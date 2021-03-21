"I don't know what problems they fixed:" Mixed reviews from coaches on new IHSAA football classes

Webb’s team finished 6-2 a season ago, and has its starting quarterback, Luke Longval and dual-threat running back and wide receiver Davares Whitaker returning next season, along with top receiver Kelynn Jacobsen, and much of the offensive line.

East’s district consists of Ankeny Centennial, Urbandale, Sioux City West, Des Moines East, and the brand new Waukee Northwest.

“There is a lot of key components that had a lot of success for us last year,” Webb said. “I expect them to have a great year next year.”

North is in a bit of a different spot, but it feels just as optimistic. The Stars have not had a winning season since 2010. After a 3-5 finish to last year, Mohr sees some bright spots for his squad.

“We’ve got some good building blocks that we’re going off," Mohr said. "We return every single lineman from last year, so we’re going to be solid in the trenches. If we are healthy and everything goes smoothly, I think we’ll have a very positive year.”

West coach Brandon Holmes shared the frustration, but more than anything is just excited to have a season. West finished 0-8 last year in Holmes first season, and will have a new quarterback this season.