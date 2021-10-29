Injury dampens mood after St. Mary's win

REMSEN, Iowa – Normally, when a football team posts an impressive playoff victory, spirits are high.

However, smiles and pats on the back were replaced by tears and hugs after Remsen St. Mary’s beat Kingsley-Pierson 46-6 in an Iowa 8-player second round game here Friday night.

Near the end of the Hawks’ dominating triumph – their 22nd in a row – senior Wesley Galles suffered an apparent head injury.

The situation was serious enough to summon an ambulance, so the crowd sat in near silence and players from each team took a knee for several minutes after the game.

Galles, a 205-pound lineman, was eventually transported to the hospital for further examination.

“Those situations are difficult as a football coach and to try and work through,” St. Mary’s coach Tim Osterman said. “Again, this is one of the more important parts here, you see all the love for a player who gives his heart to the team and then has something serious like that happen.

“We just played a heck of a game, one of the best defensive efforts we have the entire season. But here we are, we can’t get over ourselves because of the love for a player. That’s touching to see as a coach.

“Our prayers go out to Wes and his family tonight. It’s really difficult, but hopefully we can get through it.”

Before the unfortunate injury, fourth-ranked and defending state champion St. Mary’s ran off 34 unanswered points to advance to a quarterfinal at Don Bosco.

The Hawks clung to a 12-6 halftime lead, but scored on all five of their second-half possessions, running their record to 10-0.

Junior quarterback Cael Ortmann rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns and also passed for 77 yards and another score.

St. Mary’s played lock down defense the entire contest, limiting Kingsley-Pierson to 103 rushing yards and 53 through the air, or 156 total yards.

“I thought we missed on a couple of opportunities in the first half,” Osterman said. “In the second half, we came out and really stuck with some things we knew were going to work. Defensively, we kept everything in front of us and let them make mistakes.”

One of the key miscues came on the first series of the second half. A K-P pass bounced off the receiver’s hands and into the waiting arms of Ryan Willman, putting St. Mary’s in business at the Panthers’ 18-yard line.

It took just three plays – an Ortmann pass to Austin Jensen and two Ortmann runs – to increase the St. Mary’s lead to 18-6.

Ortmann added a 42-yard jaunt and a 4-yard touchdown run before the end of the third quarter, which ended with the Hawks in front 32-6.

Ortmann also had a 56-yard scoring dash in the first half and threw a 51-yard touchdown strike to Willman.

Kingsley-Pierson's lone touchdown came on a 15-yard scamper by quarterback Jackson Howe with 5:55 left in the second quarter. That trimmed the deficit to 12-6, which is how the half ended.

K-P, which closed its season at 5-5, held St. Mary’s on downs at the 5-yard line on the first series of the game.

Willman hauled in his second touchdown reception and Brenden Fisch tacked on a TD run in the fourth quarter for St. Mary’s.

It was a productive night for Willman, who caught two touchdown passes and intercepted two throws,

Kingsley-Pierson coach Geoff Olson and his team kneeled as the ambulance pulled away from the field.

“We get caught up sometimes in the competition and wanting to be physical and play hard,” Olson said. “But at the end of the day, they’re high school teenage kids and we just hope for the best.

“We just hurt ourselves too much. Field position was a big thing and we couldn’t get anything going because we were backed up all the time. They’re a great team, so it’s a two-headed monster there. We didn’t execute and they kind of forced us into not being able to execute.”

St. Mary’s is now one of just eight teams remaining in the field and will make the long trek to Gilbertville, Iowa, on Friday. Don Bosco downed Graetttinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 54-20 in another second-round tilt.

