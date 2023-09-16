CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Kaden VanRegenmorter knew he and the Western Christian High School football team knew more challenging tests were coming.

And the Wolfpack passed.

After sailing through the first three weeks of the season by out-scoring its opponents by a combined score of 101-6, the outcome of the Wolfpack’s Class 2A District 1 contest at Cherokee Washington High School on Friday was very much in doubt until Western Christian’s junior quarterback could take a knee in victory formation.

VanRegenmorter, a junior, threw for 215 yards and completed 13 of 26 passes while having a hand in all four Wolfpack touchdowns as Western Christian outlasted Cherokee, 28-21, in a high-quality, physical Week 4 matchup.

He did throw two interceptions, both picked off by Cherokee junior Jacob Hurd.

“It was just a great team effort,” VanRegemorter said. “It took all of us. There were a lot of plays that didn’t go our way. Luckily enough did go our way that we were able to win. We really came through as a team and that was great. Our communication has really improved, our O-line blocked great, and our receivers made plays.

“We have a lot of things to clean up yet, and we had some guys go down, but it’ll be next man up, that’s our mentality.”

It’ll only keep ratcheting up for both teams as district play continues. With the new district assignments this season, District 1 includes all teams that have qualified for the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, except Cherokee, who last qualified in 2015.

“It’s so important to get these wins over good, tough teams, especially ones in our district,” Western Christian junior Kaden DeJager said. “We have such a strong district and have (reigning Class 2A champion Central Lyon/George-Little Rock) coming up, pulling out these close games against good teams is so important.

“Our offensive line has been getting a good push all season and we have guys that can make plays on their own, too. We’re like a band of brothers out there and have each other’s back. When stuff goes wrong, it’s on the rest of the guys on the sideline to keep it positive.”

Both teams will celebrate their homecoming next Friday. Western Christian hosts West Lyon and Cherokee has Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.

Senior running back Tyler Mantel went nearly 100 on the ground for Western Christian (4-0) on 26 carries.

It looked like the sides were headline toward a 13-7 halftime, but the Wolfpack had a couple of big completions to get close enough for a shot at the end zone, which it found on an 11-yard pass from VanRegenmorter to DeJager to made it 20-7 af the half.

“We ran that play once before that,” DeJager said. “We got the look we were looking for (from the defense) but went somewhere else with the ball. So we ran it again and they were in the same coverage and I got open. That made a big difference right before half.”

His presence was also felt on defense.

“Kaden DeJager had the big touchdown for us, but also played great at safety,” said Western Christian head coach Travis Kooima. “I just love the way he’s progressing as a junior. Our defense played really well. We gave up some big plays, but that’s a really good offense we went up against.

“They’re quarterback (Paulsrud) is going to be a problem for the next couple of years. It’s fun to see their program come up, it’s a great thing for our little neck of the woods around here and makes for good football.”

Pausrud, a sophomore, ended the game with over 100 passing yards while completing 5 of 13 attempts while senior teammate Jon Jenness was just short of triple digits on the ground.

Western Chrisitian had interceptions by Taeten Kollis set up the Wolfpack’s first touchdown, a one-yard lunge on fourth and goal by VanRegenmorter, and another by Miles Baccam late in the proceedings.

VanRegenmorter then led a drive that converted a third and short and a third and 10 before he found Karsten Moret for a 41-yard score. Moret ended with six catches for 143 yards.

“I told the guys they have to love adversity and love being tested,” Kooima said. “We know our district will be tough, so to have a game like this where we just stayed the course and kept plugging away one play at a time.

“We had some turnovers that gave (Cherokee) a short field, and they had the same thing happen to them when we forced turnovers. But I love our guys and the fight they showed. They never let those things bother them, they stayed focused on the next play.”

Cherokee (3-1) forced the Wolfpack to punt on the opening possession of the second half and promptly scored on a two-yard scoring pass from Paulsrud to Logan Allender to make it 20-14 Western Christian with just under nine minutes left in the third.

Paulsrud ended the night with two passing touchdowns and a rushing score. His first score -- a 21-yard strike to Lance Pingel -- made it 13-7 Wolfpack. Pingel ended the game with four catches for 90 yards.

The final time he reached the end zone came with 6:20 left in the game and made it 28-21 Western Christian.

The Braves dodged a bullet when an encroachment on fourth and two gave Western Christian a first down just outside the Cherokee 20 late in the third, but a Baccam 33-yard field goal attempt went off the post and Cherokee took over with no more Western Christian points on the board.

But the Wolfpack defense secured the Western Christian win.

But VanRegenmorter would lead a scoring drive early in the fourth that was capped off by his second rushing score from six yards out, and a pass from VanRegenmorter to J.D. Pettit on the two-point conversion put the Wolfpack up 28-14.

“When you mess up, you just hope your teammates are there for you,” VanRegemorter said. “You just want them to pick you up, and they did that tonight.

“We just want to practice hard until Friday nights, then go out and play hard and see where the season ends up.”