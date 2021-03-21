"I don't know what problems they fixed:" Mixed reviews from coaches on new IHSAA football classes

It’s not ideal, but it’ll do for now.
Last week, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) released the 2021 class and district assignments for Iowa’s high school football teams, with the biggest change being the addition of a 36-team 5A class.
According to the IHSAA website, the new class is meant to “reduce the disparity in enrollment in the IHSAA’s largest class of football, and to increase the number of participating teams and student-athletes in the postseason across all classes.”
Three of Northwest Iowa’s local football teams will be a part of that new class — West, East and North — while Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan have been placed in Class 3A.
For the area’s 3A teams, the new classes and district placements were received warmly. At the 5A schools, the reaction was a bit less enthusiastic.
Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were both assigned to Class 3A-District 1, along with Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Carroll, MOC-Floyd-Valley, and Sioux Center.
“It’s a great district, it's solid top to bottom,” Warriors' head coach Justin Smith said. “Boyden-Hull obviously has been a great 3A program the past few years. Heelan has tradition, and Sioux Center has been a really tough team at the top of 2A for the past few seasons, so there is no doubt that it is going to be a competitive district.”
For Heelan coach Chad Moseman, whose team finished 1-7 in his first season as head coach, one of the biggest draws is the lack of travel.
Aside from Carroll, all of the teams in District 1 are located within a one-hour drive of Sioux City. With Boyden-Hull, who made it to the Class 2A semifinals a year ago, and the Warriors, who have finished with a winning record in each of the past eight seasons, the competition will be tough.
Moseman joked that the only change he would’ve liked to see is for Sergeant Bluff-Luton to be in a different district.
“It’s a super competitive district with some great teams,” Moseman said. “With Sergeant Bluff and Boyden-Hull leading the way, we have one of the tougher districts in the state. But we’re used to that. There are only so many 3A teams over here, and you know you’ve got to play some of the best teams around to accomplish your goals."
Over at the city’s 5A schools, the reaction isn’t quite as enthusiastic. Sioux City East coach Brian Webb expressed his frustration that the IHSAA didn’t do more to address the discrepancy in talent between city schools and suburban schools.
Webb said the coaches association has repeatedly proposed an alternative system, which would essentially create a different classification for city schools and suburban schools. In recent years, matchups between wealthier suburban schools and poorer city schools have often ended in blowouts.
“I’m not so sure that the changes the association made actually made a difference in what needed to have happened,” Webb said. “I think it helped a lot of schools around us, but as far as addressing the major issues of the big schools in the state of Iowa, to be honest, nothing is different than it has been in the past.”
North coach Mitch Mohr said that he agreed with Webb’s assessment, and although he is excited about his team’s placement in Class 5A-2, where the Stars are paired with Dowling Catholic, Johnston, Waukee, Ames, and Council Bluffs Lincoln.
He has suggested that the IHSAA take socioeconomic factors like free or reduced lunch numbers into account, rather than just school population. But at this point, school enrollment is the only factor in where schools are placed.
“In the 4A, 5A world, it did nothing for us from a fairness or competitive standpoint,” Mohr said. “Maybe at the 2A/1A levels it helped balance some things out, but when you move 36 of (40) teams from 4A to 5A, what did you really do?"
"I wish they maybe would’ve maybe tried something new, rather than just throwing a new class in there, going strictly off enrollment. I don’t know what problem they fixed.”
Despite their misgivings, both Mohr and and Webb are eager to see how their teams fare against the rest of the district.
Webb’s team finished 6-2 a season ago, and has its starting quarterback, Luke Longval and dual-threat running back and wide receiver Davares Whitaker returning next season, along with top receiver Kelynn Jacobsen, and much of the offensive line.
East’s district consists of Ankeny Centennial, Urbandale, Sioux City West, Des Moines East, and the brand new Waukee Northwest.
“There is a lot of key components that had a lot of success for us last year,” Webb said. “I expect them to have a great year next year.”
North is in a bit of a different spot, but it feels just as optimistic. The Stars have not had a winning season since 2010. After a 3-5 finish to last year, Mohr sees some bright spots for his squad.
“We’ve got some good building blocks that we’re going off," Mohr said. "We return every single lineman from last year, so we’re going to be solid in the trenches. If we are healthy and everything goes smoothly, I think we’ll have a very positive year.”
West coach Brandon Holmes shared the frustration, but more than anything is just excited to have a season. West finished 0-8 last year in Holmes first season, and will have a new quarterback this season.
"There is nothing that we can really truly do about things, and that is what the whole frustration is about," Holmes said. "No matter what, we're excited to get out there and play some football. Especially with how things have gone with COVID, we're excited to have the opportunity to get out there and just impress everybody with how hard we are going to work."