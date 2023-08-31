The second full week of high school football games in Siouxland kicks off Friday night. Below are 10 area games to keep tabs on.

Sports Editor Ryan Timmerman will travel to Orange City to provide full coverage of our weekly Spotlight Game of the Week: Central Lyon-George-Little Rock vs. MOC-Floyd Valley. Jesse Brothers and Tim Hynds will have photo galleries and videos from the Sioux City West vs. South Sioux City and Remsen St. Mary's vs. Siouxland Christian games, respectively.

See all the coverage at siouxcityjournal.com and in Tuesday's print edition.

Central Lyon/CeGeorge Little-Rock at MOC-Floyd Valley

The returning Class 2A state champion Lions roared out of the gates last week, thumping Emmetsburg, 48-8. The Dutchmen, meanwhile, lost a nail-biter, 29-25 to crosstown rival Unity Christian.

Even with the graduation of Zach Lutmer, one of the state's most productive two-way player, CLGLR's offense and defense didn't seem to miss a beat against the E-Hawks as the Lions took a commanding 41-0 lead at halftime.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Graham Eben tries to elude Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Scott Kroll during a Sept. 2, 2022 game. Eben rushed for t…

Reece Vander Zee and Graham Eben, who will join Lutmer on the Iowa Hawkeyes football team next season, led the way. Vander Zee, an all-state wide receiver last year, had a successful debut as the successor to Lutmer at quarterback, completing 8-of-9 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown, while running for 35 yards and another score. Eben carried the ball eight times for 64 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior Isaiah Johnson led a bevy of CLGR receivers with five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, senior Lane Kruger led with six tackes, while Vander Zee added 4.5 tackles from his spot in the secondary.

MOC-Floyd Valley will look to slow down the juggernaut Lions offense after allowing 313 yards passing and 89 yards rushing to Unity last week.

After trailing 23-13 at halftime, the Dutchmen outscored the Knights, 12-0 in the third quarter to take a 25-22 lead. But Unity reached the end zone in the final stanza to claim the win.

The Dutchmen offense piled up 349 yards of total offense, with junior quarterback Blake Aalbers completing 16-of-26 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Ahman Langston caught six balls for 124 yards, while sophomore Dylan Maasdam rushed for 78 yards and a score.

Senior Ethan Van Ginkel led MOC-FV in tackles with six and also picked off a pass.

MOC-FV and CLGLR are meeting for the first time since 2020, when the Lions blanked the Dutchmen, 43-0. CLGLR has won 8 of the last 10 games between the two schools, with the last MOC-FV win coming in 2017.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East

The metro rivals are both seeking their first win after dropping their season openers last week. East, coming off the school's first playoff appearance in seven years, fell 28-14 to Glenwood on the road, while SB-L lost 41-13 at home to Le Mars.

Cal Jepsen shined in his debut as the starting quarterback for East, which lost all-state signal caller Cole Ritchie to graduation. Jepsen completed 20-of-40 passes for 339 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Myles Wegher scored two touchdowns -- one on a 88-yard pass from Jepsen -- and another on a three-yard run, as he finished with 100 receiving and 73 rushing yards.

After the first half ended in a 7-7 tied, the lead changed hands three times in the second half. Wegher's second score cut the Rams' lead to 24-21 early in the fourth quarter, but Glenwood responded with the final score of the game midway through the final stanza.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Le Mars football SB-L's Zayvion Ellington (33) is grabbed by Le Mars' Evan Pratt (14) during the Bulldogs' 41-13 win in the season opener for both teams last w…

East and SB-L will both look to shore up their defenses Friday night. The Black Raiders allowed 402 yards of total offense to the Rams, while SB-L gave up 363 yards of total offense to Le Mars, including 246 on the ground.

SB-L managed just 45 yards rushing of its own against a stout Bulldog defense, and didn't fare much better through the air, as Ryan Hoffman went 8-of-25 for 154 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Sophomore Isaiah Jervik caught six balls for 84 yards.

After SB-L took a 17-13 lead at halftime, Le Mars outscored the Warriors 24-3 in the second half.

Junior safety Bo Koedam led the SB-L defense with 12 tackles.

JJ Ghosh and Kason Clayborne finished with six tackles each to lead East's defense.

Last season, East beat SB-L, 42-14, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Warriors.

Sioux City West at South Sioux City

For the second straight week to start the season, South Sioux City hosts a metro team from just across the Missouri River.

In the opener last Friday, the Cardinals outscored Sioux City North 46-37 as junior Tony Palmer rushed for a career-high 244 yards on 23 carries. Junior quarterback DJ Helms added 102 yards and a TD through the air, completing 5-of-15 passes.

North vs South Sioux City football South Sioux City's Tony Palmer is brought down by North's Alex Frazee during the Cardinals' 46-37 win over the Stars in the season opener last…

West, which dropped from 5A, Iowa's largest class, to 4A this season, fell 28-13 at home to Council Bluffs Lincoln in their season opener last week. After giving up 441 yards of total offense to the Lynx, including 201 on the ground, the Wolverines will need to slow down Palmer and the rest of South Sioux City's potent running attack.

In the loss, the Wolverines were led by senior running back Shamar Harrell, who carried the ball 15 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Sincere Douglas was 6-of-21 for 95 yards, with junior receiver Abraham Gonzales grabbing two throws for 75 yards.

South Sioux City will look to avenge last season's heartbreaking, two-point loss to West. With 3:07 left in the game, Palmer broke free for a 74-yard TD to pull the Cardinals to within 35-33. Looking to tie the game and send it into overtime, the Cardinals tried a two-point conversation but the Wolverine defense stopped Helms shy of the goal line.

Remsen St. Mary's vs. Siouxland Christian at Leeds Elementary Field

Remsen St. Mary's opened defense of last season's 8-player state championship with a 28-7 win over Harris-Lake Park last week, while Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ashire blew out Siouxland Christian, 48-8.

St. Mary's was hard hit by graduation, losing a number of seniors who were major contributors to two state titles in four years, including all-state quarterback quarterback Cael Ortmann. In his first start as the new signal caller, junior Landon Waldschmitt came up big against H-LP, running for 107 yards and a touchdown, and completing 7-of-10 passes for 72 yards and two more scores.

Junior Collin Homan topped the Hawks receiving corps with three catches for 44 yards and a TD.

With 5.5 tackles, including two for loss and a sack, junior Braxton Kniep led a St. Mary's defense that kept the Wolves bottled up most of the night. H-LP managed just 163 yards in total offense.

Siouxland Christian's offense didn't score against GTRA until the fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Judah Bielenberg went 7-of-15 for 150 yards. No other individual statistics were immediately available for the Eagles, who were blanked by Remsen St. Mary's last season, 73-0.

In four meetings dating to 2016, the Eagles have yet to score against the perennial state powerhouse Hawks, losing by a combined score of 219-0. The total includes a forfeit by Siouxland Christian during the 2019 season that officially went down as a 1-0 loss.

Sioux City North at Le Mars

After an impressive 41-13 road win over SB-L, Le Mars looks to start the season 2-0, while the Stars will seek to rebound from their 46-37 road loss to South Sioux City.

Teagen Kasel, Le Mars dual-threat senior quarterback, had a big night against SB-L, completing 7-of-15 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for 143 yards and two more scores. He found senior receiver Beau Wadle four times, which Wadle turned into 81 yards and a score.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Le Mars football Le Mars' Teagen Kasel (5) tries to break through a pack of Sergeant Bluff-Luton defenders during the Bulldogs' 41-13 win last week. Le Mars ho…

The Bulldogs, who piled up 363 yards of total offense, outscored the Warriors 24-3 in the second half after taking a 17-13 lead into halftime.

North's Demarico Young, one of the state's top running backs, produced plenty of offense of his own against South Sioux City, as the senior rushed 21 times for 223 yards and a touchdown. But the Stars defense had trouble slowing down the South Sioux City offense, led by running back Tony Palmer, who rushed for a career-high 244 yards on 23 carries.

Senior Henry Jaerger and junior Alex Soldati led the North defense with 11 and 10 tackles, respectively. The Bulldog defense was led by junior Jayden Nelson, who recorded 8.5 tackles, including one for loss.

Le Mars and North are meeting for the first time since 2019, when the Bulldogs crushed the Stars, 62-13. Le Mars also won two previous meetings in 2018 and 2010.

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Council Bluffs Lincoln

A goal-line stand in the final seconds of the game clinched Heelan's 22-19 home win over Carroll Kuemper Catholic in the season opener last week.

Dual-threat senior quarterback Quinn Olson produced 190 yards of total offense for Heelan, completing 5-of-7 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing seven times for 80 yards and another score.

Senior receiver Kannon Bork caught three pass for 57 yards and a TD.

The Crusader defense, led by senior Ricky Feauto's eight tackles, will look to slow down a CB Lincoln offense that churned out 441 yards of total offense in the Lynx's 28-13 win over Sioux City West last week.

Dakota Valley at Chamberlain

Kenny Wilhite, a former standout defensive back for Nebraska and longtime assistant coach for the Huskers, won his debut as Dakota Valley's head coach as the Panthers shut out Vermillion, 21-0 last week.

Dakota Valley 21, Vermillion 0 Dakota Valley running back Jackson Boonstra (left) follows a block during the Panthers' Week 1 home game against Vermillion last week. Dakota …

Jackson Boonstra rushed for 119 yards in the game, with 102 of that total and both of his scoring runs coming in the first half. After leaving the contest with an injury after the intermission, Charlie Margeas stepped up for the Panthers. In his first varsity football game, the senior took his third carry 65 yards for a touchdown to put the contest on ice. Margeas finished with 84 yards rushing on just four carries.

Kade Kessler recorded 15 tackles, including a sack, to lead a Dakota Valley defense that limited the Tanagers to 187 yards of total offense.

Dakota Valley moved up a spot to No. 4 in South Dakota Prep Media's Class 11A poll for the week of Aug. 28. Lennox, which just missed breaking into the top five, beat Dakota Valley's next opponent, Chamberlain, 42-29 last week.

Westwood at Woodbury Central

The dynamic passing duo of seniors Drew Kluender and Eric McGill put on a show in the Wildcat's 27-24 victory over rival Lawton-Bronson last week. Westwood, meanwhile, pulled out a 22-20 win over MVAOCOU.

Kluender, a returning all-state quarterback, completed 13-of-26 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. McGill, a returning all-state receiver, caught six of those balls for 138 yards and a score. McGill ranks third in Iowa Class A in all-purpose yards with 250.

The Wildcat defense, led by Junior Zach Butler's 10.5 tackles, will look to improve on last week's performance after giving up 248 passing yards and 194 running yards to their Woodbury County rivals.

After trailing 14-8 at halftime, Westwood rallied for two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 22-14 lead over MVAOCOU. The Rams answered with a touchdown in the final stanza, but failed on a two-point conversion that would have tied the game.

Juniors Joe Morris and Tatum Cooper led the Westwood offense. Morris went 8-of-14 for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 36 yards and another score. Cooper carried the ball 26 times for 113 yards and added 65 receiving yards and another TD.

Last season, Woodbury Central blasted Westwood 40-14 en route to an apearance in the Class A state semifinals. The Wildcats have won four straight meetings between the two schools, with the Rebels' last win coming 26-6 in 2018.

Western Christian at Hinton

Hinton, which shut out Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 10-0 last week, will look to keep the high-flying Wolfpack off the scoreboard Friday. Western knocked off Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 27-7 in its opener as junior quarterback Kaden VanRegenmorter 10-of-23 for 161 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 55 yards and a score. Senior running back Tyler Mantel added 120 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The Wolfpack defense, which shut out the Knights for the first three quarters, was led by senior Ryder Van Bemmel's 4.5 tackles.

With 10 tackles, including one for loss, junior Brogan Lake keyed a Hinton defense that limited Gehlen to 135 rushing yards and just 35 yards through the air. Junior running back Gabe Anderson carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards the game's only touchdown in the third quarter.

Last season, Western Christian blanked Hinton 42-0, extending to six games the team's winning streak in the series. The Blackhawks last won, 34-17 in 2014.

Sioux Center at Spirit Lake

Bode Higgins' two-way performance helped carry Spirit Lake to a 30-22 win over Algona last week. The junior had 25 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns and also recorded eight tackles.

Sioux Center's only points of the game last week came on a safety in the fourth quarter as the Warriors fell 14-2 to West Lyon. Sioux Center managed ust 68 rushing yards and 75 yards through the air. Tight end Carson Bruhn, a Kansas State recruit, was held to two catches for just two yards.