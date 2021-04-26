IHSAA releases 2021-2022 football schedules

East coach Brian Webb is happy with the way the schedule played out for his squad, and more than anything, is ready to have a “normal” football season this year after the COVID-19 induced chaos of 2020.

“I’m excited to get back to normal this summer,” Webb said. “Kids not having to drag all their water around, and have special bussing where kids are special out. That was really kind of a nuisance last year, but had to be done.”

The biggest challenge on the Black Raiders' schedule is the back to back road games in Des Moines, but luckily, those games are scheduled to take play on Friday, meaning the Black Raiders will not have to make the dreaded three hour drive to Des Moines on a school night.

“That’s really tough travel,” Webb said. “You’re getting back at 12:30 or one in the morning, and you've still got school. It's nice that this year, we don’t have to travel anywhere for a late Thursday night game.”

Elsewhere in Group 6, West will open its 2021 season with a home game against Des Moines Roosevelt, before hitting the road for a game at South Sioux City. The Wolverines will then play back to back home games against Des Moines Hoover and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.