarchs.

Jaxson Hildebrand led the Monarchs with 95 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20, Unity Christian 0: The Nighthawks scored right away as Nathan Van Otterloo found Blake Moser for a 40-yard pass.

Brock Fisher scored the other two touchdowns on the ground.

It was the first win for Jayme Rozeboom as Nighthawks’ head coach.

Cherokee 48, MVAOCOU 16: The Braves led 26-8 at the half. John Jenness scored three touchdowns and had a pick-six for the Braves in the win.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 22, South O’ Brien 6: Kooper Ebel had a 51-yard TD run in the second quarter that put the Hawks up 14-6.

Jacob Van Lith scored the Wolverines’ lone TD in the third quarter.

Nebraska

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 48, Plainview 14: L-C-C quarterback Dylan Taylor had two passing touchdowns from two and 56 yards out while also starting the scoring with a 10-yard TD run.

LCC also outscored Plainview 24-8.

Neligh-Oakdale 36, Crofton 18: Neligh-Oakale started off with a 16-0 lead, and then Crofton’s Simon McFarland got Crofton on the board with a four-yard TD run early in the second quarter.

McFarland had a rushing TD for 42 yards while also getting a 26-yard passing TD to Jace Foxhoven.

McFarland was 7-for-14 for 112 yards passing while also accumulating 76 on the ground.

He also had 11 total tackles.

Bloomfield 62, Tri County Northeast 12: A 32-point second quarter vault Bloomfield to a 62-12 win over Tri County Northeast Friday night.

Wiley Ziegler rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns for the Bees. Logan Doerr added 88 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and Teagen Smith scored once rushing.

Braeden Guenther threw for 116 yards and two scores for Bloomfield. Layne Warrior tallied 69 yards receiving and a touchdown and Ian Kuchar caught a touchdown pass.

Michael Dickens threw for 105 yards and a touchdown to Ben Jorgensen for Tri County Northeast. Joe Grone added 55 yards rushing and a touchdown.

South Dakota

Vermillion 22, Milbank 16: The Tanagers earned their first win of the 2022 season with a 22-16 win over Milbank inside the DakotaDome in Vermillion Friday night.

Quarterback Ty Hertz rushed for 155 yards and two scores for the Tanagers. Zoan Robinson recorded 42 yards receiving and a score. Connor Peterson recorded a pair of interceptions off of Milbank quarterback Garrett Mertens.

Mertens threw for 171 yards and rushed for 58 yards. He accounted for two Bulldog touchdowns.

Alcester-Hudson 32, Garretson 17: The Cubs remained unbeaten with a 32-17 win over Garretson Friday night in Alcester.

Mateo Kleinhans and Jose Lopez rushed for over 100 yards each. Kleinhans rushed for 123 yards and one touchdown, while Lopez added 104 yards and two TDs.

Carson Clark tallied 144 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Blue Dragons.