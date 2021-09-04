Iowa high school football scores for Sept. 3

AC/GC 62, Woodward-Granger 6
ADM, Adel 31, Ballard 14
Algona 47, Clear Lake 23
Alta-Aurelia 22, Akron-Westfield 21
Ankeny Centennial 14, Ankeny 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Osage 14
Audubon 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 14
B-G-M 91, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0
Baxter 68, Melcher-Dallas 0
Beckman, Dyersville 38, Anamosa 0
Bedford 52, Griswold 0
Belle Plaine 20, Madrid 6
Benton Community 10, Center Point-Urbana 0
Bishop Garrigan 20, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 16
Bondurant Farrar 33, Dallas Center-Grimes 17
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34, Western Christian 13
Burlington 41, Keokuk 14
CAM, Anita 76, Woodbine 20
Carroll 24, Gilbert 7
Cascade,Western Dubuque 32, Durant-Bennett 16
Cedar Falls 52, Waterloo, West 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 23, West Delaware, Manchester 21
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Bettendorf 7
Cedar Rapids, Washington 26, Marion 9
Centerville 42, Albia 7
Central Clinton, DeWitt 14, Camanche 7
Charles City 14, New Hampton 8
Cherokee, Washington 41, West Monona 27
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38, Belmond-Klemme 20
Clarke, Osceola 35, Colfax-Mingo 19
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 17, West Branch 6
Coon Rapids-Bayard 51, Woodward Academy 6
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46, Denison-Schleswig 35
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 43, Omaha South, Neb. 22
Davenport, Central 48, Clinton 23
Davenport, North 17, Davenport, West 14
Davis County, Bloomfield 29, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8
Denver 32, Union Community, LaPorte City 6
Des Moines Christian 45, Des Moines, Hoover 0
Des Moines, East 35, Des Moines, North 6
Des Moines, Roosevelt 19, Waukee 3
Dike-New Hartford 13, Grundy Center 10
Dunkerton 68, Meskwaki Settlement School 16
Eagle Grove 32, MVAO-CO-U 6
Earlham 40, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 7
Easton Valley 67, Central Elkader 8
Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Springville 28
Eldon Cardinal 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
English Valleys, North English 12, Lone Tree 0
Estherville Lincoln Central 40, West Lyon, Inwood 7
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 38, West Harrison, Mondamin 34
Fairfield 27, Ottumwa 7
Fort Dodge 42, Ames 21
Fremont Mills, Tabor 64, Stanton 36
GMG, Garwin 42, Collins-Maxwell 28
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41, Humboldt 14
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Colo-NESCO 13
Greene County 63, Perry 0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 17, Iowa Falls-Alden 14
Harlan 56, Grinnell 7
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 44, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 33
Highland, Riverside 48, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 20
Hinton 7, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 6
Hudson 45, BCLUW, Conrad 0
IKM-Manning 28, Westwood, Sloan 20
Independence 28, Clear Creek-Amana 14
Indianola 52, Glenwood 16
Iowa City High 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0
Iowa City West 42, Muscatine 7
Janesville 50, West Central, Maynard 20
Jesup 64, Postville 14
Kee, Lansing 64, Central City 8
Kingsley-Pierson 51, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34, Atlantic 0
Lake Mills 20, Central Springs 0
Lamoni 50, East Union, Afton 6
Lawton-Bronson 66, Missouri Valley 32
LeMars 22, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 8
Lenox 76, East Mills 30
Lewis Central 70, Carlisle 22
Linn-Mar, Marion 25, Iowa City Liberty High School 15
Lisbon 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 6
Lynnville-Sully 46, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6
MFL-Mar-Mac 34, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 17
Marshalltown 33, Waterloo, East 14
Martensdale-St. Marys 56, Moravia 6
Mediapolis 35, Tipton 0
Midland, Wyoming 48, Calamus-Wheatland 6
Monticello 27, Maquoketa 6
Mount Ayr 34, Central Decatur, Leon 27
Murray 72, Seymour 6
Nevada 35, West Marshall, State Center 12
Newell-Fonda 68, Siouxland Christian 14
Newton 10, PCM, Monroe 8
North Butler, Greene 34, North Union 14
North Fayette Valley 22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6
North Linn, Troy Mills 20, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0
North Scott, Eldridge 33, Epworth, Western Dubuque 13
North Tama, Traer 44, AGWSR, Ackley 7
Northwood-Kensett 32, Harris-Lake Park 29
Norwalk 35, Des Moines, Lincoln 14
OA-BCIG 42, Storm Lake 10
Ogden 54, Wayne, Corydon 12
Okoboji, Milford 26, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7
Oskaloosa 35, Knoxville 0
PAC-LM 7, South Central Calhoun 0
Pella 21, North Polk, Alleman 8
Pella Christian 44, Panorama, Panora 7
Pleasant Valley 35, Dubuque, Hempstead 0
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 28, Dubuque, Senior 14
Red Oak 20, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
Regina, Iowa City 34, West Liberty 6
Ridge View 38, East Sac County 14
Riverside, Oakland 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 36
Rockford 52, Clarksville 32
Roland-Story, Story City 26, East Marshall, LeGrand 7
Ruthven-Ayrshire 68, Glidden-Ralston 37
Saint Ansgar 67, West Fork, Sheffield 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28, Central Lyon 21
Shenandoah 28, Nodaway Valley 26
Sigourney-Keota 42, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 12
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 68, Manson Northwest Webster 32
Sioux City, East 54, Sioux City, North 0
Sioux City, West 42, South Sioux City, Neb. 41, OT
Solon 41, Mount Vernon 27
South Hardin 20, South Hamilton, Jewell 6
South O'Brien, Paullina 34, Sheldon 28
South Tama County, Tama 33, Saydel 0
South Winneshiek, Calmar 19, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0
Southeast Polk 40, Valley, West Des Moines 21
Southeast Valley 46, Emmetsburg 21
Southwest Valley 29, Sidney 0
Spencer 41, Mason City 8
Spirit Lake 49, Forest City 0
St. Mary's, Remsen 59, River Valley, Correctionville 0
Starmont 42, Bellevue 38
Tri-Center, Neola 14, Treynor 0
Tripoli 46, Riceville 24
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42
Underwood 47, Clarinda 7
Unity Christian 12, MOC-Floyd Valley 6
Urbandale 17, Johnston 7
Van Meter 20, Williamsburg 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Oelwein 0
WACO, Wayland 41, H-L-V, Victor 13
Wapello 45, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Washington 22, Mount Pleasant 0
Waukon 15, Decorah 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Crestwood, Cresco 6
Webster City 42, Boone 0
West Bend-Mallard 70, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 26
West Hancock, Britt 32, Newman Catholic, Mason City 6
West Sioux 42, Sioux Center 27
Wilton 32, Northeast, Goose Lake 26, OT
Winfield-Mount Union 66, Iowa Valley, Marengo 42
Winterset 28, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 7
Woodbury Central, Moville 18, Logan-Magnolia 13