IOWA AREA FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Unity Christian edges Gehlen Catholic in final minute

LE MARS, Iowa — Unity Christian High School Bo Byl caught the game-winning pass with 27 seconds left Friday to give the Knights a 21-15 win over Gehlen Catholic.

The play was good for 11 yards, and the pass came from quarterback Braeden Bosma. The Knights tried for a two-point conversion in the end, but they did not get it converted.

The Knights outscored the Jays 14-2 in the fourth quarter, and their second TD of the quarter also was a connection between Bosma and Byl.

The two connected for a 10-yard pass, and a two-point conversion between Bosma and Jacob Van Donge tied the game at 15-15.

Gehlen scored a safety with 7:43 left.

Bosma was 6-for-12 for 60 yards nad two touchdowns. Trevor Wieringa led the Unity rushing attack with a 107-yard night for 17 carries. He scored a touchdown.

Gehlen quarterback Conner Kraft was 5 of 18, and he had 138 yards. He had a pair of touchdowns — one to Dylan Lehmann and the other to Keaten Bonderson — but Kraft also threw two interceptions.

Lehmann led the Jays on the ground with 59 yards on 19 touches.

Both teams had 233 yards of total offense. The Knights had 12 first downs to seven by the Jays.