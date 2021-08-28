IOWA AREA FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Unity Christian edges Gehlen Catholic in final minute

LE MARS, Iowa — Unity Christian High School Bo Byl caught the game-winning pass with 27 seconds left Friday to give the Knights a 21-15 win over Gehlen Catholic.
The play was good for 11 yards, and the pass came from quarterback Braeden Bosma. The Knights tried for a two-point conversion in the end, but they did not get it converted.
The Knights outscored the Jays 14-2 in the fourth quarter, and their second TD of the quarter also was a connection between Bosma and Byl.
The two connected for a 10-yard pass, and a two-point conversion between Bosma and Jacob Van Donge tied the game at 15-15.
Gehlen scored a safety with 7:43 left.
Bosma was 6-for-12 for 60 yards nad two touchdowns. Trevor Wieringa led the Unity rushing attack with a 107-yard night for 17 carries. He scored a touchdown.
Gehlen quarterback Conner Kraft was 5 of 18, and he had 138 yards. He had a pair of touchdowns — one to Dylan Lehmann and the other to Keaten Bonderson — but Kraft also threw two interceptions.
Lehmann led the Jays on the ground with 59 yards on 19 touches.
Both teams had 233 yards of total offense. The Knights had 12 first downs to seven by the Jays.
Tye Borchers led Unity in defense with 7.5 total tackles while Gehlen’s Ryan Augustine had seven total tackles.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 7: The Nighthawks came out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Lions got on the board, thanks to an eight-yard pass from Zach Lutmer to Cooper Spiess. Then, the Nighthawks intercepted a pass for 65 yards from Lutmer.
Bryson Van Grootheest led the Nighthawks in rushing with 60 yards on eight carries.
West Lyon 28, Western Christian 0: The Wildcats’ defense held the Wolfpack to 152 total yards en route to the season-opening win.
The Wildcats, meanwhile, had 349 yards.
They led 13-0 at the half. Jaxon Meyer had a 10-yard run while Gunner Grems had a two-yard run.
Meyer scored his second rushing touchdown of the night, as he had a 34-yard sprint early in the third quarter.
Meyer then passed the ball to Camden Kruse later in the third quarter for 15 yards, and that gave the Wildcats their 28-point lead.
Meyer ran for 116 yards while he had 38 passing yards.
For Western Christian, quarterback Ty Van Essen was 12-for-24 passing for 86 yards. Van Essen also ran for 22 yards.
Sioux Center 31, Sheldon 0: The Warriors held the Orabs to just 190 total yards on Friday.
The Warriors led 27-0 at the half.
After the Warriors picked off a pass, Sioux Center’s offense got a pass completion from Zach Rozeboom to Dao Keokhamthong for 14 yards. That play happened in the second quarter.
The Warriors then made the two-point conversion.
Later in the second quarter, Keokhamthong caught his second TD pass, this time good for 21 yards.
Caden Plasier ran the ball in from 70 yards in the third quarter, and the Warriors closed out the scoring thanks to a 34-yard field goal from Miguel Gonzalez in the fourth quarter.
Rozeboom had 214 total yards of offense.
Plasier had 98 total yards.
Jacob Enger led the Orabs rushing attack with 75 yards.
West Sioux 73, HMS 21: The Falcons opened the season by scoring 67 points among the final three quarters to beat HMS.
The Falcons amassed 611 yards of total offense.
West Sioux had two rushers who reached the century mark. Zac Van Meeteren led with 151 yards while Carter Bultman had 121 yards.
Falcons quarterback Dylan Wigggins was 10-for-20 passing for 281 yards and six touchdowns.
Aaden Schweisow caught two of Wiggins’ passes.
Westwood 43, MVAOCOU 8: Jackson Dewald had a night. He carried the ball 27 times for 259 yards, five touchdowns, and three 2-point conversions. He also had a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown.
All in all, he scored 6 touchdowns and had a total of 42 points in the game. The 42 points are a school record scored by one player.