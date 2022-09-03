High school football roundup: Le Mars shuts out Bishop Heelan, Hinton wins with late OT stop

SIOUX CITY — The Le Mars High School football team earned a 28-0 road win over Bishop Heelan on Friday at Memorial Field.

The Bulldogs got on the board with a 56-yard touchdown from Teagan Kasel to Sione Fifita. That play came with 7 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs scored in the final minute of the half on an eight-yard run from Beau Wadle.

Elijah Dougherty opened up the third quarter with a seven-yard scoring run with 9:57 remaining in the third.

Conner Jalas scored the final TD for Le Mars, as he scored from the Crusaders’ 9 with 68 seconds left in the third quarter.

Hinton 40, MMCRU 32: The Royals had a chance to score on the last play of the game, but the Blackhawks’ defense denied MMCRU out of its end zone.

Woodbury Central 41, Logan-Magnolia 6: The Wildcats jumped out to a 20-0 lead to set the tone Friday night on the road in Logan.

Wildcats quarterback Drew Kluender was 11-for-17 for 370 yards and three touchdowns.

Eric McGill had two receiving touchdowns and had three catches for 129 yards.

Kluender also had 7.5 total tackles.

The Panthers only had 180 rushing yards and 81 passing yards on Woodbury Central’s offense.

Western Christian 27, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20: Ashtin Van’t Hul’s four-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter gave Western Christian a 27-20 win over the Nighthawks Friday night.

The Nighthawks scored first in the opening quarter with a 34-yard run by Brock Fisher. After a missed extra point, the Nighthawks lead was 6-0.

Western Christian’s Kaden VanRegenmorter threw a 37-yard touchdown to Karsten Moret to give Western Christian a 7-6 lead, but less than two minutes later, Nathan VanOtterloo threw a 28-yard score to Bryson Zomer and the Nighthawks were back up 13-7.

Western Christian wasted no time in scoring again, as 11 seconds later, VanRegenmorter threw a 65-yard TD to Van’t Hul and things were tied at 13 at the half.

Fisher punched in a one-yard score for the Nighthawks in the third quarter, but Shane Habben’s five-yard score tied the game at 20 headed into the fourth.

Van’t Hul’s score with 6:18 to play would be the difference.

VanRegenmorter threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolfpack. VanOtterloo threw for 177 yards and a touchdown for the Nighthawks.

Tyler Mantel and Habben rushed for 34 yards each for the Wolfpack. Risher tallied 54 yards for the Nighthawks.

West Sioux 58, Sioux Center 14: Dylan Wiggins threw for 154 yards and two scores to lead West Sioux to a 58-14 win over Sioux Center Friday night.

Wiggins threw touchdown passes of 43-yards (Carter Bultman) and six-yards (Avery Millikan) for the Falcons. Brady Lynott and Blake Wiggins each threw one touchdown pass.

Bultman rushed for 79 yards and two scores on the ground while adding 74 yards and two scores receiving. Lynott added a rushing score and 70 yards on the ground.

Bultman also returned an interception for a touchdown on defense. Conner VanBallegooyen and Tranquilino Flores Topete recorded interceptions as well.

Karson Gesink threw for 126 yards and a touchdown for Sioux Center. Isaiah Else rushed for 28 yards and a score. Carson Bruhn caught four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Kylar Fritz, Abram Hibma and Kade Bauer recorded interceptions for the Warriors.

Westwood 26, IKM-Manning 18: Rebels senior Jackson Dewald ran for 287 yards on 27 carries. The Rebels senior also scored two touchdowns.

The Rebels amassed 316 total rushing yards as a team.

Dewald also had 10 tackles, five tackles for loss and a sack.

Alta-Aurelia 14, Akron-Westfield 0: Warriors junior quarterback Cale Brechwald was 7-for-10 for 98 passing yards. He threw a touchdown pass to Kaden Stites.

Brechwald also ran a rushing touchdown and ahd 81 rushing yards.

Gavin Sleezer had 13 total tackles for Alta-Aurelia.

Cherokee 52, West Monona 30: Spartans sophomore Chase Lander was 8-for-24 passing for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Payton Purgett ran for 55 yards on five carries, and the Spartans junior ran for a TD.

South Dakota

Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Sioux Valley 0: Elk Point-Jefferson pitched its third shutout of the season Friday, defeating Sioux Valley 50-0.

Ben Swatek led the Huskies with 187 rushing yards and two touchdowns and added a 19-yard TD grab. He also punched in the 2-point conversion to put the Huskies at 50 points in the first half.

Lucas Hueser rushed for 99 yards and two scores for Elk Point-Jefferson. Noah McDermott completed all four of his passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Gale and Hunter Geary added rushing touchdowns for the Huskies.

Alcester-Hudson 30, Burke 8: Alcester-Hudson jumped out to a 16-point lead and ran away with a 30-8 win over Burke Friday night.

Jose Lopez tallied 140 yards and one touchdown rushing for the Cubs. Mateo Kleinhans rushed for 81 yards and a score and threw for 90 yards. Evan Brown rushed for two scores for the Cubs as well.

Sawyer Tietgen rushed for 61 yards and Karson Longe 52 yards for Burke. Longe scored the lone touchdown.

Nebraska

Bloomfield 28, Crofton 10: After giving up 10 first quarter points, the Bloomfield defense locked in in a 28-10 win over Crofton.

Bloomfield’s Wiley Ziegler rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown. Ziegler also caught a TD from Braeden Guenther.

Guenther and Brock Jeannoutot added rushing scores for the Bees. Jeannoutot rushed for 88 yards.

Hartington Cedar Catholic 33, Aquinas 3: Andrew Jones threw for 117 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans in a 33-3 win.

Grant Arens caught four passes for 79 yards and two scores. He also rushed for a touchdown. Ty Thoene rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Plainview 54, Hartington-Newcastle 28: Tanner Frahm threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 119 yards and two scores for Plainview.

Winside 27, Tri County Northeast 26: Michael Dickens tallied 109 yards and a score on the ground, and threw for a touchdown for Tri County Northeast.

Brayden McCorkindale added 67 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Joe Grone rushed for 105 yards.