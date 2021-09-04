 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa high school football scores for Sept. 3
0 Comments
agate

Iowa high school football scores for Sept. 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AC/GC 62, Woodward-Granger 6

ADM, Adel 31, Ballard 14

Algona 47, Clear Lake 23

Alta-Aurelia 22, Akron-Westfield 21

Ankeny Centennial 14, Ankeny 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Osage 14

Audubon 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 14

B-G-M 91, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

Baxter 68, Melcher-Dallas 0

Beckman, Dyersville 38, Anamosa 0

Bedford 52, Griswold 0

Belle Plaine 20, Madrid 6

Benton Community 10, Center Point-Urbana 0

Bishop Garrigan 20, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 16

Bondurant Farrar 33, Dallas Center-Grimes 17

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34, Western Christian 13

Burlington 41, Keokuk 14

CAM, Anita 76, Woodbine 20

Carroll 24, Gilbert 7

Cascade,Western Dubuque 32, Durant-Bennett 16

Cedar Falls 52, Waterloo, West 14

Cedar Rapids Xavier 23, West Delaware, Manchester 21

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 28, Bettendorf 7

Cedar Rapids, Washington 26, Marion 9

Centerville 42, Albia 7

Central Clinton, DeWitt 14, Camanche 7

Charles City 14, New Hampton 8

Cherokee, Washington 41, West Monona 27

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38, Belmond-Klemme 20

Clarke, Osceola 35, Colfax-Mingo 19

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 17, West Branch 6

Coon Rapids-Bayard 51, Woodward Academy 6

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 46, Denison-Schleswig 35

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 43, Omaha South, Neb. 22

Davenport, Central 48, Clinton 23

Davenport, North 17, Davenport, West 14

Davis County, Bloomfield 29, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8

Denver 32, Union Community, LaPorte City 6

Des Moines Christian 45, Des Moines, Hoover 0

Des Moines, East 35, Des Moines, North 6

Des Moines, Roosevelt 19, Waukee 3

Dike-New Hartford 13, Grundy Center 10

Dunkerton 68, Meskwaki Settlement School 16

Eagle Grove 32, MVAO-CO-U 6

Earlham 40, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 7

Easton Valley 67, Central Elkader 8

Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Springville 28

Eldon Cardinal 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

English Valleys, North English 12, Lone Tree 0

Estherville Lincoln Central 40, West Lyon, Inwood 7

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 38, West Harrison, Mondamin 34

Fairfield 27, Ottumwa 7

Fort Dodge 42, Ames 21

Fremont Mills, Tabor 64, Stanton 36

GMG, Garwin 42, Collins-Maxwell 28

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41, Humboldt 14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Colo-NESCO 13

Greene County 63, Perry 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 17, Iowa Falls-Alden 14

Harlan 56, Grinnell 7

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 44, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 33

Highland, Riverside 48, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 20

Hinton 7, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 6

Hudson 45, BCLUW, Conrad 0

IKM-Manning 28, Westwood, Sloan 20

Independence 28, Clear Creek-Amana 14

Indianola 52, Glenwood 16

Iowa City High 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0

Iowa City West 42, Muscatine 7

Janesville 50, West Central, Maynard 20

Jesup 64, Postville 14

Kee, Lansing 64, Central City 8

Kingsley-Pierson 51, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34, Atlantic 0

Lake Mills 20, Central Springs 0

Lamoni 50, East Union, Afton 6

Lawton-Bronson 66, Missouri Valley 32

LeMars 22, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 8

Lenox 76, East Mills 30

Lewis Central 70, Carlisle 22

Linn-Mar, Marion 25, Iowa City Liberty High School 15

Lisbon 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

Lynnville-Sully 46, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6

MFL-Mar-Mac 34, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 17

Marshalltown 33, Waterloo, East 14

Martensdale-St. Marys 56, Moravia 6

Mediapolis 35, Tipton 0

Midland, Wyoming 48, Calamus-Wheatland 6

Monticello 27, Maquoketa 6

Mount Ayr 34, Central Decatur, Leon 27

Murray 72, Seymour 6

Nevada 35, West Marshall, State Center 12

Newell-Fonda 68, Siouxland Christian 14

Newton 10, PCM, Monroe 8

North Butler, Greene 34, North Union 14

North Fayette Valley 22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6

North Linn, Troy Mills 20, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0

North Scott, Eldridge 33, Epworth, Western Dubuque 13

North Tama, Traer 44, AGWSR, Ackley 7

Northwood-Kensett 32, Harris-Lake Park 29

Norwalk 35, Des Moines, Lincoln 14

OA-BCIG 42, Storm Lake 10

Ogden 54, Wayne, Corydon 12

Okoboji, Milford 26, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

Oskaloosa 35, Knoxville 0

PAC-LM 7, South Central Calhoun 0

Pella 21, North Polk, Alleman 8

Pella Christian 44, Panorama, Panora 7

Pleasant Valley 35, Dubuque, Hempstead 0

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 28, Dubuque, Senior 14

Red Oak 20, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

Regina, Iowa City 34, West Liberty 6

Ridge View 38, East Sac County 14

Riverside, Oakland 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 36

Rockford 52, Clarksville 32

Roland-Story, Story City 26, East Marshall, LeGrand 7

Ruthven-Ayrshire 68, Glidden-Ralston 37

Saint Ansgar 67, West Fork, Sheffield 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28, Central Lyon 21

Shenandoah 28, Nodaway Valley 26

Sigourney-Keota 42, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 12

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 68, Manson Northwest Webster 32

Sioux City, East 54, Sioux City, North 0

Sioux City, West 42, South Sioux City, Neb. 41, OT

Solon 41, Mount Vernon 27

South Hardin 20, South Hamilton, Jewell 6

South O'Brien, Paullina 34, Sheldon 28

South Tama County, Tama 33, Saydel 0

South Winneshiek, Calmar 19, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

Southeast Polk 40, Valley, West Des Moines 21

Southeast Valley 46, Emmetsburg 21

Southwest Valley 29, Sidney 0

Spencer 41, Mason City 8

Spirit Lake 49, Forest City 0

St. Mary's, Remsen 59, River Valley, Correctionville 0

Starmont 42, Bellevue 38

Tri-Center, Neola 14, Treynor 0

Tripoli 46, Riceville 24

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 42

Underwood 47, Clarinda 7

Unity Christian 12, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

Urbandale 17, Johnston 7

Van Meter 20, Williamsburg 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Oelwein 0

WACO, Wayland 41, H-L-V, Victor 13

Wapello 45, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Washington 22, Mount Pleasant 0

Waukon 15, Decorah 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Crestwood, Cresco 6

Webster City 42, Boone 0

West Bend-Mallard 70, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 26

West Hancock, Britt 32, Newman Catholic, Mason City 6

West Sioux 42, Sioux Center 27

Wilton 32, Northeast, Goose Lake 26, OT

Winfield-Mount Union 66, Iowa Valley, Marengo 42

Winterset 28, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 7

Woodbury Central, Moville 18, Logan-Magnolia 13

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: South Sioux City vs West football highlights

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News